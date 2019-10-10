Kate Moss’s 17 year-old daughter is the face of Marc Jacobs beauty

Lila Moss, the 17-year-old daughter of Kate Moss, has just landed her second modeling gig with Marc Jacobs as the face of Marc Jacob Beauty (she did her first campaign with Jacobs in 2018). The photo above is courtesy of make-up artist Nikki de Jager who did her makeup for the shoot. Obviously, Lila is a very attractive young lady and knows the ins and outs of the modeling world courtesy of her very famous supermodel mother. Since this will probably serve as Lila’s launch pad into supermodeldom, InStyle did a full interview to ask her all her sage 17-year-old thoughts on beauty and her career
What’s your typical makeup and skincare routine?
I like to keep my everyday look quite natural, so I mostly wear bronzer and mascara. The Marc Jacobs O!Mega Bronzer is my favorite. I’m really into skincare and interested in getting my skin to look as dewy as possible. For moisturizer, I use the Marc Jacobs Youthquake Moisturizer and cleanse with a micellar water.
What beauty tips have your shared with your mom, and what has she taught you?
I’ve taught her how apply highlighter in the right places. Once, I noticed she did it completely wrong, so I had to correct it. She’s shown me the best way to curl my eyelashes. She’s always used an eyelash curler, and I used to be so scared to do it. Start right at the bottom rather than in the middle so that the whole lash gets curled.
What modeling advice has your mom given you?
Before shooting my first campaign, she told me, “Listen and do what they tell you to do.” It was intimidating, but it was amazing to know that I could trust Marc and the creative team. But I think the best lesson she has taught me is to “work hard, be polite to everyone I meet, and to always make sure you’re comfortable with whatever you’re doing.”
A lot of today’s top models are the children of supermodels or celebrities. How are you inspired by them?
Girls like Kaia Gerber, or Gigi and Bella Hadid are great examples. They are inspired by their mom’s legacies, but have shown that they each have different and separate paths from their parents. Even though we might carry the same last name, we have to work hard to gain trust and respect in the industry. In the end, we just want to make our parents proud.
The interview is harmless. She talks about her beauty inspiration, which comes mostly from Instagramers and YouTuber Summer McKeen. Lila talks about how excited she was to work with Nikkie. She mentioned that Nikkie showed her how to create a double wing cat eye but didn’t pass the tips along, unfortunately. I don’t have much to add here. I think most of us could have predicted Lila would receive a modeling contract before she got out of high school, we’ve seen this story play out so many times before. Kate Moss was arguably *the* face of the 90s, I imagine the modeling industry was champing at the bit for Lila to come of age. She’s sweet, I wish her the best, but I’m not exactly floored by this, you know?
I will say something nice, I like her answer on the veiled nepotism question. She didn’t go with the line that she somehow had to work harder because of her famous parent or that it had no bearing on her introduction to her career. Instead, she acknowledged it and said she hoped she honored her mother and her legacy. That’s a great answer, major points for that.
Photo credit: Instagram, WENN Photos and Getty Images
Takes after her dad
HA!!!!
Gorgeous skin. But of course it’s gorgeous.
I’m not going to criticize her looks. I would just be miserable having a career where I would always, always be compared to my mother. On something so trivial as the way your face looks. I can’t image what it’s like to have to compete with your mothers appearance.
That’s sort of what I was thinking , but then again if she didn’t go into modeling (presumably by her choice) no one would be criticizing her looks.
SO MUCH THIS. She is the face of Marc Jacob Beauty, for whoever’s sake. The eye of the beholder and all that aside, there has to be at least something. I mean, Hailey Baldwin looks like a supermodel compared to this girl.
+1, in the candids she is quite average looking. In the first pic it’s mostly make-up and photoshop. And she is tiny for a model, so…peak nepotism. At least she acknowledges it to a certain extend…
Also, Kate Moss still looks fab, her bone structure really is unique.
If she was just a girl walking down the street, I’d think she was pretty. But as a model? Not at all. I mean, at ALL! She has no bones, no interesting features. Nothing about her is special in any way.
well, as far as nepotism goes, this young lady takes the cake.
I was thinking the same thing. She looks like one of the band kids from my older sons’s high school. Perfectly ordinary.
Also Kate Moss has aged badly.
Agreed. Nothing erases years of hard living.
Carys Douglas also. Obviously mom called in some favours.
Nope not feeling it.
I second that notion.
Not. At. All.
Unfortunately she did not inherit Kate’s bone structure. Nor she is particularly tall. Or original. Or fashion forward. Not even model material, IMO.
+1 used to be that models pretty much had to be around 5’10” or taller, for catwalk, at least. They made an exception for Kate Moss (5’8”) because, well…she was Kate Moss. Everyone clamored to have her in their shows because she was exquisite and just so perfectly captured the 90s aesthetic, they were willing to make alterations, choose the outfits she modeled wisely. This girl is AT LEAST 3-4 inches shorter than her mum. Even if Kate is in heels, her daughter is not model height. Not even close. This girl couldn’t even get in the door of a modeling agency, much less be the face of Marc Jacobs, if Kate Moss weren’t her mother.
ENNY, Kate Moss is not 5’8″. She’s around 5’5.5″, 5’6″ if I am generous. She’s very cute in person and smoked a lot (that was in the 90′s maybe she has quit smoking). There were a lot of models who are prettier and taller but she still stood out. Fame probably heightened her It factor but no one can deny she’s very charismatic.
She doesn’t look anything special TBH
I dont want to be mean but I’ve seen girls like her at the mall.
Nepotism is real.
Yup, seems nice enough but she definitely doesn’t have that wow factor. She look like an average (nice looking) girl you’d see at the mall.
Must be hard to have such a legendary mother and have only average looks, but then again no one would be criticizing her looks if she didn’t put herself out there.
Sigh. Nepotism at its best.
She’s 17 so I refuse to comment on her looks, but it would be nice for skin care companies to hire adults for their skin and beauty lines and not children. Im 35 and if the only models you show me are kids, Im not wasting my money on you
I agree. It’s not the product that’s making those faces moist and wrinkle-free – those faces have only been on earth for 17 to 23 years.
Thank you! I hope all of you who are criticising the face of a child are also minors yourself. Otherwise WTF is wrong with you.
Yep. It’s all fakery. We are all aware of those campaigns where young girls were (and are) being used to sell skin care or makeup products to reduce fine lines, correct dryness due to ageing, righten the skin, fight the (however many) signs of ageing etc. Then we are swayed by much, much older celebrities such as Jane Fonda, trying to convince us her very youthful face is due to whatever product she’s flogging for that company at that time. It’s deception, and they get away with it because, of course, we want to look as good as possible, and many, my females, from little girls to elderly women are seduced by these bullshit campaigns and aggressive advertising.
AMEN. I generally buy only green brands and they tend to spend a lot less on advertising campaigns and having a “famous” model spokesperson, but if I were still buying conventional brands I’d avoid any that use children to sell me makeup and skin care. What the heck does a kid’s perfect, smooth complexion to do with mine?
Also – I never understood the hype about Kate so I couldn’t care less about her daughter capitalizing on her mom’s name – but I feel the same way about all the nepotism girls out there.
That being said, I don’t get how stupid most beauty / fashion advertising is anyway. Seriously, is anyone buying a bag or scarf based on what model they used? And as for clothes – the way a 5’10” size 4 model looks like in pictures has no relevance to what will look good on my 5’4” frame. So, other than being mildly annoyed that another kid who should be in school and hanging out with friends is getting major ad campaigns, who cares. These companies are desperate to throw their $$ and would never dream of using regular, normal people to show us how their products would look and work. They want to sell us “a dream”, although I honestly don’t know whose dream that is. As for this kid – if she doesn’t want to be criticized, she should choose another job – like maybe a grocery store a bookstore, like regular kids do.
@lala- THIS! If I see one more commercial with a 14 year old talking about lines and wrinkles I will scream!
I think most of the people we view as stunningly beautiful are ordinary looking without heavy professional makeup, daily facials, constant pro blow outs, shine treatments, and extensions. Just my opinion. Oh, and don’t forget many of the “stunners” and their plastic surgery to reshape noses, cheekbones, etc. You’d have to be pretty homely to not be fairly stunning after all of that.
Agreed. Let’s see how long before she starts messing with her face.
She’s a cute kid, no doubt, but I’m not really seeing model material. She’s only 17 so there’s still plenty of time for her look to mature, and I know modeling is a youth-driven career, but this whole campaign seems a bit PREmature. Give the young lady a chance to actually grow into her looks and then let’s see what she can do. If there’s one thing nepotism can afford her it’s time.
Yes. She looks like a middle schooler.
everyone else in the comments seems to be echoing my thoughts on looking at her. so I’ll just say that it’s funny to me that a 17-year-old girl is talking about wanting to make her skin look dewey. it looks dewey regardless because you’re 17.
I feel like nepotism models are an extension of remake and sequel culture.
It’s clever in terms of branding… why create something new from scratch that needs to earn its place in society when you can exploit the hell out of an existing product/name that already comes with an established audience?
It’s clever but I loathe it.
She wants to get her face as dewy as possible. FFS, she’s 17. Her skin will be naturally dewy for a few years yet. Tsk. The make-up industry creates insecurity in women, and then sells them the solution. I had a long spell in our huge shopping centre yesterday. I was astounded and appalled at the mount of makeup on display in department stores, pharmacies, chain stores, supermarkets, junk shops (like your dollar stores), fashion shops and at least two specialy make-up stores, Mecca and Aphrodite. Bah.
*specialty. I hate my new iPad. I want my old one back. The old one treated all vowels and consonants with the utmost respect, and did not exclude.
She looks exactly like her dad. She has Kate’s eyes but that is really about it.
And she is going by Moss now. Isn’t her name legally Heck.
The fashion industry trying to make the daughters of famous supermodels is just fail, and I’m specifically referring to this girl and Cindy Crawford’s daughter
Hell, Lily Depp too
yeah, but at least Lily Depp and Kaia Gerber are more unique looking, this girl looks quite plain and there is zero spark there. I recently saw an old video of Kate Moss, and she was so full of life and energy, it was fascinating to see.
Okay we have officially hit the point where the nepotism is becoming so blatant it is embarrassing. This girl is cute but she is not a model. I have modeled and trust me, the other models will make her feel it. Seems cruel to put her in a position she is clearly not suited for.
Why do so many people believe that the children of famous and allegedly beautiful people are also beautiful?
I feel the same way about her as I do about Cindy Crawford’s daughter. She is a beautiful young woman, but she is no Kate Moss.
Nikkie Tutorials! She’s an amazing makeup artist.
She’s pretty but I don’t think she’s a supermodel.
I thought Sophia Richie was bad…. This girl looks like she should be cast as babysitter #2 in a Netflix movie.
I’ll say this: I loved her answer about nepotism. She has to grow into the role–I’ve seen old pics of Linda Evangelista, and when she was really young, she did not look like a supermodel. In the end, I don’t care who is a supermodel and who isn’t. But I like this girl. Maybe she’ll continue with this or maybe she’ll find something else she likes better. Good luck to her either way.
Uhhh….no. But at least she came across as a nice girl in her interview.