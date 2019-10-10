“Lupita Nyong’o wore a very busy jumpsuit to her New York premiere” links

Lupita Nyong’o wore an EKI animal-print jumpsuit to the NYC premiere of Little Monsters. The patterns hurt my eyes? [GFY]
Drew Barrymore is going to host a CBS talk show. [JustJared]
Ricardo Chavira calls out Felicity Huffman’s white privilege. [Dlisted]
Timothee Chalamet in high-fashion overalls, that’s all. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Trixie Mattell does a budget-makeup tutorial. [OMG Blog]
This young woman tried to swallow all of the champagne (is it champagne?). [The Blemish]
Renee Zellweger is prepping for a big awards season. [LaineyGossip]
All of the tarantula & walking fish memes were killing me. [Pajiba]
Timothee Chalamet was also a vision in blue. [RCFA]
I love this on Lupita. She looks fantastic!
I watched Call me by Your Name yesterday (it’s on Netflix in the UK) and loathed it. What a shallow two hours.
However these images of Chalamet looking like a fashion wizard are washing my image of him as an endlessly pouty teen who I am supposed to care about.
Thanks!
Great pattern…works!
I actually really like it, too!
She can wear anything and look stunning this lady.
Anyone click on that Dlisted story about Felicity Huffman? Check out the rich white couple that was convicted. Why do all rich white ladies look the same?? The exact same plastic surgery, fillers, botox, lasers. UGH.
“ The exact same plastic surgery, fillers, botox, lasers.”
Laineygossip always called it “LA Face”. It’s a good descriptor, and certainly a noticeable pattern.
Don’t love Lupita’s outfit but that movie looks like a blast!
she’s gorgeous, ALWAYS…but that dress is a big ol’ NO.
I’m surprised that I sort of like it. But I’m not sure if it’s because it’s because NL is such a goddess and looks good in anything.