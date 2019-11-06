Martin Scorsese: Marvel movies don’t have ‘mystery or genuine emotional danger’

Martin Scorsese directed The Irishman, and Netflix produced, financed and will absolutely be spending major money on the Oscar campaign for the film, for Marty as director, and for the individual acting-Oscar-campaigns for Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. This was always going to be an issue for Oscar voters, especially the older voters who are terribly afraid of Netflix and what all of these streaming services mean for traditional theatrical releases. Disney is already so concerned about it that they’re…starting their own streaming service and trying to out-do Netflix. That’s all just part of the backstory here, the push-pull of different Oscar campaigns, the Academy’s fears about streaming services posing an existential threat to their business model, etc.
So, it’s fascinating to me that Scorsese has chosen this moment to pick a fight with Disney and Marvel. And to be clear: he is absolutely picking this fight. A few weeks ago, Marty chatted with Empire Magazine about The Irishman, and he ended up saying that Marvel movies are “not cinema,” and those movies “are theme parks.” The reaction was as dumb as you could expect – Marvel fans were like “f–k a Scorsese” and various Marvel actors and directors came out and tried to defend the honor of… Marvel films. It was like… people were really offended that one of the cinema’s great directors didn’t think their big silly superhero movies were all that artsy. Marty didn’t say the the movies sucked or that the people making them should be ashamed. He was just saying: don’t confuse those movies with what I do, which is make real movies. Anyway, Marty has doubled-down. He wrote an op-ed for the New York Times, which you can read here. Here’s part of it:
Many franchise films are made by people of considerable talent and artistry. You can see it on the screen. The fact that the films themselves don’t interest me is a matter of personal taste and temperament. I know that if I were younger, if I’d come of age at a later time, I might have been excited by these pictures and maybe even wanted to make one myself….
… Some say that Hitchcock’s pictures had a sameness to them, and perhaps that’s true — Hitchcock himself wondered about it. But the sameness of today’s franchise pictures is something else again. Many of the elements that define cinema as I know it are there in Marvel pictures. What’s not there is revelation, mystery or genuine emotional danger. Nothing is at risk. The pictures are made to satisfy a specific set of demands, and they are designed as variations on a finite number of themes.
They are sequels in name but they are remakes in spirit, and everything in them is officially sanctioned because it can’t really be any other way. That’s the nature of modern film franchises: market-researched, audience-tested, vetted, modified, revetted and remodified until they’re ready for consumption. Another way of putting it would be that they are everything that the films of Paul Thomas Anderson or Claire Denis or Spike Lee or Ari Aster or Kathryn Bigelow or Wes Anderson are not. When I watch a movie by any of those filmmakers, I know I’m going to see something absolutely new and be taken to unexpected and maybe even unnameable areas of experience. My sense of what is possible in telling stories with moving images and sounds is going to be expanded.
Marty goes on to basically say that he’s picking this particular fight at this particular moment because of the state of movie theaters today and how they’re dominated by all of these franchise films and too few ART films. He also dismisses the idea that franchise films/superhero movies dominate movie theaters endlessly because they’re “what the people want.” Marty writes, “If people are given only one kind of thing and endlessly sold only one kind of thing, of course they’re going to want more of that one kind of thing.” Which I sort of agree with too. His final point is that filmmakers, filmgoers and theater owners all need to take bigger risks. Risks in storytelling, risks in filmmaking, risks in what we will watch in the theater, and what theaters will show. Which I also agree with.
Anyway… Marty is poking the bear, or in this case, the Mouse. And I have to think that there’s some kind of larger strategy at play. We’ll see.
Breaking news: old grandpa can’t stop grumping.
It’s pretentious of him to act like his films are so much more significant. Methinks he’s pissed he’s not the draw Marvel is.
Well exactly. I mean I love his movies but it’s always gangster white guy shit. He really is no better than the movies he complains about
“ Methinks he’s pissed he’s not the draw Marvel is.”
Eh, kind of, but not in the way you’re thinking. There is a good argument that independent and more artistic films are missing out on theatrical exhibition because the theaters are obligated contractually to show Thor 8 fifteen times a day or whatever. And no, 15 shows a day are not selling out.
Marvel movies are fine…really, they are. Really. But he does have a point.
“There is a good argument that independent and more artistic films are missing out on theatrical exhibition because the theaters are obligated contractually to show Thor 8 fifteen times a day or whatever. And no, 15 shows a day are not selling out.”
Eh…”more artistic” is a matter of debate. And independent films have always struggled.
Personally, I’d argue the whole concept of movie theaters is outdated. It’s a dying form of film presentation.
The medium of film has changed over the last few years, and Marty is upset he has to get with the times.
This is such a dumb fight. I don’t get what he’s gaining out of continuing it.
Also, he says right up front Marvel movies don’t interest him and it seems clear he’s never actually seen them, which is just annoying. They are more than just explosions and CGI but he probably wouldn’t know.
Movie goers have more choices than ever and yet less disposable income. So we have to be more judicious about how we spend our money in the theater.
I’m tiiiiiiired of arguing the emotional and artistic value of various genres of movies so I’m not going to take that bait.
But I do want Scorcese to acknowledge that it’s not our desires that have changed as much as the ways in which we can consume media has changed so much that most of us want to take in the kinds of movies he’s blathering about from our coaches.
And finally, I can’t help but side eye dude decrying sameness while trying to shill his 35th gangster movie with an overlapping cast of dudes from his other gangster movies who became famous making someone else’s ganster movie. And who is responsible for Leo turning in the exact same performance over and over.
Completely agree.
“And finally, I can’t help but side eye dude decrying sameness while trying to shill his 35th gangster movie with an overlapping cast of dudes from his other gangster movies who became famous making someone else’s ganster movie. And who is responsible for Leo turning in the exact same performance over and over.”
THIS x1000000000000
Omg YES. I am NOT a fan of Scorsese. Never have been. I love action movies and adore Marvel, and they pack a GD emotional punch if you care about the characters which a LOT of ppl do.
Personally, IDGAF about Leo or another white guy saving the day/overcoming adversity/being the bad giy everyone loves to hate/making a “statement”. I want fun and excitement when I spend $10+ per person for two hours. Not sorry, Marty.
you nailed it.
It’s a little heartbreaking that Scorsese doesn’t see the brilliance of Marvel movies. He’s entitled to his opinion even though we know he’s wrong.
Black Panther was culturally significant for a lot of people. And the last two Avengers films had people in tears. That means something. I don’t remember getting misty eyed in any of his films that I saw…
I appreciate Scorsese, even more so when he gets out of his comfort zone: Kundun, Last Temptation of Christ…
Perhaps his criticism will encourage Disney to boost Fox Searchlight productions. That would be a positive.
He should definitely speak out about how Disney is burying the Fox Studios film archives and making them much more inaccessible to theaters. There is something ominous about that and it will harm independence operators.
No emotional danger? I saw Infinity War for the first time last night
Devastating, wasn’t it?
I sat in a kind shock at the end.
Let people enjoy things. We’re doomed anyways
Dear Marty,
The Wolf of Wall Street, with the exception of the Qualude scene was three interminable hours of misogyny without art or mystery. So, you’re back to your franchise and predictable formula of mob movies. I will watch, from the comfort of my couch, but I will also line up at the theater for the next Marvel film. I can’t help but notice you carefully don’t mention DC films; could it be because you aligned yourself with them and are just bashing the competition while pretending to care about “art?”
Disney Plus is going to crush competitors for a while and then it will all settle down.
I agree with him about the type of movies currently being made. Nothing is risky. There isn’t much innovation. But, no one in the industry (in any industry) will put down a billion dollar cash cow to focus on “real” art. It always makes me wonder how much we are missing out on, in terms of creativity and inspiration, by only using money as a barometer.
Yes Marty, there is so much RISK in telling stories about white men. When has Marty ever taken an ACTUAL creative risk of any kind?? He can miss me with his elitist BS. And I agree that there is a strategy at play: and I think a HUGE part of that strategy is getting his name and film in the press.
I don’t entirely disagree with him about Marvel movies, but this also sounds like the worst kind of gatekeeping.
Martin, the director who predominantly only directs movies with white make, is attacking Marvel, who has started to include people of colour and women…
Martin doesn’t attack his friends’ movies like Star Wars, Jurassic Park etc.
He is just upset that this generation is choosing progressive movies and especially movies that are simply fun to watch. Most people have enough problems in their personal lives that they want to lose themselves for a few hours in mindless entertainment.
Marvel movies are a lot of things, but the one thing they’re not is progressive. Sorry.
You didn’t see Black Panther?
Omg, I’m so sick of hearing this crap lol. When I hear anyone throw competition under the bus, in any industry, I go elsewhere. It’s juvenile. It’s weak. I don’t go somewhere to conduct business only to hear how inferior everyone else is. Streaming services are here. The talent pool across the industry is widening and deepening. These old fools have dominated for decades, and if they really want to secure their foothold and maintain their business, they need only to continue distributing excellence. Period.
He is right in that there is a place for Marvel movies, but it should not be the only type of entertainment avaliable in most places. I mean, just as an example, everyone in the US may have Netflix, but this is not the case in other countries. I also agree that the movies are formulaic and with low stakes. The quality of the formula is vastly improved by the specific director’s vision, but the stakes are always the same. I still love a good Marvel movie
100% agree with this. I can agree with Martin’s criticism, while simultaneously enjoying Marvel movies for what they are. There ARE low emotional stakes! I knew going into End Game, that the snap would be reversed and maybe someone would die in the end, but it wasn’t like I thought I would be having an emotional revelation while watching it. Marvel movies are spectacular fun, but they are indeed formulaic and not exactly deep. (just my opinion! feel free to disagree)
He is right in that there is a place for Marvel movies, but it should not be the only type of entertainment avaliable in most places. I mean, just as an example, everyone in the US may have Netflix, but this is not the case in other countries. I also agree that the movies are formulaic and with low stakes. The quality of the formula is vastly improved by the specific director’s vision, but the stakes are always the same. I still love a good Marvel movie
Scorsese seems to make the same movies over and over again. Marvel movies don’t need defending and they will always make money regardless. There are plenty of people who don’t like superhero movies. There are people who don’t like his movies either. I think he is struggling with the landscape changing. His name and privilege doesn’t automatically mean funding for his movies anymore. His name doesn’t automatically mean box office success. Going to the movies are ridiculously expensive so I’m selective of what movies I spend my money on.
Silence is probably the only recent movie of his that I really respected, really saw as art.
Marty needs to get back to me when he can write / direct for women and people of color.
I have my issues with Scorsese, just like I have my issues w/ pretty much every other male director of his type. However, he’s not wrong here. He is quite right. The Marvel movies are manufactured to hell and back and made on a formula that is intended to make them blockbusters. And this is absolutely bad. There are much bigger avenues for people who want to make good movies to showcase them, and the barriers for people who have historically been left out of movie-making have lessened and they are provided platforms they weren’t ten, twenty years ago when all of the best stuff was in cinema. And television has become a juggernaut and a wonderful vehicle for art and story telling in its own right. All of this is also good. But, it’s come at the expense of one particular medium being exclusively used to make a profit rather than explore good art.
And don’t get me wrong–I absolutely think that superhero movies can be art as well. But how many fcking Marvel movies have we had in the past few years? The best ones were the ones that strove to break convention–Thor Ragnarok, Captain America: Winter Soldier, Wonder Woman (not Marvel, I know, but still good), BLACK PANTHER. So there’s a lot of space for these movies to be much more varied, much less manufactured than they already are. But Marvel has less incentive to take chances because they’ve got a proven formula that works to make them a profit, and they won’t deviate from it. And given how Disney is monopolizing the movie business these days, we should absolutely be raising the alarm bells.
It’s not wrong, other than Logan I’ve never sat through a superhero movie where I had feelings of shock, or surprise, or anger, or happiness. They are kind of junk food to me, what you watch if you don’t want to have to think much or engage much, or if you need to pick something to amuse children.
Yes, totally. Even Infinity War which had Thanos “win” at the end. I never worried that it would stay that way in Endgame. I was basically like, they will reverse it somehow and maybe someone will actually die, but prob only one of Thor, Tony, or Cap. It’s still great fun, but yep. Not high brow by any means though.
He’s right – many Marvel films are formulaic, much like the onslaught of remakes and sequels we’ve gotten recently, and definitely not taking any risks. They’re there for fun entertainment. And I think his argument is well presented. He’s saying that the people involved are very talented and that perhaps if he were younger they’d excite him as well, but he’s not interested due to personal preference. Nothing he’s saying here is wrong, honestly, and he’s not discounting anyone’s love for these movies. As a Marvel fan (and a Scorsese fan!) I’m not upset at all by his observations. He’s totally correct. There’s a place for the superhero films that have risen in the past 10 years – art in their own right – and a place for “true cinema.” People can love both. I love artsy films that challenge me. I will also say without reservation that Star Wars is my favorite film series of all time, I’ve recently developed a huge love of old horror films, and I go see most Marvel movies opening weekend. We contain multitudes.
Most of the Marvel movies aren’t that good and they are predictable. Infinity war did nothing for me because I knew there was another one coming so I expected a reset. Superhero movies can be good and we have seen examples over time but the Marvel movies are mostly made by committee and it’s obvious. Taika Watiti did something more interesting with his Thor movie, but otherwise I always felt that most of the movies were a “the gang meets up to fight a big baddie” and there are very few emotional consequences to it. Black Panther was another one that was more interesting than the rest. The rest basically would be aired on television as a series except I guess if you care about seeing the special effects. But even then you know the CGI is there so it’s like when George Lucas went crazy with it in his Star Wars prequels.
Sure not all Scorsese movies are great, but he usually has tried to make something with character development.