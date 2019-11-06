Trump-supporting Kentucky governor Matt Bevin lost re-election, we love to see it

I’m a Virginia resident and I vote in every election, even on the depressing off-years. For some reason, Virginia really tries to make it difficult for people to care about local and state-wide races, which is why they do everything on the off-years. I voted for the state senate and House of Delegates, plus the local treasurer and sheriff. I was depressed afterwards because I felt like the turnout wasn’t going to be very good and that Republicans would retain their slender majority in both chambers. Not so! Virginians flipped both chambers and we now have Democratic control across the board in the commonwealth. Yes, our Democratic governor did blackface A LOT, but he’s also going to protect the Medicare expansion, protect a woman’s right to choose and continue to be generally anti-Trump.
Virginia wasn’t the only good news from the off-year elections: Democrats flipped the Kentucky governor! The incumbent Republican governor Matt Bevin lost re-election to Democrat Andy Beshear. Bevin was a big Trump supporter, and Trump just made a visit to Kentucky this week to help stump for Bevin. And Kentuckians were like “Nah bitch.”
It’s not Election Day 2020 yet, but on Tuesday we got the next best thing. Voters all over the country headed to polls to decide local and state elections. The headline-grabbing contest was Democrat Andy Beshear beating Republican incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin in the Kentucky governor’s race — a state President Donald Trump won by a whopping 30 percent in 2016. Some caveats: Bevin was among the most unpopular governors in the country, and other Republican leaders in the state outperformed him on Tuesday.
But Beshear’s win was still a big loss for Trump, who campaigned in Kentucky just a day before the election, explicitly tying Bevin’s race to his own reputation. The results also showed that Democrats in Kentucky were fired up — Beshear outperformed the 2015 Democratic gubernatorial candidate in many areas of the state.
The other huge story was Virginia’s state legislature elections, where Democrats flipped both the state House and Senate, ensuring a trifecta with Gov. Ralph Northam (D) already in the governor’s mansion. Virginia has been trending blue for years, but the fact that Democrats generated so much enthusiasm in an off-year where state legislature elections were the biggest thing on the ballot means the party is organized and enthusiastic, even for traditionally sleepier races.
On Monday, Trump told a Kentucky rally for Bevin: “If you lose, they’re going to say Trump suffered the greatest defeat in the history of the world. You can’t let that happen to me!” LMAO. Anyway, all of this is good news. Truly, Virginia is a blue state, or solidly purple-blue, but we still have to shake out some of these idiot Republicans in the local and state-wide offices, and this was an excellent start. And I’m happy for Kentucky too. Let’s take all of this energy into the next year.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Trump is going to the LSU/Bama football game this weekend. I’m curious to see if he gets booed again.
he is so pathetic. is he going to keep going to sports events until he gets one person to clap for him? guarantee they start paying people to cheer.
the truth is – sports events are hard for lots of politicians. all of fenway park booed robert j kenney at a red socks game. i mean – that is crazy to think. if beloved politicians can’t catch a break in their own home town – what does trump think is going to happen?!
as much as I wish for it to happen there is no way they would allow it to happen for the third time in a row. Not in Alabama anyway. The audience will be vetted, they will plant people to cheer and hold make america great again signs… you name it.
I really need him to drop a puck at a Philadelphia Flyers game. They have a reputation to uphold. He would be doused in beer before he even stepped on the ice.
Lol yes!!! Philly pride!!! I’d love to see him get boo shredded by a philly crowd😂
This pains me to say this, but I have a feeling he would get more cheers than boos at a Flyers game.
And I say this as a Flyers fan.
Where’s Jerusha? (I think she lives in one of those states.) We need to crowd fund seats so she can bring a huge contingent of booers.
ETA- The Flyers would be amazing, but that coward’s probably afraid of hockey matches.
I was just in DC, and I came away with the sinking feeling that Trump will win again. Most of the souvenirs were pro-Trump, and I was listening to tourists gush about him and Melania left and right. I hope I’m wrong, but it just hit me how many people still buy into this travesty.
I live in DC and I can tell you the majority of people here do not like him. Maybe some of the tourist are fans, but, I doubt it’s a huge chunk. And the touristy souvenirs always depict the current president BUT there are still an ton of tourist carts selling Obama items. I think its healthy to prepare mentally for a Trump reelection but what the wins in Virginia and Kentucky last night should tell us is people are fed up with the GOP bs and are showing up to get them out of office. I love it.
Another thing I realized last night is how huge that win in Kentucky is. Mitch McConnell should be shaking in his turtle shell. Does anyone know the name of the lady campaigning against McConnell? I’d love to donate to her campaign.
It’s Amy McGrath who is running against Moscow Mitch.
For some reason I thought this was Moscow Mitch’s last term- is he running again?
Amy McGrath could win as she is retired military and a conservative democrat which fits the Kentucky electorate perfectly.
Matt Bevin lost by less than 1% of the vote so there will be a re-count but I think Andy Beshear’s win will holdout and he will become the Governor of Kentucky.
I have relatives in Kentucky and spent much time there so I sorta understand Kentucky better than the average non-resident.
I wouldn’t read too much into it, as tourists are a self-selected group. There are going to be quite a few MAGAs motivated to visit DC because of Individual-1, and quite a few non-Republicans who are less keen to visit right now. The souvenir selection is always going to relate heavily to the current administration, and not too much of it is going to be overtly negative as that has a higher likelihood of provoking an angry reaction than something that is blandly (insofar as that’s possible these days) supportive of whoever the current Prez is.
Thank you! I couldn’t remember her name. Found her and donated through Act Blue. It was super easy!
I heard a soundbite of this d-bag on the news this morning, a reporter asked him why he was talking so much about the impeachment since he was running for GOVERNOR and not the senate/house. He was such a d— to that reporter I wanted to smack him myself. Such an a-hole. Keep turning states blue people, it’s making me hopeful!
I heard that, too. It’s easy to see why Trump likes him. And what a shocker that he’s refusing to concede. Beshear seems like a good guy, so fingers crossed he keeps his win.
You’re next to lose, Moscow Mitch!
I was happy but not surprised about Virginia, but Kentucky was a shock.
Voter turnout is CRUCIAL. Vote in every election.
i’ve never been to kentucky – never plan to – but i have donated to amy mcgrath twice already.
I heard the Kentucky incumbent was refusing to concede because the win was narrow. Makes me worry about how Trump probably will refuse to leave unless he’s completely trounced. I still remember the nightmare when the Supreme Court decided the winner.
I kept reading these headlines last night thinking they were a joke. But nope. The democrat beat the Republican incumbent. Popularity aside, that is a huge win for the democratic party, and I’m hoping McConnell is a little nervous about it this morning.
Kentucky may end up with a Dem governor again but the legislature is solidly GOP.
It was a very sweet night.
Bevin was a POS governor. He tore down so much good the previous governor, a democrat, put in place. Bevin gutted the Obamacare there. He also did typical republican things like made Kentucky a right to work state. He also got rid of prevailing wage in Kentucky. My in laws live in Kentucky. They were pumped to go to the polls yesterday to get rid of Bevin. They hated him.
I’m not in KY, but I am in PA and the Dems had a **HUGE** victory last night. The GOP held power in my county since the civil war. But now the Dems have taken control. I’ve lived in this area for 40 years and I’m euphoric this morning. This is big news here today.
That’s lovely news, thank you for sharing it.
That’s so great! I feel maybe a slight glimmer of hope for 2020 as a result of these wins.
I was surprised and excited to see Bevin voted out. I wouldn’t hold my breath though for a tide shift in Kentucky. The biggest reason Beshear won was Bevin massively pissed off teachers and other public servants (including firefighters) by screwing around with their benefits and pensions. A ton of people voted Dem for governor and red the rest of the ballot.
I agree. I’m here in Kentucky and Matt Bevin’s insults to teachers were remembered in November. The rest of the big races went to the GOP, which does not bode well for 2020. Cities voted Beshear, while the rural, less poplulated (and in many cases, impoverished) areas voted Bevin. How tightly we clutch the chains that bind us.
The Trumps invested a lot in Bevin. Not only did Trump do his recent visit but Nagini has been going to Kentucky quite frequently to promote her “pledge” nonsense and pose with Bevin. We probably have spent millions on Nagini’s trips to Kentucky over the past year. Such a joy to watch it all fall apart. Well done, Kentucky. Now do Moscow Mitch.
Congratulations! Let’s all join cyber hands and pray for Texas. 🙏🙄
Get Beto to run for the Senate!