Trump-supporting Kentucky governor Matt Bevin lost re-election, we love to see it

I’m a Virginia resident and I vote in every election, even on the depressing off-years. For some reason, Virginia really tries to make it difficult for people to care about local and state-wide races, which is why they do everything on the off-years. I voted for the state senate and House of Delegates, plus the local treasurer and sheriff. I was depressed afterwards because I felt like the turnout wasn’t going to be very good and that Republicans would retain their slender majority in both chambers. Not so! Virginians flipped both chambers and we now have Democratic control across the board in the commonwealth. Yes, our Democratic governor did blackface A LOT, but he’s also going to protect the Medicare expansion, protect a woman’s right to choose and continue to be generally anti-Trump.

Virginia wasn’t the only good news from the off-year elections: Democrats flipped the Kentucky governor! The incumbent Republican governor Matt Bevin lost re-election to Democrat Andy Beshear. Bevin was a big Trump supporter, and Trump just made a visit to Kentucky this week to help stump for Bevin. And Kentuckians were like “Nah bitch.”

It’s not Election Day 2020 yet, but on Tuesday we got the next best thing. Voters all over the country headed to polls to decide local and state elections. The headline-grabbing contest was Democrat Andy Beshear beating Republican incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin in the Kentucky governor’s race — a state President Donald Trump won by a whopping 30 percent in 2016. Some caveats: Bevin was among the most unpopular governors in the country, and other Republican leaders in the state outperformed him on Tuesday. But Beshear’s win was still a big loss for Trump, who campaigned in Kentucky just a day before the election, explicitly tying Bevin’s race to his own reputation. The results also showed that Democrats in Kentucky were fired up — Beshear outperformed the 2015 Democratic gubernatorial candidate in many areas of the state. The other huge story was Virginia’s state legislature elections, where Democrats flipped both the state House and Senate, ensuring a trifecta with Gov. Ralph Northam (D) already in the governor’s mansion. Virginia has been trending blue for years, but the fact that Democrats generated so much enthusiasm in an off-year where state legislature elections were the biggest thing on the ballot means the party is organized and enthusiastic, even for traditionally sleepier races.

[From Vox]

On Monday, Trump told a Kentucky rally for Bevin: “If you lose, they’re going to say Trump suffered the greatest defeat in the history of the world. You can’t let that happen to me!” LMAO. Anyway, all of this is good news. Truly, Virginia is a blue state, or solidly purple-blue, but we still have to shake out some of these idiot Republicans in the local and state-wide offices, and this was an excellent start. And I’m happy for Kentucky too. Let’s take all of this energy into the next year.

