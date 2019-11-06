Buckingham Palace shut down an ABC News report on Jeffrey Epstein in 2015

I genuinely believe that there are so many stories – big, massive stories – which journalists and media outlets continue to sit on or bury for fear of being the first to break the story. We saw that with Harvey Weinstein – so many people knew so much for many years, and the New York Times and Ronan Farrow were exploring it separately, only NBC buried Farrow’s story and it took a while for the NYT reporters to finally get to break it. Something similar happened with Bill Cosby – many people knew a lot about him, but it took so long for the story to reach critical mass (which turned out to be Hannibal Burress making a joke). What else? We knew Matt Lauer was a sleaze but no one would say it out loud. And yes, so many people knew so much about Jeffrey Epstein for years, before he was arrested in 2008, and after he completed his bulls–t house arrest in 2010.

After 2010, everything should have been a blur of tell-all stories from Epstein’s many victims. He should have been persona non grata everywhere, to everyone. Journalists should have been lining up to help his victims tell their stories. None of that happened. Even back in 2015-2016, Amy Robach at ABC tried to put together a comprehensive piece about Epstein and Virginia Giuffre (Roberts) and… apparently, ABC killed it. Keep in mind that this was pre-Me Too. Project Veritas published a video of Amy Robach talking on a hot mic about how her bosses killed the story:

I… don’t really understand why this is some kind of “gotcha” moment for ABC or Amy Robach. I would think that many journalists pre-2019 have tried to do big, in-depth stories on Epstein and his connections and his crimes, only to be turned down by their editors, publishers or networks. Amy was just the one caught on a hot mic. What is interesting is the implication that once Buckingham Palace learned of the ABC investigation, they exerted pressure to shut it down:

“I’ve had this story for three years. I’ve had this interview with Virginia Roberts,” she says in the video. “We would not put it on the air. First of all, I was told, ‘Who’s Jeffrey Epstein? No one knows who that is. This is a stupid story.’ Then the palace found out that we had her whole allegations about Prince Andrew and threatened us a million different ways. We were so afraid that we wouldn’t be able to interview Kate and Will. That also quashed the story…. It was unbelievable what we had. [Bill] Clinton — we had everything. I tried for three years to get it on to no avail and now it’s all coming out and it’s like these new revelations. And I freaking had all of it. I’m so pissed right now. Every day I get more and more pissed…. What we had was unreal.”

“Then the palace found out that we had her whole allegations about Prince Andrew and threatened us a million different ways.” Yep. The Queen isn’t some sweet old biddy with a gold piano. She’s an a–hole who protects her rapist son (her favorite son) and parlays access to her “popular” grandchildren as a way to shut down stories about the relatives she actually cares about. I don’t believe the Queen was sitting there, bitching out some ABC News executive over the phone. But she has a vast network of PR lackeys who can exert pressure and make threats. And we see once again… the palace has the power to shut down stories about Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein… but somehow it’s beyond their control to shut down at least *some* of the racist as f–k narratives around the Duchess of Sussex? No. The palace doesn’t do anything about Meghan’s treatment because they don’t want to.

ABC News released a statement about Robach’s hot mic and they just made it sound like they buried the story because Robach didn’t really have the story nailed down. Robach also released her own statement:

“As a journalist, as the Epstein story continued to unfold last summer, I was caught in a private moment of frustration. I was upset that an important interview I had conducted with Virginia Roberts didn’t air because we could not obtain sufficient corroborating evidence to meet ABC’s editorial standards about her allegations. My comments about Prince Andrew and her allegation that she had seen Bill Clinton on Epstein’s private island were in reference to what Virginia Roberts said in that interview in 2015. I was referencing her allegations — not what ABC News had verified through our reporting. The interview itself, while I was disappointed it didn’t air, didn’t meet our standards. In the years since no one ever told me or the team to stop reporting on Jeffrey Epstein, and we have continued to aggressively pursue this important story.”

[From THR]

I mean… what she says now is blatantly covering her bosses’ asses. It’s clear from the video that she believed she had enough to air the story back in 2015. She probably also feels like she let Virginia down. But yeah… again, a lot of people knew a lot of information about Epstein, but so many media outlets killed the story.