Buckingham Palace shut down an ABC News report on Jeffrey Epstein in 2015

I genuinely believe that there are so many stories – big, massive stories – which journalists and media outlets continue to sit on or bury for fear of being the first to break the story. We saw that with Harvey Weinstein – so many people knew so much for many years, and the New York Times and Ronan Farrow were exploring it separately, only NBC buried Farrow’s story and it took a while for the NYT reporters to finally get to break it. Something similar happened with Bill Cosby – many people knew a lot about him, but it took so long for the story to reach critical mass (which turned out to be Hannibal Burress making a joke). What else? We knew Matt Lauer was a sleaze but no one would say it out loud. And yes, so many people knew so much about Jeffrey Epstein for years, before he was arrested in 2008, and after he completed his bulls–t house arrest in 2010.
After 2010, everything should have been a blur of tell-all stories from Epstein’s many victims. He should have been persona non grata everywhere, to everyone. Journalists should have been lining up to help his victims tell their stories. None of that happened. Even back in 2015-2016, Amy Robach at ABC tried to put together a comprehensive piece about Epstein and Virginia Giuffre (Roberts) and… apparently, ABC killed it. Keep in mind that this was pre-Me Too. Project Veritas published a video of Amy Robach talking on a hot mic about how her bosses killed the story:
I… don’t really understand why this is some kind of “gotcha” moment for ABC or Amy Robach. I would think that many journalists pre-2019 have tried to do big, in-depth stories on Epstein and his connections and his crimes, only to be turned down by their editors, publishers or networks. Amy was just the one caught on a hot mic. What is interesting is the implication that once Buckingham Palace learned of the ABC investigation, they exerted pressure to shut it down:
“I’ve had this story for three years. I’ve had this interview with Virginia Roberts,” she says in the video. “We would not put it on the air. First of all, I was told, ‘Who’s Jeffrey Epstein? No one knows who that is. This is a stupid story.’ Then the palace found out that we had her whole allegations about Prince Andrew and threatened us a million different ways. We were so afraid that we wouldn’t be able to interview Kate and Will. That also quashed the story…. It was unbelievable what we had. [Bill] Clinton — we had everything. I tried for three years to get it on to no avail and now it’s all coming out and it’s like these new revelations. And I freaking had all of it. I’m so pissed right now. Every day I get more and more pissed…. What we had was unreal.”
“Then the palace found out that we had her whole allegations about Prince Andrew and threatened us a million different ways.” Yep. The Queen isn’t some sweet old biddy with a gold piano. She’s an a–hole who protects her rapist son (her favorite son) and parlays access to her “popular” grandchildren as a way to shut down stories about the relatives she actually cares about. I don’t believe the Queen was sitting there, bitching out some ABC News executive over the phone. But she has a vast network of PR lackeys who can exert pressure and make threats. And we see once again… the palace has the power to shut down stories about Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein… but somehow it’s beyond their control to shut down at least *some* of the racist as f–k narratives around the Duchess of Sussex? No. The palace doesn’t do anything about Meghan’s treatment because they don’t want to.
ABC News released a statement about Robach’s hot mic and they just made it sound like they buried the story because Robach didn’t really have the story nailed down. Robach also released her own statement:
“As a journalist, as the Epstein story continued to unfold last summer, I was caught in a private moment of frustration. I was upset that an important interview I had conducted with Virginia Roberts didn’t air because we could not obtain sufficient corroborating evidence to meet ABC’s editorial standards about her allegations. My comments about Prince Andrew and her allegation that she had seen Bill Clinton on Epstein’s private island were in reference to what Virginia Roberts said in that interview in 2015. I was referencing her allegations — not what ABC News had verified through our reporting. The interview itself, while I was disappointed it didn’t air, didn’t meet our standards. In the years since no one ever told me or the team to stop reporting on Jeffrey Epstein, and we have continued to aggressively pursue this important story.”
I mean… what she says now is blatantly covering her bosses’ asses. It’s clear from the video that she believed she had enough to air the story back in 2015. She probably also feels like she let Virginia down. But yeah… again, a lot of people knew a lot of information about Epstein, but so many media outlets killed the story.
ABC is trash. Liz is trash. Andy is a sexual predator who should rot in hell.
If this is what we know, it makes my stomach roll to think of all the things we don’t
agreed and the Queen is trash too, she should rot with Prince Andrew-Epstein. I think we should all rename this prince as Prince Andrew-Epstein, forever binding the two together in social media.
Yes, mine too. If all the stories are ever told, will any powerful man be standing? I mean, we’ve heard things about Bill Gates and Epstein for god sakes. We don’t even know what we don’t know. It’s mind boggling. If it all ever comes out I think we wouldn’t be able to take it all in.
Edit to say, well, Obama. President Obama will be left standing. I have many issues with him, but I do trust his integrity and character.
Okay, so who else?
I strongly feel that we don’t talk nearly enough about how shitty Queen’s behavior has been for decades. Her age shouldn’t be an excuse for her appalling conduct.
Yes! I am getting pissed just thinking how fooled the public is with that God Save The Queen bullshit and how great she is. She cares about NO ONE but herself and her family. Actually, she cares only about keeping her cushy lifestyle and money. I recall a show I saw on Netflix about how the Russian Imperial family was denied to come to England for fear of how it may affect the BRF. And when it was revealed relative of the RRF broke down in tears. They only think about them selves. 😡
@Seraphina – I found that fascinating. (it was episode one of The Royal House of Windsor.) The whole thing about how the British royal family made some very cold decisions to maintain power and status. It was awful. (I watched that about a year ago, and then after I made my husband watch The Windsors and he was all, “the royal family is German?” I made him watch that episode lol.)
@Becks1, yes!!!! To all you said. It always shook me to think how heartless the King was to deny life to the Czar and his family. Crazy. All they care about is keeping that cushy lifestyle and the power that comes with it. and being able to pass it from the oldest on down.
I once read some crazy story that the BRF are lizards or something. I thought, how crazy but it’s actually very on point: cold blooded— to the bone.
Nicholas was first cousin to George V. And yet he let his cousin and his family get slaughtered.
But she wears colorful dresses so people can see her and came to the throne at an early age! That totally excuses her covering for a pedophile, moving money to offshore investments to avoid taxes, mismanaging funds that were designated to repair her palaces, and allowing racists to continue to represent the crown!
Agree. Maybe we can stop pretending the queen is a sweet old lady now.
I can see why Harry has gotten fed up with his family and the media.
I don’t like a single direct bloodline member of the royal family sans Harry and Margaret.
Queen is an enabler, Philip is a racist, Charles is selfish, Andrew a rapist, William the brother betrayer.
A total S-show!
Can I ask a serious question? Do we think Harry had no knowledge of this?
What about Anne, Edward, Sophie, Camilla? Aren’t they all dirty AF?
#abolishthemonarchy is all I have. Instead of Brexit they should abolish the monarchy and direct the money it absorbs to NHS.
Amy’s words about being threatened by the palace is huge. I really hope that gets more coverage, but I’m sure it won’t.
And in exchange for an interview with the blandest people on earth. I can’t.
And harken back to a few weeks ago when the Matt Lauer story popped up again the news cycle, and her name was the one commenters kept coming back to as one of his primary victims. Imagine being harassed by Lauer and have no voice, then shut down by KP. She has a lot of stories to tell and I hope one day she can tell them.
The end of the Queen’s reign is going to be ugly.
It can’t come fast enough! To have news and be scared to break it. And especially when taking into account how many people get wrongly accused in the press yet they are never vindicates.
I hope the end of her reign (and the BRF) is ugly and swift. Time for people to wake up.
After all the goodwill when she entered her golden years, how ironic that her reputation and legacy as her reign beings to end is now rubbish, at least to us.
I think the goodwill was never based on facts. It was based on the cleverly presented facade – a facade that was in large part maintained by silencing the press as needed.
Doesn’t matter what it was based on. Pity or PR or empathy or respect for tradition….the show should end now.
Mayyyybe all this horrible press targeting Meghan isn’t even about racism but about deflecting attention from Prince Anthony. It certainly ramped up the second the Epstein news broke.
Nah! It’s definitely about racism, which is why Meghan is the scapegoat. It is so naive to think racism isn’t the core to having the (only) black biracial member of your family to be the only one getting attacked repeatedly for following the same protocol as everyone else in the family, especially when she has a better work ethic than 90% of said family. Her being American and a divorcee is a just a way to help the RR hide the racism aspect of their attacks. Whether it’s to deflect attention from pedo Andy or Bill’s rose, Meghan will always be their scapegoat!
If she were white, she would be getting nothing but praise for bringing a much needed positive change to the monarchy!
They could be using Meghan to detract, but also the reason they chose her as the scapegoat be because of racism. I do think there are multiple factors at play – racism, sexism, a needed scapegoat.
Of course they made it go away – wouldn’t want Mummy’s little darling being held to account for his behaviour. The only way they are really going to prosecute Andrew is to follow the money – he’s up to his eyeballs in dodgy financial dealings on top of the sex with a trafficked barely legal young woman.
I predict that once TQ passes Andrew will be fed to the wolves both by the press and the establishment. I still think Chuck won’t protect his brother, esp with what is coming out now – if Chuck wants the Monarchy to survive after him he’s going to have to make some tough decisions not just about his brother but his eldest son as well.
We can only hope that when Charles takes the throne even if it’s through the guise of slimming the ranks that he sidelines/sanctions Andrew both publicly and privately. I’m jaded though. Wealth offers its own protection. There are so many other men and couples that won’t be exposed to public censor because of their wealth and power.
Prince Andrew is not worth any of this and I sincerely hope this torpedoes the British Royal Family. Nothing is worth squashing a story about a pedophile that could’ve saved victims but especially not an interview with Will and Kate. From a news standpoint, Epstein was much more news worthy, WTF ABC?!
My (rough) new theory of why the abuse escalated for M is that The Queen (or her men) served up M&H (mainly M) on a platter to the British media in payment for silence in Pedo Andrew, only H&M won’t play ball. The BM is pissed cause they can’t talk about Pedo Andy and H&M won’t give them material to sell their shitty newspapers and get clicks to their shitty websites (which is why RRs keep saying they’re getting “bad advice” and need to “work with the media”). The other Royal Houses either got the green light to throw their gas on the fire or weren’t stopped when they did. None of them dare side with H&M cause the press knows where the bodies are buried. Anyway, fuck Queen Elizabeth and death to the monarchy.
I think this theory makes sense. I don’t think it completely explains the smear campaign (I think there were other reasons for that in general) but I think it explains the attitude of “they wont go along with us.” I wonder if there was some sort of deal – lay off Andrew, lay off the Rose story, and the other royals will engage more (the Rose story was around the time we started seeing Will and Kate more open with their kids). Harry and Meghan refused to play that game and the RRs are ticked, because they are sitting on huge stories and they aren’t getting what they were promised, and the Queen is ticked that they wont go along to protect the other members of the family.
It actually could explain a lot of the “HM isn’t happy with the Sussexes right now” stories. Of course the queen wasn’t happy with them if they weren’t willing to play nice with the press to protect Andrew.
“The other Royal Houses ”
Which Royal Houses are you referring to?
I just use that cause I’m too lazy to type out York, Cambridge and Cornwall.
S808, Thank you for the clarification!
In all of this isn’t it shocking that the motivation to quash the story was the fear of loss of access to Waity and Gormless.
Also considering that Kate’s central focus is children and mental health, being linked to this whole sordid affair in this way regardless of whether she ultimately made the threat does not bode well for her. How can you seriously campaign on issues relating to child safety when your Uncle-in-law was complicit in the rape and abuse of young girls.
Of course the BBC have buried this story and will not go near it despite being the closest thing we have to state TV.
It’s time to abolish the monarchy, revoke the licence fee from the BBC and finally commit to a written constitution so we can get out of our Brexit mess.
When the queen dies lot of things are going to come out.
Her behaviour is disgusting but I don’t expect anthing else from a royal, one of the most priviliged person in the whole world. They don’t know what is to be accountable for your crimes.
This whole thing is so disgusting. She must’ve been very frustrated, it sounds like she had it all locked down, and ABC balked.
The really sad thing is while these networks sit on the truth and squash stories to protect monsters, those monsters continue to hurt many people.
Disgusting. I honestly hope once Charles is King, he makes Andy take an early retirement and sends him to the middle of nowhere
Actually you know what? No monarchy would be better at all. Down with all of them
And I think it’s naïve to not highly suspect Charles knows about all of this, and played his role in the coverup. Charles is no hero.
This is just mind blowing to me. Not in a ‘I cant believe the queen would do this’ kind of way, I feel like most of us knew this was happening, but to actually have it confirmed like this? and I’m sure that the story wasn’t ready to air, but if you are told to completely drop it bc of pressure from BP, then obviously its never going to be ready (if that makes sense.)
The only way to have a modernized monarchy is to get rid of all the Royals. End of it.
The story blew up large yesterday because the right-wing pundits lwere desperately trying to distract from Gordon Sondland’s transcript revealing more quid pro quo in Ukraine and this fit right into Trump’s whole “fake news” attacks. They completely ignored that it involved the BRF and Andrew and instead played it as if this was just the media protecting the Clintons again, that this would somehow exonerate everything Trump ever did but the media hid it to continue the “fake narrative” that he is evil.
I have to admit, and I don’t think this speaks well of me, I get incredibly frustrated that Bill is always brought up about Epstein, but he was never actually accused of rape or molestation in this. Trump was. And yet, we don’t hear about that. Trump was also running a prostitution ring with Epstein, and it’s all right there, but nobody in the media dares put it together and spell it out. In fact, I think the case can be made he was running something worse than a prostitution ring; it was trafficking. But it’s all Bill Bill Bill. Yeah, that does piss me off.
Epstein had multiple contact numbers for Ivanka when she was 16 years old. Why isn’t that followed up on? Why is she, in the limited interviews she gives, never asked about it? Why do I think she was referring young girls to Epstein?
I understand the frustration with “BILL BILL BILL”. However, I want this whole this story to come out. I want to know the names of everyone involved and the degree of their involvement. If all one did was fly on a plane then so be it. If one took advantage of young girls then I want to know all about that too. If people are innocent then let’s acknowledge that innocence. If people are guilty then let’s nail them to the wall after they have done the “perp walk” in orange suit and hand cuffs for the TV cameras.
EVERYONE who was involved should go down REGARDLESS of their political affiliation. To suggest otherwise is an affront to the survivors.
I’m over this lady. She is a piece of $hit. Sorry for those who think she’s amazing, but this just is disgusting. It would be one thing if her ADULT son had a DUI or something like that, but he assisted in f#$King human trafficking for God’s sake. She should have just let him suffer the consequences and written him off, because now this has tarnished her and her entire families reputation beyond repair in my opinion.
Years before she had this interview, it was published in Vanity Fair that Clinton had been riding on the Lolita Express, and aides were flummoxed. So, she had no news there. Or, maybe that he was actually on the Island was news 3 years ago. Hmmm. I think he still denies that doesn’t he? This Prince Andrew stuff and the palace making threats to get it shut down, that is news. Not surprising news, but it’s news alright. And I wonder if Charles wasn’t involved in this?
It’s messed up when a major news outlet is more concerned about having access to bland-ass royals over exposing known predators. I believe ABC probably had enough material to start an conversation, or at least to continue the investigation, but they killed it all just to someday be able to talk to W&K? —i understand it was pre-me too era but come on! This is unacceptable.
Apparently they had it all, pictures, interviews – EVERYTHING. Makes you wonder how much we are not allowed to see or hear about because the RF have taken out injunctions to bar the disclosure of those items.
Whilst I can see ABC’s reasoning for not disclosing, there are other means to leak such information so that it appears in a print publication that is not subject to/ or does not care about access issues. In fact that is something that happens all the time.
The fact that those details took so long to trickle into the broadsheets and other outlets suggests heavy legal restraints behind the scenes. If I am honest this story is part of an agenda the media have . The story yesterday has now established a public interest angle to allow journalists to investigate what else is out there. It also blows several holes in the statements issued by Andrew over the summer.
I’m waiting for the rest of this show …….
I also want to know what the piece had on Bill Clinton.
Patiently waiting on this years Queen’s Speech and Liz’s message of goodwill to all men whilst posing in front of a solid gold Piano….