“Kristen Stewart says she never slept with Rupert Sanders” links

I LOVED The King
Just a little mini-coopering between colleagues!! #butwedidnthavesex
Yeah that’s what I’m talking about …. it was rude and gross the way she was talked about. And the way he WASNT talked about.
I have to wonder if that would still happen today.
Oral sex is still sex, sis 🙄
Nor with Robert Pattinson. I believe it’s called a showmance to pump up movie ticket sales.
Nah they were together for years and she talked about the their relationship in the same interview.
I actually DO believe Kristen. Also Pam Anderson has always been the WORST and it’s interesting that people are only recently beginning to realize that.
I believe her too.
Oddly, I do believe her. They eventually could have slept together, if they hadn’t gotten caught at that stage.
I believe her. And I believe the coverage of her during that time was gross.
Agreed. In hindsight, the mud dragging that happened to Kristen was horrible. She was just a kid. I’m glad she’s able to walk with her chin up and be who she is without apology.
YUP on BOTH counts.
AND she owned that it wasn’t innocent, and that it was a mistake.
Pamela, Pamela, Pamela…sigh…bless her heart.
Why even bring it up in an interview Kristen? Just say no comment. His wife didn’t divorce him over kisses and hugs. LMAO. She Follows the stereotypical female starlet playbook (date your leading man, leave your non-famous boyfriend for your co-star, sleep with your director, get fashion house contracts), while professing to be the complete opposite! The lack of self awareness is huge with this one. Well as least her fans will believe her!
Plenty of marriages break up over hugs and kisses. It’s called losing your trust in your significant other.
She said the relationship wasn’t innocent, just that they didn’t have sex.
getting caught with sanders almost ruined her career…why would she lie about it ? that doesn’t make sense. i hooked up repeatedly with lots of people without having sex when i was in my early 20′s.
Same here.
With regards to Pamela Anderson, I HATE when people do that. Please stop taking someone else’s culture and turning it into a gross and slutty Halloween costume. Show some f*cking respect.
While I think Kristen is correct that it was overblown I don’t like the fact that she is looking back on this as if it was no big deal. He was married. Period. I am no paragon of virtue myself but his marriage ended because of that and she was partly responsible.
Where does she say that??