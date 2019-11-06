“Kristen Stewart says she never slept with Rupert Sanders” links
  • November 06, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

The Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust reception

Kristen Stewart says she never slept with Rupert Sanders. I don’t really believe her, but that’s okay because she knows no one believes that. [Just Jared]
Virginia Roberts Giuffre says that the Duke of York should go to jail. I agree, he should. But he probably won’t. [LaineyGossip]
Pamela Anderson did a cultural appropriation thing for Halloween. [Dlisted]
More photos from the Ford v. Ferrari premiere. [Go Fug Yourself]
Review of The King: tedious but pretty. [Pajiba]
Most young people want to be famous. [Jezebel]
Hillary Clinton mocked Donald Trump on James Corden’s show. [Towleroad]
Kris Jenner doesn’t want OJ Simpson in her life. [Starcasm]
Everyone likes Shia LaBeouf again, just FYI. [Seriously OMG]

21 Responses to ““Kristen Stewart says she never slept with Rupert Sanders” links”

  1. Stacy Dresden says:
    November 6, 2019 at 12:36 pm

    I LOVED The King

    Reply
  2. phlyfiremama says:
    November 6, 2019 at 12:39 pm

    Just a little mini-coopering between colleagues!! #butwedidnthavesex

    Reply
  3. Nellie says:
    November 6, 2019 at 12:42 pm

    Nor with Robert Pattinson. I believe it’s called a showmance to pump up movie ticket sales.

    Reply
  4. Valiantly Varnished says:
    November 6, 2019 at 12:48 pm

    I actually DO believe Kristen. Also Pam Anderson has always been the WORST and it’s interesting that people are only recently beginning to realize that.

    Reply
  5. otaku fairy.... says:
    November 6, 2019 at 12:50 pm

    Oddly, I do believe her. They eventually could have slept together, if they hadn’t gotten caught at that stage.

    Reply
  6. Hannah says:
    November 6, 2019 at 12:51 pm

    I believe her. And I believe the coverage of her during that time was gross.

    Reply
  7. HK9 says:
    November 6, 2019 at 12:51 pm

    Pamela, Pamela, Pamela…sigh…bless her heart.

    Reply
  8. Original T.C. says:
    November 6, 2019 at 12:53 pm

    Why even bring it up in an interview Kristen? Just say no comment. His wife didn’t divorce him over kisses and hugs. LMAO. She Follows the stereotypical female starlet playbook (date your leading man, leave your non-famous boyfriend for your co-star, sleep with your director, get fashion house contracts), while professing to be the complete opposite! The lack of self awareness is huge with this one. Well as least her fans will believe her!

    Reply
    • paranormalgirl says:
      November 6, 2019 at 12:57 pm

      Plenty of marriages break up over hugs and kisses. It’s called losing your trust in your significant other.

      She said the relationship wasn’t innocent, just that they didn’t have sex.

      Reply
  9. Lizzie says:
    November 6, 2019 at 12:54 pm

    getting caught with sanders almost ruined her career…why would she lie about it ? that doesn’t make sense. i hooked up repeatedly with lots of people without having sex when i was in my early 20′s.

    Reply
  10. ME says:
    November 6, 2019 at 1:02 pm

    With regards to Pamela Anderson, I HATE when people do that. Please stop taking someone else’s culture and turning it into a gross and slutty Halloween costume. Show some f*cking respect.

    Reply
  11. Aimee says:
    November 6, 2019 at 1:06 pm

    While I think Kristen is correct that it was overblown I don’t like the fact that she is looking back on this as if it was no big deal. He was married. Period. I am no paragon of virtue myself but his marriage ended because of that and she was partly responsible.

    Reply

