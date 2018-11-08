Owen Wilson hasn’t contacted his third baby-mama or their weeks-old daughter

In July, we learned that Owen Wilson had likely fathered a third child with a third baby-mama. Owen already has two kids by two baby-mamas out there, and this third woman’s name is Varunie Vongsvirates. Apparently, Varunie and Owen dated for years, she became pregnant and he pulled a “how do I know the baby is mine” thing. Eventually, he took a paternity test and of course he’s the father. Varunie gave birth to a baby girl last month and Varunie named the baby Lyla. Apparently, Owen still doesn’t want to have anything do with Varunie or Lyla.
Not in the picture. Owen Wilson seems uninterested in having a role in his third child’s life. The 49-year-old actor, who welcomed a baby girl named Lyla with Varunie Vongsvirates in October, “refuses to meet his daughter,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “He even checked the no visitation box in court in June … He does not want to visit [and does not] want any custody of her.”
Even so, Lyla is the spitting image of her father. “The baby looks just like Owen,” noted the source. “She has fair skin, blonde hair and blue eyes.”
The source added that Wilson “has not contacted Varunie at all” after she gave birth nor during her pregnancy, despite the fact that they “dated for almost five years.” However, the source claims that Wilson “knew all along that Varunie was pregnant. Owen was told when Varunie was four weeks pregnant.” A representative for Wilson tells Us: “This is a private matter and it’s not appropriate to comment further.”
I mean… it happens. I’m of the opinion that reproductive choices work in every direction – a woman has the right to keep or terminate her pregnancy, full-stop. And while men should be financially responsible for the children they father, there’s no legal responsibility to be an engaged, doting or hands-on father. Owen clearly didn’t want to have a baby with Varunie, and I guess he has no interest in his daughter now. That’s his right. It’s a shame and it’s pathetic what he’s put her through, but that’s his right. I just hope he’s writing the checks.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Gosh he is so unattractive. He’s like Cumberbatch, unpleasant to look at but oozes charm onscreen.
He looks as though he had a teeny tiny butt grafted onto his nose.
Yeah I mean, it’s sad for the child of course, but if he checked a box for “no visitation” that sounds like legal paperwork. As long as he’s meeting his financial obligations there’s really nothing more that can be demanded. I wonder if he might regret it in the future though.
I get what you’re saying, but if he wants no custody or visitation at all presumably he’s also denying his daughter two brothers and an extended family by this, and she will know they exist because this is all in the press. What a mess for the poor baby. To know your father chose to be engaged and loving with two other children, but not you.
Absolutely she’s being denied more than a father. She’s being denied brothers, grandparents, uncles…half her family. Obviously I don’t know their situation, but he’s really coming across as a selfish prick who’s “punishing” his daughter for his choices (it’s called a vasectomy, Owen, she didn’t conceive herself).
Seriously. Sure he doesn’t have to be involved, but it makes him an absolutely sh*t human being. That poor little girl will grow up knowing her father rejected her and separated her from her siblings. I can’t imagine purposely inflicting that kind of pain on any human being, let alone your own progeny.
Get a vasectomy man
I know right?
if he doesn’t want to have children there are ways to avoid that
For the love of God, yes.
This is three times now he’s found himself in this situation. THREE TIMES.
I wonder if he made clear that he didn’t want more kids, and she was supposed to be on birth control, and that birth control failed and he believes she sabotaged her birth control purposely. It’s the only scenario that makes sense in my head, since he seems to enjoy his first two children. At 49, if a man doesn’t want more kids, a vasectomy is an easy enough procedure.
If he doesn’t want more kids he should get a vasectomy, make sure he doesn’t have anymore. There are lots of possible scenarios here and a big one is that he’s a dick
Vasectomy or condoms. It’s not that hard. The one that is paying the consequences is his daughter who has no blame in this. He has no right to do, no matter the circunstances.
I’m of the mind that there must be some drama we don’t know about behind the scenes. He stepped up for his other children, seems to enjoy being their father, and he and this woman dated for 5 years. Short of him becoming a raging dick (which is entirely possible), I must think there are other reasons for him to take this stance. But, as others have said, if he was finished having kids, he should have taken the proper precautions.
Someday his sons will know. I think he is making a huge mistake for himself, not just his daughter.
