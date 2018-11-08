Donald Trump was too much of a wimp to fire Jeff Sessions face-to-face

Mid-morning Wednesday, Politico dropped a story about what was happening behind-the-scenes in the Trump White House post-midterms. Most of the story was just the regular dumb sh-t from the Trumpland, but there were some interesting pieces of information regarding Trump’s thoughts on Robert Mueller, and what his staff is telling him about Mueller. Trump knows that Mueller is going to grab some headlines in the coming days, weeks and months. Sources also told Politico that Donald Trump Jr. “has told friends in recent weeks that he believes he could be indicted, according to one of those people.” LOL. But that’s not the point – Politico also said that Chief of Staff John Kelly and the former WH counsel Don McGahn repeatedly stressed, over and over again, that Trump needed to wait until Mueller filed his report before Trump even tried to fire Jeff Sessions. As I said, this was mid-morning.

By Wednesday afternoon, we learned that Trump had ordered John Kelly to order Jeff Sessions to resign. That’s right, Trump was too much of a p-ssy to fire Sessions to his face. Trump hid behind John Kelly and made Kelly do the dirty work. Sessions turned his resignation, and noted that the resignation was “at your request.” You can read Sessions’ resignation here, if you care.

Obviously, it was a long time coming. Trump has hated the KKKeebler Elf for nearly two years. Trump had buyer’s remorse almost as soon as Sessions was confirmed. Sessions was a terrible Attorney General who deserved to be fired. But it’s like the Jim Comey situation – Comey deserved to be fired too, but not for the reasons Trump gave. Sessions deserved to be fired for being a racist, misogynistic piece of sh-t. But Trump fired him because A) Trump hates Southern accents and B) Trump believes that the Attorney General of the United States should behave at all times like his personal mob lawyer.

Sessions’ chief of staff Matthew Whitaker will be the acting AG until Trump chooses a new guy and the Senate confirms the new guy. Whitaker is a douche and I’m sure he’ll try to do something to the Mueller investigation. That being said, I’m not panicking… yet. Let’s pace ourselves, people. I feel pretty strongly that this lame-duck session is going to be full of outright insanity, so just keep your eye on the big picture.

Last thing… everyone assumes that Lindsey Graham is dusting off his fanciest petticoat and parasol to campaign to be the new Attorney General. That’s what he’s been doing for months – Graham could read the tea leaves just like everybody else, and he knew that Sessions would be out by the close of 2018. That’s why Graham “auditioned” for Trump during the Kavanaugh hearings. I think Graham probably has the best chance – Trump is stupid, but he wouldn’t be stupid enough to nominate Rudy Giuliani.

jeff sessions is the only confederate monument trump was willing to take down — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) November 7, 2018