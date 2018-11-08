Donald Trump was too much of a wimp to fire Jeff Sessions face-to-face

Mid-morning Wednesday, Politico dropped a story about what was happening behind-the-scenes in the Trump White House post-midterms. Most of the story was just the regular dumb sh-t from the Trumpland, but there were some interesting pieces of information regarding Trump’s thoughts on Robert Mueller, and what his staff is telling him about Mueller. Trump knows that Mueller is going to grab some headlines in the coming days, weeks and months. Sources also told Politico that Donald Trump Jr. “has told friends in recent weeks that he believes he could be indicted, according to one of those people.” LOL. But that’s not the point – Politico also said that Chief of Staff John Kelly and the former WH counsel Don McGahn repeatedly stressed, over and over again, that Trump needed to wait until Mueller filed his report before Trump even tried to fire Jeff Sessions. As I said, this was mid-morning.
By Wednesday afternoon, we learned that Trump had ordered John Kelly to order Jeff Sessions to resign. That’s right, Trump was too much of a p-ssy to fire Sessions to his face. Trump hid behind John Kelly and made Kelly do the dirty work. Sessions turned his resignation, and noted that the resignation was “at your request.” You can read Sessions’ resignation here, if you care.
Obviously, it was a long time coming. Trump has hated the KKKeebler Elf for nearly two years. Trump had buyer’s remorse almost as soon as Sessions was confirmed. Sessions was a terrible Attorney General who deserved to be fired. But it’s like the Jim Comey situation – Comey deserved to be fired too, but not for the reasons Trump gave. Sessions deserved to be fired for being a racist, misogynistic piece of sh-t. But Trump fired him because A) Trump hates Southern accents and B) Trump believes that the Attorney General of the United States should behave at all times like his personal mob lawyer.
Sessions’ chief of staff Matthew Whitaker will be the acting AG until Trump chooses a new guy and the Senate confirms the new guy. Whitaker is a douche and I’m sure he’ll try to do something to the Mueller investigation. That being said, I’m not panicking… yet. Let’s pace ourselves, people. I feel pretty strongly that this lame-duck session is going to be full of outright insanity, so just keep your eye on the big picture.
Last thing… everyone assumes that Lindsey Graham is dusting off his fanciest petticoat and parasol to campaign to be the new Attorney General. That’s what he’s been doing for months – Graham could read the tea leaves just like everybody else, and he knew that Sessions would be out by the close of 2018. That’s why Graham “auditioned” for Trump during the Kavanaugh hearings. I think Graham probably has the best chance – Trump is stupid, but he wouldn’t be stupid enough to nominate Rudy Giuliani.
jeff sessions is the only confederate monument trump was willing to take down
— Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) November 7, 2018
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Has he fired anyone face to face? This is his MO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe they should setup a replica of the Apprentice set and then he’d be more comfortable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is just the beginning of his ‘night of the daggers’, he’s not listening to anyone as he is terrified esp as its likely that Mueller is going to indict Uday and/or Tom Riddle pretty soon. Mueller will have planned for this so am sure has some back up plans.
When Emperor Sh!tstain is scared, he makes even more stupid decisions – this is one of them. He may have the Senate but the lower house can subpoena the crap out of everyone and anything and I hope the Dems do just that. But I think he will treat the Senate like his personal mob cabal and order them to bury his and his spawn’s crimes.
PS. Jim Acosta is my new internet bf. He was great yesterday, I actually thought EZ was going to stomp off that podium and get physical with him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, he had a little girl get into fisticuffs for him. His fists are too small to make an impression on a stud like Jim Acosta.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought that was at the beginning of the exchange as later on before he called him a ‘terrible person’ he walked away from the podium and then stomped back – it was then I thought he’d get in Acosta’s face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sure you’re right about yesterday’s performance. I’m coming from the belief that he has ached to get into it with Acosta for years and has, no doubt, infused that obsession into his staff, hence the intern getting in JA’s face, Sarah Sanders promulgating a doctored video of the event on Twitter, and so on. As usual, the females around him step into the path of any confrontation to protect Emperor Babyfists.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Speaking of assh*** politicians from the South – I’d really like your views on this. A sanity check. Some help unpacking this. Someone I went to high school with – a lovely person as far as I know from her social media, posted this (see below) on her social media. Context: we grew up in Georgia and she is an immigrant/visible minority. Her post is in reference to the GA governor election. I am asking because I just don’t know what to make of it…it just made me feel so…sad, confused, frustrated.
‘I’ve totally felt this with this election. The folks who live in the metro Atlanta area are almost on the opposite spectrum of culture when it comes to the rest of the state. To me, it feels like this election will determine the future direction of a state that has been so culturally Southern up until this point, and it’s so up in the air!
What do you all think? Is it time for Atlanta to start shifting the identity of the Peach state, or do we stick to our roots and heritage? For me, there are so many factors to consider, that I’m not sure!’
So…what do you guys think? I am just genuinely struggling to even unpack this and form a response that doesn’t make me want to weep. Is this what we are up against? When even the lovely people we know and conflicted because…history?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Your friend is a bigot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This reads like it was written by Milly in The Help
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have had this happened to me too many times. Back away from the flaming dumpster fire before you get burned and save yourself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
right? I don’t understand….this heritage and history we speak of…its…not good? Why can’t we see that? I mean, if even immigrants, first generation americans, and visible minorities are worried about preserving a culture that HATES us…then where do we go from here?
(And no, I haven’t actually engaged with this on social media because I think either my head will explode or my heart will break)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Clare, I feel you as a lifelong southern myself with some ancestors coming to the south in the late 1600s and living in GA for the last 20 years. I don’t have a good response, and doubt your friend wants to listen. You may gently remind your friend that the South is not a monolith and does not have a single tradition. (Think back to the revolutionary war. Most people don’t realize that more battles were fought in SC than any other state because it basically had a mini civil war). Some of the things that are “traditional” are not that old. Many were started in 60s as a response to the civil rights movement. Globally the world’s population is becoming urbanized and that trend is in GA as well. And urban areas support rural areas. Think about pecan farmers devastated by Hurricane Michael who will need to get back on their feet. Just some random thoughts, but I feel you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A. Everyone should stop underestimating 45’s stupidity, because there is no bottom of the barrel on that. And it will get worse and more spiteful and wildly directed the more cornered he feels.
B. Everyone should get their laughs in while they can and pray to whatever deity they believe in that Mueller is as smart as we all hope he is, because 45 still has the balance of power on his side and he can still kill the investigation and the GOP is clearly ready to back him up on that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. The fact that Mueller os way ahead of Trump on terms of having an actual brain and being smart, the ballance of power is not in favour of Mueller. And the fact that Trump fired the southern gnome the first thing after the election just shows that he is geering up for a fight, to further obstruct justice and basicaly do anything to consolidate his own power. He will stop at nothing, he clearly gives zero fucks about the optics and how this all looks, which in any other situation with any other politician would be a big factor. Now, when Sessions is gone the guy in his place is a douch who called Mueller inverstigation a witch hunt. And did you see how Trump baraded all the Republicans who lost and “gave no love for him”? It’s a clear message for GOP to fall in his line, or else…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Initially the GOP did not take Trump seriously, Sessions was the FIRST Republican to publicly support Trump and give his campaign legitimacy and get other GOP influencers on board and eventually play an pivotal role in Trumps campaign.
As AG he threw his full support behind Trump’s agendas in ways that would make other more reasonable AG balk i.e Muslim Ban etc .Sessions crime ? doing the bare legal minimum of recusing himself from the Russia investigation and for that crime he was constantly berated and ultimately fired by Trump without any consideration for ALL the other ways in which Session had been loyal and supportive.
This is the ungrateful , vindictive and childish person Trump is and yet his sycophants still don’t take note ? Mind boggling
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s less than 24 hours after the polls closed. So we all know that McConnell must have been pacifying toddler tantrum trump for the last several months. “Don’t cry Donnie. If you wait until after Nov 6 to fire that mean Jeffy I’ll let you have as many rapey judges as you want next year” *gives trump a plate of Big Macs and turns up fox news*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But have also read that some were advising Trump not to fire Sessions until after the report came out and he did heed the advice (when does he ever).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Whitaker guy that Cheeto has appointed Acting AG looks like a comic book villain. I’m sick of watching this mini-series. Prison for all of them can’t come soon enough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This buffoon could not allow Nancy Pelosi one day to bask in victory. He had to make yesterday all about himself with his whiny proclamations and ridiculous tweets about how special he was, his attack on Acosta, and the firing of Sessions.
Nagini was left scrambling to distract with something positive and all she could come up with was some bizarre congratulations for her wannabe-Ivanka sister-in-law Lying Lara and Pam Bondi for ending dog racing all by themselves. Expect some pathetic picture of one of her kids doing something “cute!” today.
Daddy’s been knocked out of this morning’s news cycle by the mass shooting in California. He’ll be trying something outrageous this afternoon to reclaim it.
And he’s heading to Europe soon to meet with his master Vlad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Question to the Alabama right wingers who have kept Jeffy Beau on the taxpayers’ payroll for the last four decades-how ya feeling now? Your god just canned your hero. Doncha just love that trump loyalty? Who you gonna support? Little Munchkin Jeffy or mushroom penis donnie? Hahaha. I’m sure your hypocritical souls will manage to do a Lindsey Graham wallow in obsequiousness. Meanwhile, I’m over here laughing my head off. Hahahahahahahaha.
Report this comment as spam or abuse