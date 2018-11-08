Don Trump Jr.’s imminent indictment is making his dad especially crazy

St Michael St George sevice

There’s so much to look forward to in the next few months: Thanksgiving, Christmas, a fraught lame-duck session in Congress, and of course, what ties everything together: Indictment Season. We are living in the Age of Bob “Sexual Dynamite” Mueller. The man is a Christmas tree decorated with unsealed indictments and search warrants. ‘Tis the season!! As we heard earlier this week, just before Election Day, Don Trump Jr. believes that he will be indicted any day now. That story originally came from Vanity Fair, and then Politico repeated the claim yesterday. And Vanity Fair has even more, in a story about how Donald Trump is depressed and Don Jr. is absolutely preparing for an imminent arrest:

Trump’s move against Sessions today arrives at a moment when Trump allies are increasingly concerned about Donald Trump Jr.’s legal exposure. In recent days, according to three sources, Don Jr. has been telling friends he is worried about being indicted as early as this week. One person close to Don Jr. speculated that Mueller could indict him for making false statements to Congress and the F.B.I. about whether he had told his father about the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Russians to gather “dirt” on Hillary Clinton. This source had heard that the case could revolve around Trump’s former deputy campaign chairman, Rick Gates, who’s cooperating with Mueller and who was deeply involved in the campaign at the time of the meeting. Trump, this person continued, is “very upset” about the risks Don Jr. faces. “The president is very depressed,” this person said. (“Don never said any such thing, and there is absolutely no truth to these rumors,” said Don Jr.’s lawyer, Alan Futerfas.)

[From Vanity Fair]

Is Don Jr. getting indicted THIS WEEK? Like, will it happen today? Tomorrow? Considering Bigly’s unhinged performance at the press conference yesterday, I suspect that he knows that some larger things are brewing, and soon.

Incidentally, I told my mom that Don could be getting indicted soon and she was like “so when are they slapping the handcuffs on Jared Kushner?” Seriously though – if Don’s getting indicted, surely Jared’s moment is coming sooner rather than later? And once Don and Jared fall, would Precious Ivanka be far behind? This might be the best Thankschristgivingmas season ever.

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of WENN, Getty, Instagram.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

47 Responses to “Don Trump Jr.’s imminent indictment is making his dad especially crazy”

  1. Maya says:
    November 8, 2018 at 9:43 am

    Come on Mueller…

    Now with the House having his back, it’s time to release the evidence to the public.

    Reply
  2. Aang says:
    November 8, 2018 at 9:44 am

    In the best of all possible worlds Don Jr will gain revenge for never never being loved as much as Ivanka by spilling all the tea.

    Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      November 8, 2018 at 9:52 am

      He’ll spill tea but it won’t be intentional and he’ll actually try to take one for Daddy.

      Nagini, on the other hand, will sell them all out to save herself. And no, she won’t spill on Daddy to save Tom Riddle. She’s sticking with Voldy until the Sword of Gryfindor takes her down or she cuts a plea deal with Mueller.

      Reply
      • jessamine says:
        November 8, 2018 at 10:25 am

        I would just like to say I love basically all of your Nagini references.

      • Va Va Kaboom says:
        November 8, 2018 at 1:31 pm

        You’re Harry Potter references are on point!! Oh, an I 99% agree, except I don’t think anyone knows who Ivanka will side with in the end.

        Ivanka and Jared are on track to be (REAL) multi-billionaires between the two of them. And while Donald has the power of the presidency behind him now, that will end in 2-6 years. Siding with the Kushners, especially considering all the personal connections Jared has made while in the WH is probably the smarter choice for Ivanka.

    • CairinaCat says:
      November 8, 2018 at 9:52 am

      Once Jr figures out daddy is going to let him hang to save his own skin I think Jr might spill the beans.
      It will take a bit though, daddy will keep promising the moon to keep Jr from talking

      And I hope weasel Jared is next

      If Jared does get arrested, do you think Grifter Barbie and the kids will flee somewhere before they come after her?

      Reply
  3. jessamine says:
    November 8, 2018 at 9:46 am

    Santa, I have been good all year…

    Reply
  4. Christin says:
    November 8, 2018 at 9:48 am

    Wonder if they sell hair oil in jail commissaries?

    Reply
  5. PlaidSheets says:
    November 8, 2018 at 9:50 am

    Collar stays. I really want him to get magnetic collar stays.

    He’ll look quite presentable for his trial and ensuing conviction.

    Reply
  6. Harryg says:
    November 8, 2018 at 9:53 am

    Please let this happen! Please, please, please. Wipe the smirk off his stupid animal hunter bro face.

    Reply
  7. Jenns says:
    November 8, 2018 at 9:54 am

    I’ve never wanted anything more in my life.

    If he does the perp walk, it will be better than anything Game of Thrones or Star Wars is going to throw at me in 2019.

    Reply
  8. Liz version 700 says:
    November 8, 2018 at 9:55 am

    Red Alert red alert Supreme Court Justice RBG just fell and broke 3 ribs. We are at democracy defcon 1. My anxiety is also at a defcon 1 watching wounded animal Trump vs “winning” Trimp

    Reply
  9. Green Is Good says:
    November 8, 2018 at 10:04 am

    . Donnie-Girl will throw Daddy and his siblings under the short yellow bus. The pussy don’t fall far from the bone spur coward tree.

    Reply
    • India Rose says:
      November 8, 2018 at 11:02 am

      Totally loving the comments here.

      But as mom to a boy with some special needs who has ridden a small bus and was called the R-word twice this week (middle school can be harsh, y’all), could we avoid using this reference?

      Trump has a low IQ, low level curiosity, high level ignorance and significant mental health issues, including narcissistic personality disorder. But the bus joke is a no-go. My kid is so much better than this terrible man – no comparison. Not even close.

      Thanks.

      Reply
      • AMAyson1977 says:
        November 8, 2018 at 2:06 pm

        I’m so sorry that kids are cruel and that your sweet child has to deal with that. You’re absolutely right, that’s a phrase that should be done away with. This awful bunch gives us so many legitimate traits to take issue with and deride, there’s no need to insult those with special needs by associating the two. I hope the middle school bullies get their comeuppance and that your kiddo has a better day today (and every day.)

  10. Elisabeth says:
    November 8, 2018 at 10:09 am

    am I a replusive human for wishing Don jr sobs like a baby when he’s cuffed?

    Reply
  11. Elaine says:
    November 8, 2018 at 10:09 am

    I mean yeah until Mueller gets fired or Whitaker doesn’t approve these indictments. This seems flippant considering Trump now has the direct ability to shut down the investigation through a new puppet.

    Reply
  12. Mela says:
    November 8, 2018 at 10:11 am

    One can only hope.

    But I have lost complete faith in our government so i highly doubt this will happen.

    Reply
  13. StellainNH says:
    November 8, 2018 at 10:17 am

    The only thing I want for Christmas is for that house of cards to come crashing down. ❤️❤️

    Reply
  14. agnes says:
    November 8, 2018 at 10:20 am

    Watching iQ45′s epic meltdown on twitter while eating gleefully some freshly made popcorn.
    Can’t wait!

    Reply
  15. Skyblue says:
    November 8, 2018 at 10:29 am

    This would be the second best Christmas gift ever! I already received an early Christmas present in the form of our Montana Democrat Senator Jon Tester getting re-elected in spite of Trump and lil’ Trump’s vendetta against him. I know Tester’s re-election is killing Trump. 😆

    Reply
  16. RBC says:
    November 8, 2018 at 10:36 am

    My dream outcome for this bunch of grifters is prison time and losing everything( no golf trips, tanning, toupees, hair gel etc). Then if they get early parole are forced to live in a apartment building where all their neighbors are immigrants, LGBT+, pro choice, conservationists, anyone they pissed off or tried to take rights away from. Make them grovel to be part of society again.
    That would be karma slapping them down good

    Reply
  17. Michel says:
    November 8, 2018 at 11:01 am

    Oh, lordy, I am looking forward to this! If it’s a federal charge, however, won’t daddy be able to pardon junior? Hopefully Mueller has something that sticks on a state level.

    Reply
  18. Mopsy says:
    November 8, 2018 at 11:06 am

    I am just about 38 weeks pregnant with my first baby (a girl!) and at this point, every day, am wishing for both labor and for indictments in equal measure.

    Reply
  19. Skipper says:
    November 8, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    I technically don’t believe in commenting on one’s “looks”, but Don Jr. is just PLUG UGLY. On the outside and inside. His indictment can’t come soon enough.

    Reply
  20. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    November 8, 2018 at 1:38 pm

    Can’t wait until Uday Trump ends up in prison where he belongs. Hopefully the rest of the family will follow.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment