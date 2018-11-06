White House insiders worry that Don Trump Jr. will be indicted by Christmas, lol

I saw a story on CNN over the weekend about how Melania Trump barely lifted a finger to help out any Republican up for election this year. It’s true – Melania is a lazy trophy wife and she doesn’t really care about campaigning or helping her husband or any of that. But Emperor Bigly does have some surrogates, like his weak-chinned dumbass son Don Jr. Don Jr. hit the trail in a big way during this election cycle, crisscrossing the country with his sketchy girlfriend. Don Jr. knows his own fate is tied up in the Republican majority too, because Don Jr. is vulnerable as hell when it comes to Robert Mueller’s investigation. Even White House insiders fear that Don Jr. is likely just weeks away from being indicted? Bless.
Hope Hicks’ birthday party provided a brief respite from the news cycle on the eve of the midterms in which Republicans are projected to lose the House of Representatives, and perhaps governorships in red states Georgia and Florida. “Everyone is resigned to the outcome,” a former West Wing official said. Sources said Trump has been privately working to absolve himself of any blame if indeed a blue wave washes over Washington. “He’s happy with his crowds and the turnout and the excitement. He’ll be able to say it would have been worse without him,” the former official said.
The bigger threat for Trump than losing control of Congress is Robert Mueller’s looming report. Sources say Trump advisers are girding themselves for Mueller to deliver the results of his investigation to the Justice Department as early as Wednesday, although it’s more likely he’ll wait till later this month. Sources say besides the president, the ones with the most exposure are Roger Stone and Donald Trump Jr. “I’m very worried about Don Jr.,” said another former West Wing official who testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee. The possible exposure would be that Mueller would demonstrate that Don Jr. perjured himself to investigators when he said he didn’t tell his father beforehand about the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting to gather “dirt” on Hillary Clinton. (Donald Trump Jr.’s lawyer, Alan Futerfas, declined to comment.)
One potential sign of how seriously Trumpworld is treating the Mueller threat has been the near total silence of Rudy Giuliani. A constant presence on cable news over the summer, Giuliani hasn’t been on television in weeks. “What the hell happened to Rudy?” a former White House official said when I asked about Giuliani’s whereabouts. According to three sources briefed on Trump’s legal team, Giuliani has been in Europe visiting consulting clients as well as preparing a report with Trump lawyers Marty and Jane Raskin that is designed to provide a counter-narrative to Mueller’s document. “They don’t know what Mueller has but they have a good idea and they’re going to rebut it,” one Republican close to Giuliani said. But another source said Trump instructed Giuliani to stay off television to avoid hurting Trump’s midterm message. “Trump’s thinking is, ‘I gave you a lot of rope and now you got a lot of rope marks around your neck,’” the source said. (The White House did not respond to a request for comment.)
LOL, I didn’t even notice the fact that Rudy has been MIA for weeks. I mean, he wasn’t helping? His thirsty, camera-hungry defense of Trump was arguably the most passive-aggressive failure of the year – every time Rudy tried to “defend” Trump, Rudy ended up making news because he boldly admitted on camera that Trump had committed a bunch of crimes. As for Don Jr… well, if Don gets indicted by Christmas, I’m buying everybody a bag of Christmas candy.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Lol, Merry Christmas, Junior!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m hoping we’ll all have something to be thankful/grateful for by THANKSGIVING! WOMP WOMP Jr!
My *big* concern is that Mueller turns over the report, and the republiTHUGS bury it. That is entirely possible unless 🌊🌊🌊🌊 hits big today!
PLEASE VOTE, AND TAKE OTHERS WITH YOU!
(ESP YOUNG VOTERS!!) 🌊🌊🙏🏻🙏🏻🤞🏻🇺🇸
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This would be the greatest Christmas present to me since I was eight and I got the Barbie Dream House.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOLOLZ!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I got a barbie dream house when I was 8 as well!!!! Best. Christmas. Ever!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is not getting indicted nor is any other Trump family member. There have been enough crimes and impeachable offenses committed ON CAMERA by Trump and these aholes in just the past month alone to indict all of them on a grab bag of charges. I have actually hit the point where I think even the Mueller investigation is bs. Nothing is going to happen to any of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have to agree with you … but I’m hoping something comes out of it … and DJTJ would be almost as good a get as Agent Orange.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dear lord, I saw him and Kimberly Gargoyle on CNN this weekend and I threw up a little in my mouth. All I want for Christmas is a Don Jr. perp walk.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That would be the best Christmas present ever!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does Junior have a real job? All he seems to do is host multiple campaigns a day with his mistress and send vicious nonsense tweets every 3 minutes trying to divide our country. Junior being indicted by Christmas would be an awesome Christmas gift. Merry Christmas, happy holidays, Grease ball Junior
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a nice fantasy, but I don’t see him or anybody else high profile getting indicted for anything anytime soon. The last two years of watching this crime family slime away from all consequences taught me that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Jr will, which is hilarious because he’s a 40 year old man who became an alt right proud boy to impress his daddy, who would gladly throw Donnie under the bus in a bus in a second.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Will we chose the candy we want, Kaiser. Because, I am particular.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I choose the candy!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like that chocolate shaped like an orange, just in case you were taking orders for candy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YOU WILL TAKE THE CHRISTMAS CANDY I GIVE YOU AND YOU WILL LIKE IT
Report this comment as spam or abuse
made me snort my coffee LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hope so!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If this does come to pass, you can score another prediction victory for Michael Avenatti. He said a few weeks ago that Don Jr. will be indicted by his (Don Jr.’s) birthday–which is December 31. That will keep his prediction rate at 100%.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe Jr will be indicted. I believe in Mueller.
However, drump and the GOP have been busy installing GOP sympathetic judges so the investigations are a race against time. @SarahKendzior, a scholar and journalist, has been saying this for a while. I believe Mueller has everything he needs to show that drump and his team and mob family enthusiastically colluded with Putin. But will the now compromised justice system follow through with convictions?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was hoping for Veterans Day
Report this comment as spam or abuse