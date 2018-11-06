Did the Duchess of Sussex vote absentee ballot in the midterm election or nah?

During the Royal Sussex Tour, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan stopped in New Zealand for several days. Their trip was planned specifically to mark the 125th anniversary of Kiwi ladies getting the right to vote, and Meghan gave a lovely speech about feminism and women’s suffrage and all of that. In that post, I wondered aloud if Meghan was planning on voting in today’s midterm election. Before she was a duchess, Meghan was politically active and she even wrote about the civic responsibility to vote. So… did Meghan already send in her absentee ballot or what?

As she powered towards the finishing line of her 16-day tour Down Under last week, Meghan Markle made a passionate speech about women’s right to vote. Now, as America goes to the polls in Tuesday’s crucial midterm elections, has the Duchess of Sussex carried out her right to vote back in the U.S.? Meghan, 37, who is currently going through the years-long process of applying for British citizenship, can still vote in her home country. And her speech last week echoed what she had written on her former lifestyle blog, The Tig, back in November 2016, when the former Suits star spoke out about the importance of voting in a post titled, “Because You Must.”

“The right to vote is something for which blood, sweat, and tears have been shed; the struggle was endless for us to have this liberty,” wrote Meghan, who was filming her legal drama in Toronto at the time.

“I ticked the boxes on my absentee ballot last week, closing my eyes and thinking of my great grandparents who didn’t have this right (and thinking of how it would have changed the lives of my grandparents if they had),” she continued. “So on this day we urge you to exercise said right. Please vote. The fact that we can makes us the lucky ones.”

But she is in a tricky position this time around. Her grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth doesn’t vote in elections as she has to be seen to be impartial as head of state – and thus to stay “strictly neutral with respect to political matters,” she is “unable to vote or stand for election,” the royal family’s website states.

Senior members of the royal family under convention usually don’t take up their right to vote. But the duchess’s office at Kensington Palace won’t elaborate on whether she has voted in the U.S.’s midterm elections. “No comment,” is all they would say.