Elizabeth Olsen debuted her new bangs this weekend: love them or loathe them?

Hamilton Behind The Camera Awards

I get it – I’m known for my bangs hatred and my button fascination. I’m also pretty obsessed with wiglets and who is and is not wearing said wiglets. Weirdly, I think my bangs hatred is the one thing that gets the most “push back.” There are a lot of ladies out there who have bangs or will defend bangs to the bitter end. *shrug* I am not one of you. I cannot think of one single woman who looks BETTER with bangs. The most you can hope for with bangs is to draw even, no better and no worse, just a different look. But I swear to God, ladies just need to stop attempting certain kinds of bangs beyond the age of, like, 10 years old? This is an example.

These are photos of Elizabeth Olsen at this weekend’s Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards in LA. She kept it simple with her dress – this is a cute A.L.C. little black dress, flattering and pretty. Unfortunately, Olsen decided to debut her new bangs. I’m honestly on the fence about them, I’m 50% “it’s about the same” and 50% “she looks worse.” It’s a different look, and it emphasizes her strange nose, which many of you claim is the product of a bad nose job when she was younger (I’ve never been sure of that). I just feel like the bangs just emphasize the weirdest parts of her face. Plus, the bangs themselves aren’t great – she’s trying to do those ‘70s style, half-shaggy, half-styled bangs and they’re too long and stringy.

Anyway, I just wish she had stayed un-banged. It was a much more sophisticated look.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

83 Responses to “Elizabeth Olsen debuted her new bangs this weekend: love them or loathe them?”

  1. xdanix says:
    November 6, 2018 at 10:23 am

    Ooooh no. They’re not *completely* horrible- she’s got a very pretty face, so she’s never going to look AS bad with a bad haircut as mere mortals, but Lizzie, NO. This is NOT the best look. Especially when I think of how simple and pretty her hair was as recently as when she was promoting her new show at AOL BUILD recently. Hope they’re grown out in time for the last Avengers premiere.

  2. SJhere says:
    November 6, 2018 at 10:23 am

    She looks awful in this pic!

  3. minx says:
    November 6, 2018 at 10:23 am

    Terrible.

    • Lisbon says:
      November 6, 2018 at 5:46 pm

      I have a good friend who did get bangs over 2 years ago, because her hairstylist suggested it and she never looked better since I’ve known her and that is over 26 years now.
      We’ve been friends since age 5.
      It really suits her bone structure, her high cheekbones and she looks younger.
      She gets a trim every month when getting her hair colored and every morning puts in one of those Velcro ROLLERS, so her bangs by the time she drives to work are not bone straight or curly either.
      Certainly, it’s not everybody, just like side part or middle part is not for everybody.

  4. Mindy_dopple says:
    November 6, 2018 at 10:24 am

    Before I treated myself to Botox, I tried bangs as a way to hide my premature (probably the byproduct of smoking) worry lines on my forehead. They looked cute but I was never able to style them like the salon. They also grew out quickly. Just a random side note about my history with bangs.

    • Brandy says:
      November 6, 2018 at 1:45 pm

      I was just about to post about Botox. I have what I call the WTF Line that runs vertically through my left eyebrow. When I think, I tend to furrow my brows, which results in me looking not like I have resting bitch face but active WTF Face. I have tried Botox for it – and it works like a charm. My derm is very conservative, and she has always said, Botox above the cheekbones, filler below. I can’t help but notice celebrity faces and wonder if other derms break that rule. In the header photo, Elizabeth looks so shiny and smooth on her cheeks and around her mouth, it makes me think she’s Botoxed below the cheekbones. The other thing is – the industry is so unforgiving. So many young actresses start with these tweaks and tucks so early because they feel they have to, to keep the career happening. Makes me really sad to see, because good skincare, really great sunscreen, and healthy eating (for the most part) will help keep someone looking youthful well into their 30s. Well, that’s what works for me. I’m 48, and no one can believe it. #lucky

  5. moonshine says:
    November 6, 2018 at 10:26 am

    I’m honestly considering a nose job and this would be my worst fear. That I’ll end up with some upturned mess and a life of regret

    *sigh* there are no guarantees in life

  6. Steph says:
    November 6, 2018 at 10:29 am

    She looks extremely old and like she got Botox or fillers.

  7. Fanny says:
    November 6, 2018 at 10:30 am

    I was alarmed by how different her face looks and I would cosign the theory that the bangs are to distract from the face. She looks horrible and about 10 years old than she did a few months ago.

  8. Renee2 says:
    November 6, 2018 at 10:30 am

    She could play Joni Mitchell in a biopic.

  9. Cait says:
    November 6, 2018 at 10:31 am

    Awful. I usually disagree with Kaiser on bangs – I often think they look better on a woman than her previous hairstyle. But not this time. These are definitely awful.

  10. Mia4s says:
    November 6, 2018 at 10:32 am

    Ummmmm…she looks different. And I’m not talking about the bangs (they’re fine). I REALLY hope it’s just some bad angles; she’s only 29 FFS!

  11. Boxy Lady says:
    November 6, 2018 at 10:33 am

    John Stamos once posted a picture of her from when she was a child visiting the Full House set and her nose was tiny and thin then too. (Say that last part 3x fast ☺.) Her sisters, though definitely had bigger noses and most definitely had nose jobs.

  12. RBC says:
    November 6, 2018 at 10:33 am

    Did she get more work done to her face?

  13. leskat says:
    November 6, 2018 at 10:33 am

    Her nose is definitely a nose job gone awful. It gives her a piggy appearance and totally ruins her face. She used to have a much wider and rounder nose tip. She got it whittled down so much that her nostrils have no nose to hide under. It’s distracting to look at and every time I see her I can’t focus on anything else.

  14. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    November 6, 2018 at 10:41 am

    I’m not a bang-hater, but these aged her 10 to 15 years.

  15. Esmom says:
    November 6, 2018 at 10:41 am

    I actually don’t hate the bangs but I could see them getting old within weeks.

    • Nancy says:
      November 6, 2018 at 12:22 pm

      Ok Esmom, I stopped at you because everyone is really hating on this girl. I really am a rebel, I think she looks pretty, especially in the photo where she’s smiling. Just about every women thinks they look good in black when they don’t. Had she some color around her face, it would have made a difference. Her hair is soft and looks healthy. No offense to the smurfs, but to me, she is so much prettier than her sisters. People are saying Joni Mitchell! She’s like 70 years old…lol. Anyway, I think she looks nice and I like her bangs.

  16. Veronica S. says:
    November 6, 2018 at 10:47 am

    I don’t think they look awful, per se, but they really age her face for some reason. Which is odd because I generally think bangs tend to look girlish.

  17. holly hobby says:
    November 6, 2018 at 10:47 am

    I guess it’s ok in the first and second pictures but it looked weird in the third one. Maybe it’s because of the way she angled her head?

  18. tmbg says:
    November 6, 2018 at 10:47 am

    These bangs look short and greasy, but I love soft, longer bangs. I will never be without them because I have a fugly wide forehead. And they cover lines.

  19. Pandy says:
    November 6, 2018 at 10:51 am

    Well, I think if she cut her hair shorter, it would work with the bangs?

  20. Lolly says:
    November 6, 2018 at 10:53 am

    Some of us need bangs! I have a ginormous fivehead and I look ridiculous without them! This article is very tiny forehead privledge.

  21. Incredulous says:
    November 6, 2018 at 10:54 am

    Her face freaked me out in the header, she could pick up some money as a 3d reference model for a CG company trying to make a mummy flick. Stop doing that to yourself, missus.

  22. BB says:
    November 6, 2018 at 10:57 am

    I think Zooey Deschanel and Dakota Johnson look better with bangs. Jessica Biel looks the worst with bangs.

  23. Elaine says:
    November 6, 2018 at 11:03 am

    Oh man the Olsen sisters freak me the f out. I thought Elizabeth was normal compared to them, but these pictures are making me reconsider that. I know that’s just mean but I can’t help it. Weren’t there rumors that her nose is a result of damage from drugs, or is that just a dumb blind gossip?

  24. Zee says:
    November 6, 2018 at 11:06 am

    Every woman looks better with bangs. Bangs are like pizza, even if it’s bad it’s still good. I have never seen a pretty forehead in my entire life, the less we see of them the better. Bangs are wonderful.

  25. Murphy says:
    November 6, 2018 at 11:13 am

    Oh my god in that thumbnail pic she looks like a 60 year old who just had a face lift.

  26. amadabasura says:
    November 6, 2018 at 11:23 am

    She looks like she had buccal liposuction. It will be interesting to watch the women as they age who had that procedure.

  27. BrutalEthyl says:
    November 6, 2018 at 11:38 am

    She has resting fish face. That’s all I see.

  28. Booie says:
    November 6, 2018 at 11:42 am

    She has been a smoker for a long while now and I’ve seen pics of her boyfriend at events. Super red eyes looking super stoned. Would hope she learned from her sister’s mistakes.

  29. philo says:
    November 6, 2018 at 11:44 am

    Yeah – she’s debuting more than new bangs there.

  30. Busyann says:
    November 6, 2018 at 11:44 am

    What has happened to her face?!

  31. bonobochick says:
    November 6, 2018 at 11:55 am

    They age her.

  32. Susie Moloney says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    She look amazing and I love the bangs. And people are so bloody mean.

  33. Ninette says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    I think Lizzie looked good at that ACE comic con event in Chicago a few weeks ago. Surely she cant have work done in that small amount of time.

  34. Chef Grace says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    No to her bangs.
    She looks so old with them.

  35. GigiC says:
    November 6, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    Why does she still insist on messing with her face?

    Also — GO VOTE EVERYONE!!

  36. SpillDatT says:
    November 6, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    Has she had a lot of work done to her face? Because it looks so…wonky? Or is it just the angle and makeup? The bangs are trauma.

  37. khaveman says:
    November 6, 2018 at 2:43 pm

    She just aged herself about 8 years with a pair of scissors. They are horrid.

  38. Usedtobe says:
    November 6, 2018 at 2:50 pm

    Yikes! That nose is moving into Michael & LaToya territory there. It looks impossibly freakish.

  39. Nibbi says:
    November 6, 2018 at 5:37 pm

    not down w the bangs. they’ve got that thin, limp, long circa 1990s Beverly Hills, 90210/ Jenny Garth thing going on. It was all the rage, but we were in middle school.

  40. Ally says:
    November 6, 2018 at 7:34 pm

    I love your bangs obsession — Celebitchy running theme.

    Another point in favour of them, French ladies used to grow them out to hide forehead lines. Beats Botox!

