Elizabeth Olsen debuted her new bangs this weekend: love them or loathe them?

I get it – I’m known for my bangs hatred and my button fascination. I’m also pretty obsessed with wiglets and who is and is not wearing said wiglets. Weirdly, I think my bangs hatred is the one thing that gets the most “push back.” There are a lot of ladies out there who have bangs or will defend bangs to the bitter end. *shrug* I am not one of you. I cannot think of one single woman who looks BETTER with bangs. The most you can hope for with bangs is to draw even, no better and no worse, just a different look. But I swear to God, ladies just need to stop attempting certain kinds of bangs beyond the age of, like, 10 years old? This is an example.
These are photos of Elizabeth Olsen at this weekend’s Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards in LA. She kept it simple with her dress – this is a cute A.L.C. little black dress, flattering and pretty. Unfortunately, Olsen decided to debut her new bangs. I’m honestly on the fence about them, I’m 50% “it’s about the same” and 50% “she looks worse.” It’s a different look, and it emphasizes her strange nose, which many of you claim is the product of a bad nose job when she was younger (I’ve never been sure of that). I just feel like the bangs just emphasize the weirdest parts of her face. Plus, the bangs themselves aren’t great – she’s trying to do those ‘70s style, half-shaggy, half-styled bangs and they’re too long and stringy.
Anyway, I just wish she had stayed un-banged. It was a much more sophisticated look.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Ooooh no. They’re not *completely* horrible- she’s got a very pretty face, so she’s never going to look AS bad with a bad haircut as mere mortals, but Lizzie, NO. This is NOT the best look. Especially when I think of how simple and pretty her hair was as recently as when she was promoting her new show at AOL BUILD recently. Hope they’re grown out in time for the last Avengers premiere.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks awful in this pic!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@SJhere – ITA. Her cheeks look sunken and the bangs don’t do her any favors. Such a pretty face, too; just too bad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think that bangs suit her bone structure.
Some people look great with bangs and some don’t.
Just like not everybody looks good blond or with red hair.
To each his own, blanket statements rarely work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is a lovely girl, but in that second picture she looks like lord Voldemort with a melting face. Not sure if it’s the bangs, the pose, or the lighting, but it is no bueno.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Terrible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a good friend who did get bangs over 2 years ago, because her hairstylist suggested it and she never looked better since I’ve known her and that is over 26 years now.
We’ve been friends since age 5.
It really suits her bone structure, her high cheekbones and she looks younger.
She gets a trim every month when getting her hair colored and every morning puts in one of those Velcro ROLLERS, so her bangs by the time she drives to work are not bone straight or curly either.
Certainly, it’s not everybody, just like side part or middle part is not for everybody.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Before I treated myself to Botox, I tried bangs as a way to hide my premature (probably the byproduct of smoking) worry lines on my forehead. They looked cute but I was never able to style them like the salon. They also grew out quickly. Just a random side note about my history with bangs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was just about to post about Botox. I have what I call the WTF Line that runs vertically through my left eyebrow. When I think, I tend to furrow my brows, which results in me looking not like I have resting bitch face but active WTF Face. I have tried Botox for it – and it works like a charm. My derm is very conservative, and she has always said, Botox above the cheekbones, filler below. I can’t help but notice celebrity faces and wonder if other derms break that rule. In the header photo, Elizabeth looks so shiny and smooth on her cheeks and around her mouth, it makes me think she’s Botoxed below the cheekbones. The other thing is – the industry is so unforgiving. So many young actresses start with these tweaks and tucks so early because they feel they have to, to keep the career happening. Makes me really sad to see, because good skincare, really great sunscreen, and healthy eating (for the most part) will help keep someone looking youthful well into their 30s. Well, that’s what works for me. I’m 48, and no one can believe it. #lucky
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m honestly considering a nose job and this would be my worst fear. That I’ll end up with some upturned mess and a life of regret
*sigh* there are no guarantees in life
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was just about to write how her nose frightened me. I don’t know if she had a nose job but her nose always looks so weird it distracts me from watching her on screen.
I hope you have a good experience and be happy with a new look
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks @ds ! I’m crazy nervous, because as a black woman they don’t always get it right. Fingers crossed!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s so much space between her mouth and her nose. It’s bizarre and doesn’t look human.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@moonshine Fingers crossed!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She reminds me a little of Sissy Spacek, whose nose has always and continues to REALLY frighten me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sissy had an early nose job, i think, between leaving high-school and becoming an model/actress.
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/7e/25/8b/7e258b26fe0c6de4c7ac5f6714701100.jpg
https://i.pinimg.com/736x/1b/47/1b/1b471b496068c74319f6fd5534af980e.jpg
https://www.texasmonthly.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/01/2765-1250×0-c-default.png
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Completely agree. It’s like a skeleton nose covered in a thin layer of skin. Elizabeth’s isn’t quite as bad as Sissy’s. Sissy’s is truly terrifying.
@Leyla That is so depressing. She was gorgeous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES. Thank you, I was staring and could not place her.
I also thought maybe Joan Didion, but I checked and Didion didn’t do bangs until she was older.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA! she does look like a young Sissy. From certain angles the nose looks frightening on both of them. IDK what either of them looked like before their nose jobs. Hopefully the noses they have are improvements and they are satisfied with their outcomes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought she looked like Sissy too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
leyla, Oh my goodness, I really like Sissy’s old nose. The difference is Jennifer Grey levels of dramatic. Although Grey’s new nose is not frightening, lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@hoopjumper I saw Joan Didion in the thumbnail too!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I see a little Sissy Spacek. I was also thinking Joni Mitchell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hi Moonshine:
I had my nose done about 20 years ago and I love the results. The trick, I think, is to carefully shop for a doctor and go with one who will work with your face and does not do “cookie-cutter” work. I in my case, he straightened out my nose and shaved a small bump off. It was so well done that people don’t look at me and think “nose job.” It looks like my natural nose. Hope this is helpful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Super helpful, thanks NeoCleo. Question- did you tell people when you got it done or did you just kind of disappear and come back with a new nose? I guess since you said it really suited your face people might have speculated but never knew. Just struggling with how to deal with what people will say at work and all…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. I strongly recommend finding a surgeon who does not do solely plastic surgery but reconstructive work as well. They seem to have more experience figuring out what works best for individuals and getting around problems. I had a congenital lack of cartilage in my nose tip and a bone spur blocking 70% of one of my nostrils. My surgeon fixed these problems and made me look 1000 times better (in my opinion 😆). I did not exactly keep my nose job a secret, but people who did not see me every day did not seem to notice it immediately. I got a lot of comments like, “Did you change your hairstyle? You look different. New makeup?”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had a deviated septum when I was younger and while they were doing surgery for it, I had the surgeon tweak my nose a little (I had a bump I hated). I didn’t look radically different, and I could breathe better!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think you will be fine moonshine. I had a nose job when i was younger, i think i took my bandages off after a couple of days. So you might be able to just take a few days off and return to work. I wouldn’t tell anyone ahead of time, they will just say stuff that will make you question your decision. If they ask after you return if you got a nose job, just say yes and be real casual about it. My nose was very crooked, they weren’t able to make it 100% straight but it is a million times better than it was. Your nose is not something you can cover up, if you dont like it, change it. Youre the one who has to look at it everyday. I would ask any potential surgeon if they have experience with African American nose jobs. Because it will be different than doing a white person’s nose and you want someone with experience in revising your type of nose. You will be fine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re making very valid points. The doctor has to work with your natural gifts. My mom used to work with an Iranian woman whose surgeon told her to bring in pictures of what she wanted. She asked my mom if she could bring in my picture because she liked my tiny nose. The doctor talked her out of it, telling her it would be a drastic change that just wouldn’t work with her face and would look like something was missing. In the end, they did just a small amount of work, straightening and reducing a bump. She was very happy with the results and she was strikingly gorgeous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you do it go for a doctor who will do that absolute minimum to help you look like a more confident version of you, not someone else. It isn’t uncommon for young women to later regret having ethnic or other family characteristics removed because they want at the moment to look like everyone else – or a doctor might assume that’s what they want.
You can always have a second refining procedure, but you can’t put back what was taken away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“an upturned mess and a lifetime of regret” u win for being funny, at least
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks extremely old and like she got Botox or fillers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bangs to hide recent injections. I swear it’s not bangs that make her face look tight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My initial reaction was to think the picture was Joni Mitchell. When I read the caption that it was Elizabeth Olsen, my eyes then went above to the picture of Jane Fonda and thought “isn’t it weird that Elizabeth Olsen looks older than Jane Fonda?” Elizabeth needs to stop smoking & ask Jane who her people are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw Joni too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I totally agree! I always look at this site on my phone & the thumbnail pic makes her look like a middle aged woman with a ton of obvious work. And she’s the youngest Olsen! This article should be a comparison of her & Kylie, not about her bangs!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was alarmed by how different her face looks and I would cosign the theory that the bangs are to distract from the face. She looks horrible and about 10 years old than she did a few months ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She could play Joni Mitchell in a biopic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES! TOTALLY!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Awful. I usually disagree with Kaiser on bangs – I often think they look better on a woman than her previous hairstyle. But not this time. These are definitely awful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ummmmm…she looks different. And I’m not talking about the bangs (they’re fine). I REALLY hope it’s just some bad angles; she’s only 29 FFS!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s something weird happening with her cheeks and the skin tone of that part of her face is different than the lower part. And it’s not just the blush she’s wearing
Report this comment as spam or abuse
John Stamos once posted a picture of her from when she was a child visiting the Full House set and her nose was tiny and thin then too. (Say that last part 3x fast ☺.) Her sisters, though definitely had bigger noses and most definitely had nose jobs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did she get more work done to her face?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her nose is definitely a nose job gone awful. It gives her a piggy appearance and totally ruins her face. She used to have a much wider and rounder nose tip. She got it whittled down so much that her nostrils have no nose to hide under. It’s distracting to look at and every time I see her I can’t focus on anything else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not a bang-hater, but these aged her 10 to 15 years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually don’t hate the bangs but I could see them getting old within weeks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok Esmom, I stopped at you because everyone is really hating on this girl. I really am a rebel, I think she looks pretty, especially in the photo where she’s smiling. Just about every women thinks they look good in black when they don’t. Had she some color around her face, it would have made a difference. Her hair is soft and looks healthy. No offense to the smurfs, but to me, she is so much prettier than her sisters. People are saying Joni Mitchell! She’s like 70 years old…lol. Anyway, I think she looks nice and I like her bangs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think they look awful, per se, but they really age her face for some reason. Which is odd because I generally think bangs tend to look girlish.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess it’s ok in the first and second pictures but it looked weird in the third one. Maybe it’s because of the way she angled her head?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These bangs look short and greasy, but I love soft, longer bangs. I will never be without them because I have a fugly wide forehead. And they cover lines.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, I think if she cut her hair shorter, it would work with the bangs?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some of us need bangs! I have a ginormous fivehead and I look ridiculous without them! This article is very tiny forehead privledge.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL! I wish I could do them! I have a big forehead but also a cowlick so they never lay right when I try to do them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Indeed. I have a Veruschka-size forehead & always wore bangs. Ms. Olsen is wearing my junior-high (1970s) hair, bangs & all. I still like the look.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her face freaked me out in the header, she could pick up some money as a 3d reference model for a CG company trying to make a mummy flick. Stop doing that to yourself, missus.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Zooey Deschanel and Dakota Johnson look better with bangs. Jessica Biel looks the worst with bangs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very much agree. When Kaiser said that she cannot think of one woman who looks better with bangs, I immediately thought of Dakota Johnson. The bangs are the only thing redeeming her face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t forget Rashida Jones and Bettie Page!
I’m not a bangs person either but lots of women can rock them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Krysten Ritter is another one who looks great with bangs, imo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh man the Olsen sisters freak me the f out. I thought Elizabeth was normal compared to them, but these pictures are making me reconsider that. I know that’s just mean but I can’t help it. Weren’t there rumors that her nose is a result of damage from drugs, or is that just a dumb blind gossip?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Every woman looks better with bangs. Bangs are like pizza, even if it’s bad it’s still good. I have never seen a pretty forehead in my entire life, the less we see of them the better. Bangs are wonderful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh my god in that thumbnail pic she looks like a 60 year old who just had a face lift.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks like she had buccal liposuction. It will be interesting to watch the women as they age who had that procedure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah and it was a big mistake
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yikes, never heard of that procedure until now. I’m not the biggest fan of my round cheeks but I recognize they will be my saving grace in aging. What a short-sighted choice to make.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has resting fish face. That’s all I see.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has been a smoker for a long while now and I’ve seen pics of her boyfriend at events. Super red eyes looking super stoned. Would hope she learned from her sister’s mistakes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re right, her looks have been slowly going downhill ever since that guy showed up. If you look at her pics till 2015 she had gorgeous healthy looking face & skin and now its a completely different story. But still I was surprised by how bad she looked in these pics, she looks at least 15 years older than her age. She seriously needs to drop her pet boyfriend and stop messing with her face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*2016 not 2015
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah – she’s debuting more than new bangs there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What has happened to her face?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They age her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She look amazing and I love the bangs. And people are so bloody mean.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amen. Say it again, people are so bloody mean. They’re bangs ffs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Lizzie looked good at that ACE comic con event in Chicago a few weeks ago. Surely she cant have work done in that small amount of time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No to her bangs.
She looks so old with them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why does she still insist on messing with her face?
Also — GO VOTE EVERYONE!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Has she had a lot of work done to her face? Because it looks so…wonky? Or is it just the angle and makeup? The bangs are trauma.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She just aged herself about 8 years with a pair of scissors. They are horrid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yikes! That nose is moving into Michael & LaToya territory there. It looks impossibly freakish.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
not down w the bangs. they’ve got that thin, limp, long circa 1990s Beverly Hills, 90210/ Jenny Garth thing going on. It was all the rage, but we were in middle school.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love your bangs obsession — Celebitchy running theme.
Another point in favour of them, French ladies used to grow them out to hide forehead lines. Beats Botox!
Report this comment as spam or abuse