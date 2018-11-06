Idris Elba is People Mag’s 2018 Sexiest Man Alive: good choice or great choice?

idris people

Well, well. It’s been so long since I’ve agreed with People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive choice that I almost didn’t know how to feel. That’s right, ladies and gentlemen, the 2018 SMA is… IDRIS ELBA. Someone who is substantively and unquestionably SEXY. Most women want to bang him and most men wish they were more like him. He’s the People’s James Bond. Or something. Anyway, this is a great choice, and of course Idris agreed to an interview (they wouldn’t have given him SMA if he didn’t agree to an interview):

His reaction to his SMA title: “I was like, ‘Come on, no way. Really?’ Looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, ‘Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.’ But to be honest, it was just a nice feeling. It was a nice surprise — an ego boost for sure.”

He swears he had an awkward phase: Though he was an athlete at his all-boys school in London, playing first-string football, basketball, cricket, hockey and rugby, the actor insists he went through an awkward phase first. “I was very tall and skinny,” says the 6’3″ Elba. “And my name was Idrissa Akuna Elba, okay? I got picked on a little bit. But as soon as I could grow a mustache, I was the coolest kid on the block. Grew a mustache, had some muscles, bonkers.”

The happiest moments of his life: “Being witness to the birth of my children is the biggest and best thing ever. I’m super doting, big hugs, kisses, lots of love-yous. I’m sure my daughter’s like, ‘All right Dad, chill out.’ My son is still at that age where he loves a cuddle.”

How to make a sexy connection: “Eye contact and empathy. You know, sort of reading someone’s vibe. I love being confident, but also I know when to rein it in and just stay humble and grounded.”

He has few regrets: “Life isn’t about thinking about what you should have done. I think everyone should adopt the philosophy that tomorrow is not promised so just go for it today, man. You might as well do it to your heart’s content.”

[From People]

“Eye contact and empathy. You know, sort of reading someone’s vibe.” I feel him. There are stories of his messy personal life – he was with a woman and she claimed he was the father of her baby, but he was not – but there are no stories about him mistreating people. Everyone loves him and people think the world of him. Idris Elba is a GREAT choice.

Here’s Idris Elba’s appearance on The Tonight Show, where he got to see his cover:

The Attitude Awards 2018 - Winners

Cover courtesy of People, additional pics courtesy of WENN.

65 Responses to “Idris Elba is People Mag’s 2018 Sexiest Man Alive: good choice or great choice?”

  1. Snowpea says:
    November 6, 2018 at 6:06 am

    F*ck yeaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaah

    Reply
  2. Gridlock says:
    November 6, 2018 at 6:07 am

    Looks good for his age.

    Reply
  3. Tanguerita says:
    November 6, 2018 at 6:10 am

    YES!YES!YES! let’s hope it’s harbinger of all things good and right today. Vote. Vote. Vote.

    Reply
  4. TaniaOG says:
    November 6, 2018 at 6:11 am

    Love it. But this is at least 5 years overdue.

    Reply
  5. Annie says:
    November 6, 2018 at 6:17 am

    Sexiest man EVER.

    Reply
  6. Desolee says:
    November 6, 2018 at 6:22 am

    I loved his acting in the office but I’m not attracted despite his being gorgeous. Too old for me maybe
    What an improvement from last year!

    Reply
    • terra says:
      November 6, 2018 at 8:07 am

      Have you ever seen his show, Luther? Because if not, you should. All four series are on Netflix, so if you have an account, I highly recommend it.

      It’s not just the Idris factor, although he’s amazing in it. It’s just a fantastic show, period. Elba being so stunningly attractive is just a giant bonus. Charisma flowing out of his pores, I swear. And Ruth Wilson as Alice is brilliant. The chemistry between the two is insane.

      Reply
      • Mel says:
        November 6, 2018 at 8:23 am

        Luther was amazing!! I really got the whole “Idris” thing after I watched it. The storyline was great but everything about him on it was just, like, yes! I get it. Wrap him up! I’ll take him. Lol I think thats from where people feel he would make a good Bond and I honestly agree, much better than Richard madden who I do not get at all for the bond films.

  7. Ninks says:
    November 6, 2018 at 6:31 am

    I’m taking this as a good omen for the elections today. People made the right choice today after getting it very wrong last time. And now the American people will get it right today too, after getting is very very wrong the last time.

    Reply
  8. britt mezher says:
    November 6, 2018 at 6:36 am

    It’s a big fuck yes from me!

    Reply
  9. Shay says:
    November 6, 2018 at 6:38 am

    Great choice! but also pathetic that the rock and denzel are the only other non white dudes to get the cover in the last 20 years!

    Reply
  10. Sarphati says:
    November 6, 2018 at 6:48 am

    The absolute best choice in decades! I adore Idris Elba!

    Reply
  11. Mego says:
    November 6, 2018 at 6:51 am

    Great choice!

    Reply
  12. aquarius64 says:
    November 6, 2018 at 7:04 am

    Yea! 😘😃💝🎉

    Reply
  13. Adrien says:
    November 6, 2018 at 7:14 am

    Well, duh! That is like declaring water is wet. Finally, an non debatable choice.

    Reply
    • terra says:
      November 6, 2018 at 8:14 am

      There would have been another fairly non-debatable choice several years back, but Ryan Gosling turned it down when asked. They only give the cover and title to someone who is willing to do a photo shoot and an interview, so the less fame whore-y choices like Gosling are not named for that reason.

      Not that I’m calling Idris a fame whore. Self-promotion is not anything to be ashamed of, in and of itself. It’s when it reaches to the point of blatant narcissism that it becomes a problem. I’m looking at you, Justin Timberlake.

      Reply
  14. Betsy says:
    November 6, 2018 at 7:15 am

    What an improvement over stale block of cheese, Blake Shelton! Idris is actually hot. I know this is just PR machinations, but good job, all.

    Reply
  15. Lightpurple says:
    November 6, 2018 at 7:28 am

    Somewhere Sixer is dancing.

    Long overdue!

    Reply
    • Nancy says:
      November 6, 2018 at 7:35 am

      I’ve wondered what happened to Sixer. Loved her comments, especially when she referred to her husband as Mr. Sixer. I find Idris very attractive and disagree with those who say he’s too old to be sexy. I’d vote for Norman Reedus, whom most of the gals on this site find disgusting. Sexy, as with beauty, is in the eyes of the beholder. *To me, John F. Kennedy, Jr. was the sexiest of all the choices of the past, perfection* Idris, however, was an excellent choice this year!

      Reply
  16. OriginalLala says:
    November 6, 2018 at 7:31 am

    yassss!!! finally an SMA I can get behind!

    Reply
  17. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    November 6, 2018 at 7:36 am

    People finally listened to people.

    Reply
  18. grabbyhands says:
    November 6, 2018 at 7:37 am

    He swears he had an awkward phase

    Son, you know that’s a lie. I’m pretty sure he sprung fully formed from the loins of a god, because there’s no other explanation for his perfection.

    Reply
  19. Beth says:
    November 6, 2018 at 7:40 am

    He’s soooo handsome and sexy! There’s others I would have chosen first, but he’s a very very good choice and a lot better than some of the SMA over the years

    Reply
  20. Lucy2 says:
    November 6, 2018 at 7:44 am

    Finally a great choice!

    Reply
  21. lalaf says:
    November 6, 2018 at 7:44 am

    And he got the full cover, normally there are inset pictures of others on it. Finally a good choice

    Reply
  22. Lala11_7 says:
    November 6, 2018 at 7:53 am

    Meh…..

    Reply
  23. Jerusha says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:43 am

    It’s a rather silly honor, but GREAT choice.

    I was at a family get together week before last. One of my sisters had never heard of Luther. I educated her on that!

    Reply
  24. HK9 says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:47 am

    It’s about damn time.

    Reply
  25. minx says:
    November 6, 2018 at 9:06 am

    Finally!

    Reply
  26. xdanix says:
    November 6, 2018 at 9:28 am

    Wow, Idris! I have to admit I’m surprised- both because he’s only really had Avengers IW out this year (and he didn’t last too long in that!) and because with ASIB I REALLY thought Bradley Cooper had it sealed up. Though now I’m curious- is he/his people saving it up for next time, or whichever year he’s got Bernstein coming out? If all goes well with it that will be positioned as a major awards player too, so it will likely be released around the same time, and while ASIB is EVERYWHERE, I imagine Bernstein is going to be a tougher sell to the general public, so BCoop might just need Sexiest Man much, much more than than he does now.

    Reply
  27. Deedee says:
    November 6, 2018 at 9:35 am

    In The Mountain Between Us, still looked sexy all wrapped up in a winter parka. Good choice.

    Reply
  28. Onemoretime says:
    November 6, 2018 at 9:36 am

    He’s been my Sexist Man Alive since I first saw him on HBO’s the Wire! My boyfriend then, now husband hated when My forever husband was on screen! Stringer Bell I always lost my mind! Finally justice was served!

    Reply
  29. Murphy says:
    November 6, 2018 at 9:41 am

    Great Choice!

    Reply
  30. Sage says:
    November 6, 2018 at 9:44 am

    I approve 🤤🤤

    Reply
  31. Killjoy says:
    November 6, 2018 at 9:54 am

    Finally, something to unite our divided country.

    Reply
  32. Jess says:
    November 6, 2018 at 9:57 am

    Yummy. He should be SMA every year but I am going to take it as a good Sign today as I’m obsessing over the election. And maybe People finally did the right thing because they had to make up for the complete joke of an SMA they chose last year.

    Reply

