Idris Elba is People Mag’s 2018 Sexiest Man Alive: good choice or great choice?

Well, well. It’s been so long since I’ve agreed with People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive choice that I almost didn’t know how to feel. That’s right, ladies and gentlemen, the 2018 SMA is… IDRIS ELBA. Someone who is substantively and unquestionably SEXY. Most women want to bang him and most men wish they were more like him. He’s the People’s James Bond. Or something. Anyway, this is a great choice, and of course Idris agreed to an interview (they wouldn’t have given him SMA if he didn’t agree to an interview):
His reaction to his SMA title: “I was like, ‘Come on, no way. Really?’ Looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, ‘Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.’ But to be honest, it was just a nice feeling. It was a nice surprise — an ego boost for sure.”
He swears he had an awkward phase: Though he was an athlete at his all-boys school in London, playing first-string football, basketball, cricket, hockey and rugby, the actor insists he went through an awkward phase first. “I was very tall and skinny,” says the 6’3″ Elba. “And my name was Idrissa Akuna Elba, okay? I got picked on a little bit. But as soon as I could grow a mustache, I was the coolest kid on the block. Grew a mustache, had some muscles, bonkers.”
The happiest moments of his life: “Being witness to the birth of my children is the biggest and best thing ever. I’m super doting, big hugs, kisses, lots of love-yous. I’m sure my daughter’s like, ‘All right Dad, chill out.’ My son is still at that age where he loves a cuddle.”
How to make a sexy connection: “Eye contact and empathy. You know, sort of reading someone’s vibe. I love being confident, but also I know when to rein it in and just stay humble and grounded.”
He has few regrets: “Life isn’t about thinking about what you should have done. I think everyone should adopt the philosophy that tomorrow is not promised so just go for it today, man. You might as well do it to your heart’s content.”
“Eye contact and empathy. You know, sort of reading someone’s vibe.” I feel him. There are stories of his messy personal life – he was with a woman and she claimed he was the father of her baby, but he was not – but there are no stories about him mistreating people. Everyone loves him and people think the world of him. Idris Elba is a GREAT choice.
Here’s Idris Elba’s appearance on The Tonight Show, where he got to see his cover:
Cover courtesy of People, additional pics courtesy of WENN.
F*ck yeaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaah
Super sexy man alive!
PEOPLE finally got it right. That man is super sexy!
I just thought of him dancing on (?) Colbert…
I echo your sentiments (and deftly dab the drool on my lip).
Looks good for his age.
Because “sexy” automatically stops after… what age, exactly? Enlighten us.
wow why so defensive i actual think he looks good for his age too. You need to take a chill
He doesn’t “look good for his age” – he just looks good! Mighty good, actually! It’s not defensive – it’s questioning an ageist comment.
On a more serious note – when Blake Shelton was picked by People (bad choice imho) there was a great meme – there was a picture of Shelton with the caption “electoral college” and a picture of Idris Elba with the caption “popular vote”. To the Americans on this thread – please vote! The world is hopeful for you..
@Andrea this was the answer to another comment – it went something like “he is well past his prime”. i don’t know where it went.
@Tanguerita I am sorry i didn’t see the comment i guess it has been deleted
I agree with you, I hate the “for his/her age.” I’m Idris’ age, would it be a fluke if I looked good?
Well, i mean, people say that about women so why not men? I think he’s sexy but he looks older than his age, which i think is 46. My husband is 42 and looks 10 years younger.
What?! He’s only in his mid40′s,and that not old at all. Are people no longer sexy when they’re out of their 20s? He does look a lititle older than his age, but he’s still sexy. The sexiest man in the world in my opinion is Lenny Kravitz, and he’s 54
Yes Lenny yes!!!! Mmmmm 😍
Lenny… My ovaries.
Idris just has it. Lenny has it. Sharon Stone has it. Being sexy isn’t about age or looks. It’s that natural charisma you cannot fake.
YES!YES!YES! let’s hope it’s harbinger of all things good and right today. Vote. Vote. Vote.
Love it. But this is at least 5 years overdue.
That was my first reaction, too.
Agree. He should have gotten it years ago.
I agree. I think he hit the peak sexy about then. Better late than never though.
Lol right?
Totally agree. Idris should have gotten it after The Wire!! It takes People Mag that long to have its finger on the pulse of America?
Sexiest man EVER.
I loved his acting in the office but I’m not attracted despite his being gorgeous. Too old for me maybe
What an improvement from last year!
Have you ever seen his show, Luther? Because if not, you should. All four series are on Netflix, so if you have an account, I highly recommend it.
It’s not just the Idris factor, although he’s amazing in it. It’s just a fantastic show, period. Elba being so stunningly attractive is just a giant bonus. Charisma flowing out of his pores, I swear. And Ruth Wilson as Alice is brilliant. The chemistry between the two is insane.
Luther was amazing!! I really got the whole “Idris” thing after I watched it. The storyline was great but everything about him on it was just, like, yes! I get it. Wrap him up! I’ll take him. Lol I think thats from where people feel he would make a good Bond and I honestly agree, much better than Richard madden who I do not get at all for the bond films.
I’m taking this as a good omen for the elections today. People made the right choice today after getting it very wrong last time. And now the American people will get it right today too, after getting is very very wrong the last time.
It’s a big fuck yes from me!
Great choice! but also pathetic that the rock and denzel are the only other non white dudes to get the cover in the last 20 years!
Start a campaign with me for Michael B Jordan next year?!?
The absolute best choice in decades! I adore Idris Elba!
+1 !
Great choice!
Yea! 😘😃💝🎉
Well, duh! That is like declaring water is wet. Finally, an non debatable choice.
There would have been another fairly non-debatable choice several years back, but Ryan Gosling turned it down when asked. They only give the cover and title to someone who is willing to do a photo shoot and an interview, so the less fame whore-y choices like Gosling are not named for that reason.
Not that I’m calling Idris a fame whore. Self-promotion is not anything to be ashamed of, in and of itself. It’s when it reaches to the point of blatant narcissism that it becomes a problem. I’m looking at you, Justin Timberlake.
What an improvement over stale block of cheese, Blake Shelton! Idris is actually hot. I know this is just PR machinations, but good job, all.
No kidding. I almost forgot about Blake Shelton’s win, lol. Elba is the real deal.
Gwen Stefani probably slept with Blake’s cover while Miranda Lambert wept….lol. It’s all a matter of your own personal taste. For me, Adam Levine, really? My 12 year old son weighs more than him, but in fairness, I’m sure his wife thinks he’s a hottie, but he isn’t, we just won’t say anything. 😜
Shelton, Adam Levine and Bradley Cooper were my recent are-you-joking SMAs.
Somewhere Sixer is dancing.
Long overdue!
I’ve wondered what happened to Sixer. Loved her comments, especially when she referred to her husband as Mr. Sixer. I find Idris very attractive and disagree with those who say he’s too old to be sexy. I’d vote for Norman Reedus, whom most of the gals on this site find disgusting. Sexy, as with beauty, is in the eyes of the beholder. *To me, John F. Kennedy, Jr. was the sexiest of all the choices of the past, perfection* Idris, however, was an excellent choice this year!
yassss!!! finally an SMA I can get behind!
People finally listened to people.
🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟
He swears he had an awkward phase
Son, you know that’s a lie. I’m pretty sure he sprung fully formed from the loins of a god, because there’s no other explanation for his perfection.
hahahahah #truth
He’s soooo handsome and sexy! There’s others I would have chosen first, but he’s a very very good choice and a lot better than some of the SMA over the years
Finally a great choice!
And he got the full cover, normally there are inset pictures of others on it. Finally a good choice
Meh…..
LOL!! Meh++. I have to block the movie Obsessed out of my mind. That kinda takes away sexy points! He is a good looking man though!
It’s like…five years too late….heck…TEN! Sigh….
It’s a rather silly honor, but GREAT choice.
I was at a family get together week before last. One of my sisters had never heard of Luther. I educated her on that!
It’s about damn time.
Finally!
He did it! He is the Susan Lucci of the SMA….haha!
Right?!
Wow, Idris! I have to admit I’m surprised- both because he’s only really had Avengers IW out this year (and he didn’t last too long in that!) and because with ASIB I REALLY thought Bradley Cooper had it sealed up. Though now I’m curious- is he/his people saving it up for next time, or whichever year he’s got Bernstein coming out? If all goes well with it that will be positioned as a major awards player too, so it will likely be released around the same time, and while ASIB is EVERYWHERE, I imagine Bernstein is going to be a tougher sell to the general public, so BCoop might just need Sexiest Man much, much more than than he does now.
In The Mountain Between Us, still looked sexy all wrapped up in a winter parka. Good choice.
He’s been my Sexist Man Alive since I first saw him on HBO’s the Wire! My boyfriend then, now husband hated when My forever husband was on screen! Stringer Bell I always lost my mind! Finally justice was served!
Great Choice!
I approve 🤤🤤
Finally, something to unite our divided country.
Yummy. He should be SMA every year but I am going to take it as a good Sign today as I’m obsessing over the election. And maybe People finally did the right thing because they had to make up for the complete joke of an SMA they chose last year.
