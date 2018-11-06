Idris Elba is People Mag’s 2018 Sexiest Man Alive: good choice or great choice?

Well, well. It’s been so long since I’ve agreed with People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive choice that I almost didn’t know how to feel. That’s right, ladies and gentlemen, the 2018 SMA is… IDRIS ELBA. Someone who is substantively and unquestionably SEXY. Most women want to bang him and most men wish they were more like him. He’s the People’s James Bond. Or something. Anyway, this is a great choice, and of course Idris agreed to an interview (they wouldn’t have given him SMA if he didn’t agree to an interview):

His reaction to his SMA title: “I was like, ‘Come on, no way. Really?’ Looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, ‘Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.’ But to be honest, it was just a nice feeling. It was a nice surprise — an ego boost for sure.”

He swears he had an awkward phase: Though he was an athlete at his all-boys school in London, playing first-string football, basketball, cricket, hockey and rugby, the actor insists he went through an awkward phase first. “I was very tall and skinny,” says the 6’3″ Elba. “And my name was Idrissa Akuna Elba, okay? I got picked on a little bit. But as soon as I could grow a mustache, I was the coolest kid on the block. Grew a mustache, had some muscles, bonkers.”

The happiest moments of his life: “Being witness to the birth of my children is the biggest and best thing ever. I’m super doting, big hugs, kisses, lots of love-yous. I’m sure my daughter’s like, ‘All right Dad, chill out.’ My son is still at that age where he loves a cuddle.”

How to make a sexy connection: “Eye contact and empathy. You know, sort of reading someone’s vibe. I love being confident, but also I know when to rein it in and just stay humble and grounded.”

He has few regrets: “Life isn’t about thinking about what you should have done. I think everyone should adopt the philosophy that tomorrow is not promised so just go for it today, man. You might as well do it to your heart’s content.”