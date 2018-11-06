Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie’s custody trial begins next month with a ‘private judge’

On Monday, TMZ published their first Brangelina-Divorce story in almost three months. TMZ had been getting bitchy exclusives about how Poor Brad Pitt was so misunderstood, and Mean Villainess Angelina Jolie was trying to steal Brad’s money and children. Those stories were happening when Laura Wasser was Angelina’s main divorce lawyer. Then Angelina hired Samantha Dejean, a well-respected divorce lawyer from outside of LA, someone who specializes in nasty custody disputes. Team Pitt was shook. The pro-Pitt outlets were shook too. Once Dejean became the lead lawyer, suddenly the bitchy anti-Jolie articles began to fade away. But it couldn’t last – now TMZ has the news that the custody trial begins in about a month:
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt will go head-to-head in a full-blown custody trial, which begins early next month … TMZ has learned. Angelina and Brad have filed legal docs asking an L.A. Superior Court Judge to give them until next June to hash out their bitter divorce … with the help of a private judge.
The custody trial is now set to begin December 4, and the 2 parents could not be further apart. Angelina wants sole physical custody of their 6 kids and Brad wants 50/50 joint custody. We’re told the custody trial should take somewhere between 2 and 3 weeks, and then the judge has to sort it all out.
In addition to custody, the private judge needs to handle the property settlement. There is not a prenup … which is huge, given the bad blood between the two. We know Brad has bitterly complained he feels Angelina is trying to deny him the right to parent their kids.
I don’t understand the timeline… Brad and Angelina have asked the court to give them until June 2019, but they’re going into a custody trial next month? Eh. My guess – and this really is just a guess – is that Angelina and Brad are giving themselves more time to work on the financial stuff, but that they both want the custody issue worked out sooner rather than later. We’ll see.
Get your divorce Angelina. He is just posturing for the public.
True
Brad is the one who requested more time even though he wanted to bifurcate first.
Everley you are correct.
Exactly he had to put it out their that he asked for bifurcation first but he is the one dragging this whole thing out. What a childish man
Give me one good legally sound reason, with factually sourced evidence to support it, why she should be given sole custody.
She must have a very good reason for that. And the facts will be presented to the courts and not you
It will be interesting to see if she gets it. She has access to the best solocitors with her money. If AJ is asking for it I wonder if her legal team feels her case is strong enough to warrant it.
Or it could be she found a solicitor who would pursue want she wanted. I’m not American and am not all that familiar with the American courts.
“it will be interesting to see if she gets it. She has access to the best solicitors with her money. If AJ is asking for it I wonder if her legal team feels her case is strong enough to warrant it”.
@Reese i tend to agree with this if she doesn’t have a strong case i believe her attorneys would have told her that from the very beginning instead of wasting time and money
That’s for a judge to decide. Frankly though the fact that he was only permitted supervised visits with his kids for two years (TWO YEARS!!!) means I would not be terribly comfortable seeing 50/50 without a court investigation and review.
she’s not asking for sole custody, she’s asking for physical custody two different things.
Thank you. I didn’t even know they mean two different things i just looked it up
JUST STOP, both of you. Agree to a 50/50 split, which is what most judges will order anyway, and quit the public nastiness. The optics are horrible for both of you by continuing to drag this out (at the rate you are going, the divorce will last longer than the marriage!), and your kids deserve some finality and consistency.
The divorce already lasted more than the marriage. Whether we the public deem it fit or not the right thing has to be done for those kids it doesn’t matter how long it will take…
Both of you? She is fighting him for sole custody. This could have been settled at any time as a 50/50 split.
So Lara Wasser was leaking her clients information?
We have no idea what happened in their home or with those kids behind closed doors, even with the filings that’s been leaked we still have no way of knowings. I just hope they are eventually able to come together and resolve it for everyone’s sake that’s directly involved.
Agreed. Yet I am of the opinion, if the ammunition was as powerful as all that, the therapists and judge would have shut this down ages ago. Didn’t happen. As a matter of fact Jolie’s lawyer stepped away because of the direction it was taking.
No she didn’t step away she was let go by Angie. The fact that was has been in monitored visitation with therapist raises a red flag spin it however you want but something really terrible went down and he is not as clean as you make him out to be
No, not clean. That’s not my opinion. But deserving to lose physical custody I do question.
Or she stepped away because she was busted dishing dirt to TMZ?
Reality check something dramatic happen on that plane which resulted in Angelina getting temporary sole custody, the children needing therapy, Angelina leaving him and requesting a divorce .
Exactly and this is the fact his supporters do not want to admit. Something terrible did happen
I wonder if she is genuinely concerned for her children’s safety around Brad at this moment in time or if this is more of a woman scorned power play on her part. I’m not shading her at all, I’m just trying to make sense of it all. It’s all so complicated. It makes my head spin.
You’re not shading her, only wondering if she’s a scorned woman doing some kind of power play? Lol wut. She left him, he’s the one scorned here. And I doubt she’s doing all of this–putting herself and her children through all of this and opening herself to such public scrutiny and vitriol– without good reason. That reason most likely being that Brad Pitt is an alcoholic and an abusive parent.
“And I doubt she’s doing all of this–putting herself and her children through all of this and opening herself to such public scrutiny and vitriol– without good reason. That reason most likely being that Brad Pitt is an alcoholic and an abusive parent.”
@Jennifer you couldn’t have said this any better
Jolie will not be granted sole custody but, I believe shes fighting for it because in the end she will be the primary care giver. Look at the optics this weekend, Angelina took the kids to check out university’s and Brad went to the Hollywood awards show.
I also believe what he did to the kids was so bad that he really doesn’t want it out in court… Brad could and should have taken her to court a long time ago.
Reality check: He was seen at least with one child in public before 2016. It is going into the 3rd year we have Not seen him with at least one child in public.
Question does the children really want to spend 50 percent of their time with him.
Legal and physical custody are not the same thing. While it is pretty rare to not give parents 50/50 on legal custody, physical custody, amount of time spent with one parent or the other, is not infrequently divided up in different increments like 60/40 80/20 etc. I doubt she gets 100% physical custody but ask for full get 80/20 is maybe what she’s hoping for.
I admit to primary physical parenting bias. I’m the one that spends 80% of time with my kids now while their other parent travels frequently for work. If we got divorced and 50/50 was floated, I’d push back, too. Also, physical time spent with kids determines child support so those previously absent parents always show up demanding 50/50 in court.
Reminder He has been trying to rewrite history since 2016. Angelina left him and she requested a divorce in 2016.
It’s amazing to me that this is still going on. This is one of the uglier splits in recent memory. For the sake of the kids, I hope they reach some sort of agreement quickly, and everyone can move forward with their lives.
There’s really no sense in arguing for or against either one of them. We don’t have all the facts, and the judge will do whatever is right and best for the kids based on extensive examination and analysis by professionals. No amount of “he’s abusive and doesn’t deserve custody!” Or “no, she’s just being vindictive!” is going to change anything.
But I am grateful for the distraction this site provides. So much anxiety about Election Day, tonight can’t get here fast enough.
I can agree on this one I truly and honestly believe that Angie is not fighting him about this for just spitefulness or being a bitch. I believe she DOESN’T trust him with them alone when he gets upset or drunk. That is her concern I can almost bet. I applaud her efforts and he is fighting her for 50/50 out of pure spitefulness.
Any man who admits to not being there for his family is not good for them now when a divorce is on the way. He is spiteful and mad at her for leaving him and thinks it would look bad on him if he have her full physical custody not sole custody. Bye Brad
