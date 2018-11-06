Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie’s custody trial begins next month with a ‘private judge’

On Monday, TMZ published their first Brangelina-Divorce story in almost three months. TMZ had been getting bitchy exclusives about how Poor Brad Pitt was so misunderstood, and Mean Villainess Angelina Jolie was trying to steal Brad’s money and children. Those stories were happening when Laura Wasser was Angelina’s main divorce lawyer. Then Angelina hired Samantha Dejean, a well-respected divorce lawyer from outside of LA, someone who specializes in nasty custody disputes. Team Pitt was shook. The pro-Pitt outlets were shook too. Once Dejean became the lead lawyer, suddenly the bitchy anti-Jolie articles began to fade away. But it couldn’t last – now TMZ has the news that the custody trial begins in about a month:

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt will go head-to-head in a full-blown custody trial, which begins early next month … TMZ has learned. Angelina and Brad have filed legal docs asking an L.A. Superior Court Judge to give them until next June to hash out their bitter divorce … with the help of a private judge. The custody trial is now set to begin December 4, and the 2 parents could not be further apart. Angelina wants sole physical custody of their 6 kids and Brad wants 50/50 joint custody. We’re told the custody trial should take somewhere between 2 and 3 weeks, and then the judge has to sort it all out. In addition to custody, the private judge needs to handle the property settlement. There is not a prenup … which is huge, given the bad blood between the two. We know Brad has bitterly complained he feels Angelina is trying to deny him the right to parent their kids.

[From TMZ]

I don’t understand the timeline… Brad and Angelina have asked the court to give them until June 2019, but they’re going into a custody trial next month? Eh. My guess – and this really is just a guess – is that Angelina and Brad are giving themselves more time to work on the financial stuff, but that they both want the custody issue worked out sooner rather than later. We’ll see.