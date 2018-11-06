Pamela Anderson: ‘This third wave feminism is a bore, I think it paralyzes men’

Admittedly, in the months-long blur of the #MeToo movement rocking Hollywood one year ago, some stories fell through the cracks. I did cover Pamela Anderson’s interview, about 11 months ago, where she blamed all of Harvey Weinstein’s victims for, like, putting themselves in some kind of “position” to be harassed, assaulted and/or raped. That Pam story was begging for a follow-up that never came… until now. Pamela is clearly off her rocker. Or maybe she’s just not self-aware, or self-reflective about what she’s actually saying. Pamela has spoken before about being molested and victimized as a child, but she’s got that white-woman Stockholm Syndrome thing where she’s still talking about how the #MeToo movement is trash or something. Some quotes from her interview with Australia’s 60 Minutes:
She thinks the #MeToo movement has gone “too far.” “I think this feminism can go too far. I’m a feminist, but I think that this third wave of feminism is a bore. I think it paralyzes men, I think this #MeToo movement is a bit too much for me. I’m sorry, I’ll probably get killed for saying that.”
On Harvey Weinstein’s victims: Anderson, 51, brought up the allegations against Harvey Weinstein and said it was “common sense” to avoid those types of “business meetings.” “My mother taught me don’t go to a hotel with a stranger. If someone opens the door in a bathrobe and it’s supposed to be a business meeting, maybe I should go with somebody else. I think some things are just common sense. Or, if you go in … get the job. I’m Canadian, I’m going to speak my mind. I’m sorry, I’m not politically correct.”
On being a sex symbol: “I’d rather be a sex symbol than a… not a sex symbol. That’s a compliment, isn’t it? Every girl wants to be sexy. Every girl wants to be, you know, as beautiful or pretty as they can be. I never thought of myself as beautiful. I always thought of myself as kinda cute, a little funny and maybe I’ve improved with age.”
I would go on and on about how Pam is an idiot – and she is – but I’d just like to point that there are probably more women who think just like this. Those women see Christina Blasey Ford or Annabella Sciorra or Lupita Nyong’o discussing in detail how they were victimized, and those women believe “well, it wouldn’t happen to me, those women are trashy, they brought it on themselves, they’re complicit in their own victimization.” Women like Pam believe that if denigrate victims, then men will think they’re “cool” and f–kable and “real women.” Internalized misogyny is a hell of a thing.
"Feminism can go too far. I'm a feminist, but I think that this third wave of feminism is a bore. I think it paralyses men." Pamela Anderson criticises the #MeToo movement, warning women to use "common sense"
— 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) November 4, 2018
Ugh
Ugh, indeed. So was it her fault when she got sexually assaulted? Was it her fault when she got physically assaulted? What could she have done differently to avoid it? Or are only other women at fault. It irks that she deigns to call herself a feminist. Just because you got naked doesn’t make you a feminist. Standing up for other women and pushing for equality in all things makes you a feminist.
Ugh is right. HER whole take is a dumpster fire. But it has to be said that ANYBODY can enable abuse- it’s not a ‘virgins’ vs.’whores’ issue. It’s not about sex a person has or hasn’t had or skin a person has or hasn’t shown, it’s often about what kind of individual a person values or prioritizes.
If somebody is invested in turning a blind eye to abuse allegations because they want them in office badly, or because he’s their boyfriend, friend, fiancee, husband, son, brother, grandfather, religious leader, idol, or self, there’s a chance that you’ll get statements like this. There’s also a chance of people choosing to be apologists when the victim(s) are people who are seen as immoral, irresponsible, or less than. When society’s classier women make public statements that enable abusers, people usually seem able to recognize that those problematic statements don’t reflect the views of all ‘wholesome’ women. People don’t tend to say things like, “You’ve got to expect misogyny and victim-blaming from a grown-ass modern woman who has slept with less than 5 people/keeps it tight for that special some1″ or, “Of course a woman who doesn’t dress like a **** and isn’t doing nude/semi-nude shots has a ‘Boys will be Boys’ mentality.” So hopefully folks won’t conveniently try to spin Spam’s toxic take as the opinion of all famous women who don’t personally agree with or practice female sexual modesty. Hopefully the way ‘respectable’ ladylike rightwing women have spent years going on about how they’re not like liberal Ameriskanks on the left, while trashing feminism, trashing #MeToo, blaming girls and women for abusive and predatory male behavior, and promoting the Trumps and Kavanaughs of the world won’t be forgotten. Remember the abuser-enabling words of classy feminists like Susan Brownmiller, Chrissie Hynde, Angela Landsbury, Wendy Shalit, Mayim Bialik, etc.
Exactly, triple ‘Ugh’!
And why there is the assumption that EVERY woman wants to be sexy?
I don’t give a damn about being sexy of fù**able, I am perfectly fine being ignored and considered unsexy.
She is a first class idiot and in this interview she is victim-blaming herself. The worst.
considering her taste in men, this doesn’t surprise me.
Right? Kid Rock 🤮
I agree. Don’t forget about Julian Assange either. You know, the guy who is hiding in an embassy to evade justice for his own “me too” crimes.
“Very fine people.”
Will no one think of the poor poor men?!! *clutches pearls*
Idiot who married Kid Rock said what?
The idiot who married RICK EFFING SOLOMAN said what. And Tommy Lee! Just the worst taste in men.
What an idiot.
I can confirm that other smart and intelligent women think this way. In fact, a high ranking HR exec told me that Harvey Weinstein’s victims knew what they were doing because everyone knows about the Hollywood casting couch when they went to his hotel room. This is someone who is smart, warm, and wonderful so I was blown away when she said it. It’s so disappointing that women are still having this debate amongst each other 2 years later. In Pam’s case, her entire identity is wrapped up in being desirable to men so it’s not surprising that she said this. She should find some self-worth and then come back to have this conversation.
Somehow my feminist mother and I got onto the subject of Polanski. She started defending him which is disappointing. I pointed out that he actually fled for Europe instead of facing the court case. He’s a rapist/ it’s fucked up to be sexually intimate with a teenager and no functional adult does that.
The amount of misogynistic bullshit that gets justified is kinda depressing. I’m mentally exhausted from how poorly Dr. Christine Ford was treated. So now I’m too exhausted to be polite about extreme internalised misogyny 🤷♀️
“In Pam’s case, her entire identity is wrapped up in being desirable to men so it’s not surprising that she said this.”
BINGO. Trying to score points with the fellas. Yawn. So predictable.
Too bad because I’ve always had a soft spot for her.
Classic ‘Female Chauvinist Pig’ a la Ariel Levy. Appropriate too because the era in which that mindset was prevalent was the last time Pammie was relevant.
I’ve been thinking about that book a lot lately.
every word of this. She actually deserves pity. Being molested, then raped, then elevated to undeserved fame – her whole life has been defined my men. She is your text book example of Stockholm syndrome and isn’t intelligent enough to recognize it.
Wasn’t she married to Kid Rock? that says it all
You are not a feminist, Pam, and have never been, but by all means, continue to humor yourself.
Of couse it’s a bore for her, she made her fame prancing to the male gaze. And enough with this “oh, I’m not beautiful” bs. These women go out of their way to look good, and then come up with this, ugh.
What did Lupita do?!?
She was harassed by Weinstein. She wrote a really good article about it if you have the time to read it.
She’s not off her rocker. This is who she is and these are her beliefs. And she knows exactly what she’s saying; but what do people expect from a 51 year old who still calls herself a girl. Lots of women think they just like her; they just don’t say it out loud because the mob will come after them. They are always among us.
She is an idiot
Of the highest order.
She has de-evolved into a mean-spirited Blanche DuBois…
I think more like Brigitte Bardot. And she’s even wearing a dress that evokes that vibe.
On a snarkier note: She worries that feminism is paralyzing men? Eh. Maybe she should worry that about things like fillers. And her face.
She claims she was abused as a child. She was assaulted by Tommy Lee during their marriage. She got Hep C from sharing tattoo needles with TL.
But she’s going on about how common sense kept her away from casting couch situations. I never understood how someone who’s been a victim so many times can crap on other victims – but I suppose it’s a weird coping mechanism.
Thank god for Pam, paragon of common sense. Too bad it didn’t prevent her from making idiotic statements.
She doesn’t really explain why she thinks it paralyses men. Her whole stance is disappointing. Fine, maybe nothing like this happened to her, but to criticize people who were legitimately hurt, that is bs. She always seemed like a fun and nice person, kind to animals, etc, but she’s canceled in my book
She’s like a modern day, real life Betty Draper. She totally buys into the very misogyny that has chewed her up, spit her out, and at various points in her life made her miserable. But no matter how bad it gets, she’ll never let go of it because it’s so ingrained that she doesn’t know who she’d be without it. JMO.
Agree, that’s exactly what it is.
Betty Draper actually ended up exerting some control over her own life, eventually, and rightfully blamed Don for his transgressions. In short, Betty Draper > Pam Anderson.
Being the “cool” girl hasn’t really worked out well for Pam. She has been with one abusive jerk after another. This reminds me of the women in relationships with white nationalists, who find out these guys are not just racists but also abusive misogynists.
She’s a total idiot who sadly thinks she’s some sort of intellectual – Pam has never been the brightest bulb in the factory and over the past several years has tried to change her image from dumb blonde pin up to some sort of intellectual social justice fighter. Don’t forget that this is a woman who is a vocal supporter of Assange – whether you believe the rape allegations against him, the fact he is owned by Russia and has been doing their bidding for years. Who do you think has funded Wikileaks all these years.
She should stick to animal rights, that’s more her lane and an area where she does have some respect for her work in.
Yes, it looks to me like Pamela is being sent out to stir up publicity right before Assange will be extradited to the US and brought to justice.
It’s ok, we all know that no one is ever going to go to Pam for cogent intellectual thought.
I stand by everything I said on the other thread.
I think Stockholme Syndrome is the right description. Trying to gain the illusion of a minimum of control. If she believes it was the victims fault and also her fault when she was abused, she can at least keep her illusion that she is can prevent to be abused.
I think a lot of victim blaming by women is a kind of stockholme syndrome to find a way to navigate a hostile environment.
Yes, there’s a lot of “I’d never let that happen to me,” going on and it’s incredibly unfortunate.
ITA I’m sick of how the onus is always placed on the victim instead of the perpetrator.
And I agree, she probably has untreated Stockholm Syndrome. Her statements on #MeToo are so depressing
Hey guys, I’m thinking about getting a breast reduction/lift. Have any of you had one? How was your experience?
i’m getting one (reduction) in the coming months! I have so many questions too….
@Snowflake & OriginalLala, good on you ladies for considering breast reduction surgery. I was a plastic surgery nurse for many years, and anecdotally this surgery is one of the most successful and has the most positive outcome of all plastic procedures, that and the correction of bat ears for children. People who have this surgery are 99% positively impacted by its outcome. Most find that years of back, shoulder, and neck pain are almost immediately relieved, and being able to wear almost any style of clothing afterwards are just some of the benefits. It is of course major surgery, but with the right surgeon and close after care it can be life changing, not to mention liberating. I do hope you are able to go ahead with it, if that is what you wish, and that you have a great experience!
This should also be looked at through the prism of her relationship with Assange, who has been accused of assault himself and clearly has deep-seated issues with women. I suspect this is really about her defending him. (That’s no justification, though – I think he’s a dangerous narcissist).
ITA he’s a dangerous narcissist. I didn’t realise they were friends however it does add context to her statement.
Chelsea Manning is such a hero. As is Snowden. I completely endorse them leaking information.
Meanwhile, I think it sucks that Assange successfully titled the conversation away from him being a sexual predator. Nowadays, he’s seen as a dangerous radical or righteous activist; and the sexual misconduct allegations are rarely discussed.
She is clearly unwell. I don’t know what else to say about this.
Soooo….either leave the hotel room, don’t go there, or stay and get the job. Are you saying what I think you’re saying Pam. Of course you are.
I always knew she was damaged. Now she is a jerk who is damaged.
I know – that’s what jumped out at me as well! Go in, service him, get the job … or else shut up and don’t try to change the system? Yikes. I like Pammy – she lends her voice to animal causes and she seems like she’d be fun to hang with … but this is just dumb.
She’s an idiot, but I find that it’s not uncommon for traditionally attractive, blonde white women to feel that way. Society treats them like puppies. They get an abridged take on the reality the rest of us deal with. It makes it easier for them to justify away the times it worked against them.
So what if men are “paralyzed”?!? People say that like it’s BAD thing for men to be afraid and have to rethink their actions and interactions!
Canadians speak their minds? A people that have raised passive-aggressiveness into an art form?
no need to rag on Canadians, we’re not responsible for Pam!
Hi, I’m Canadian (dual citizen) too … sorry, didn’t mean to rag, just amused by her framing her idiocy with that. It’s usually Americans who consider themselves more outspoken and plainspoken, yes? Yes we speak our minds here but it’s in a different way than she she seems to mean. She’s been away a long time!
LOL i think we’ve actually been getting pretty assertive in the past years!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel bad for her sons. Having her and Tommy Lee as parents has got to be rough.
I’ve heard a few survivors speak like this irl. It makes me feel sad for Pam.
Usually when I hear a survivor speak like this it’s coming from a painful intersection of shame & internalised misogyny. Some survivors project their shame outwards and side with abuser instead of facing those painful feelings.
Trigger warning- I’m about to discuss heavy personal stuff.
Because I was at a party and intoxicated I’m the poster for someone who should have known better. But that’s only half of the story- the other half includes me being socially conditioned to ignore my intuition and focus on making men feel comfortable at my own detriment. Rape is an act of violence not an act of sex. Shitheads like Weinstein will always find a way to be violent once they have social leverage and it really doesn’t matter how the victim behaves.
I do think education, art and spaces like these will continue to dismantle the patriarchy.
I hope Pam finds the healing required to realise that it is ALWAYS the perpetrators fault.
“I’m sorry, I’ll probably get killed for saying that.”
Say what? I know she doesn’t mean that she will literally get killed for saying this, but interesting turn of phrase nonetheless. No, Pam, chances are slim that you will get killed by third wave feminists for saying that. But you might, or any of us women might, getting killed by a random incel who thinks ‘feminazis’ paralyse men. And that probability, is exactly why we need feminism.
This seems like projection. Not sure what’s she’s gotten herself involved in, but it might be time for Pam to call CSIS or the FBI.
It’s not a bore! You are dumb! We are just getting started!
She reminds me of an argument I got with my cousin last month. He thinks the me too movement has gone gone too far and is hurting men. Ugh. I’m still irked by the typical white male response.
Well said Kaiser!
Yawn…she’s trying to be provocative in order to maintain any sort of relevancy. She’s clearly not a feminist. I don’t understand how so many people do not understand that feminism is not about promoting women, but promoting equality. Unless I’m wrong?
