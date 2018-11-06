Open Post: Hosted by Rush Limbaugh claiming Hillary Clinton colluded with Russia

Embed from Getty Images

This is our Midterm Election Open Post. Yesterday afternoon, I was like “hey, I wonder if there will be any last-minute news I can use for the Open Post.” Then Rush Limbaugh got on stage with Sean Hannity and Donald Trump and said the words, “Hillary Clinton colluded with Russia. Hillary Clinton rigged the election.” We’re completely through the looking glass. We’ve been through the looking glass for more than two years.

Rush Limbaugh says at Trump rally "Hillary Clinton colluded with Russia. Hillary Clinton rigged an election" – then leads 'Lock Her Up!' chants. pic.twitter.com/5lp2bjxseA — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) November 6, 2018

Yes, Hillary Clinton colluded with Russia so that she could… lose the electoral college and win the popular vote and not be president. These Nazis have zero logic.

What else? Oh, yeah, just the f–king president of the United States using his Twitter account to actively intimidate voters:

Law Enforcement has been strongly notified to watch closely for any ILLEGAL VOTING which may take place in Tuesday’s Election (or Early Voting). Anyone caught will be subject to the Maximum Criminal Penalties allowed by law. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2018

Just FYI: If you go to your polling station and you know you’re registered but you’ve been purged from the voter rolls, your polling station has to give you a provisional ballot.

So… I mean, everyone is on edge and we’ll be up watching election results all night. We’ll probably be tweeting about it too – you can follow me @KaiseratCB, follow CB @Celebitchy and follow Hecate @HecateAtCB. I’m going to spend much of the afternoon panic-eating, rage-cooking and watching cable news. Go vote, peeps.

