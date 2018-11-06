Open Post: Hosted by Rush Limbaugh claiming Hillary Clinton colluded with Russia

This is our Midterm Election Open Post. Yesterday afternoon, I was like “hey, I wonder if there will be any last-minute news I can use for the Open Post.” Then Rush Limbaugh got on stage with Sean Hannity and Donald Trump and said the words, “Hillary Clinton colluded with Russia. Hillary Clinton rigged the election.” We’re completely through the looking glass. We’ve been through the looking glass for more than two years.
Rush Limbaugh says at Trump rally "Hillary Clinton colluded with Russia. Hillary Clinton rigged an election" – then leads 'Lock Her Up!' chants. pic.twitter.com/5lp2bjxseA
— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) November 6, 2018
Yes, Hillary Clinton colluded with Russia so that she could… lose the electoral college and win the popular vote and not be president. These Nazis have zero logic.
What else? Oh, yeah, just the f–king president of the United States using his Twitter account to actively intimidate voters:
Law Enforcement has been strongly notified to watch closely for any ILLEGAL VOTING which may take place in Tuesday’s Election (or Early Voting). Anyone caught will be subject to the Maximum Criminal Penalties allowed by law. Thank you!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2018
Just FYI: If you go to your polling station and you know you’re registered but you’ve been purged from the voter rolls, your polling station has to give you a provisional ballot.
So… I mean, everyone is on edge and we’ll be up watching election results all night. We’ll probably be tweeting about it too – you can follow me @KaiseratCB, follow CB @Celebitchy and follow Hecate @HecateAtCB. I’m going to spend much of the afternoon panic-eating, rage-cooking and watching cable news. Go vote, peeps.
Why would she rig it to lose?
Trump-supporters have a long list of allergies from facts to logic. It doesn’t have to make sense–as long as it confirms their bias. It’s unbelievable how little respect people like Hannity or Limbaugh have for their viewers but honestly, I can’t blame them. These people are incredibly stupid and Sean and Rush know it.
Good luck everyone! Thanks to everyone who has been giving her time, energy and funds to this precious cause.
I just can’t anymore. Fuck all of these terrible people and VOTE!!!
My BF just texted me “I need a drink” and that’s all I could think of on my run into work this AM: man, I wish I had taken the day off so I could kick back and watch this shit show. But then I remind myself that today will be super-stressful and we really won’t know anything certain until tomorrow morning. I hope we can pull this off. If we can’t, then we deserve the next two years of horror.
Rush Limbaugh is a big fat idiot.
There is nothing they can’t say that the deplorables won’t lap up. I read a really good piece yesterday on HuffPost, “What they [Trump supporters] object to is the sense of inferiority created when someone tells them that the things they know to be false are actually false.”, “Once a con man cons somebody, there is a bias among the marks not to admit that they’re that stupid. In this particular one, they want it to go on and on. They love it.”
Anyway, waiting for my husband to stop home so I can go vote. I’m smack in the middle of Trump loving country with various vomit inducing phrases such as “you can never have too much ammo.” Or “god, guns, and guts.” On the backs of pickups. Praying that we keep our Democrat senator but really scared that’s not going to happen. Also, the ad I keep getting at the top of this page is one to fire him, which seems weird.
