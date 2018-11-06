Election Day: Today, we vote for oversight, investigations and subpoenas

Today is Election Day, Midterm Day, GOTV Day and PLEASE FOR THE LOVE OF GOD VOTE Day. I’m not allowing myself to feel any hope or anything other than nervous and scared. This is how it should be. Many of us have given into despair and anger and frustration. Many of us have walked away from the hourly fascistic onslaught that is the 24-hour newscycle. Many of us have felt like we’ve been holding our breath for the past two years. My final message to every voter is: vote. It matters. Vote like the future of our country depends on it, because it does. Vote like there will be a tomorrow, and vote like you’ll have to tell your kids and grandkids and great-grandkids about what you did during the Fascist Years.

I honestly think this should be a reason to get to the polls: just a cold, wonkish, analytical description of “what happens next.” Why is it so important? Because even if we get just one chamber of Congress back in Democrats’ hands, that means OVERSIGHT. It’s not sexy. But it calmed me, and this should be something that every voter is thinking about too. That even a narrow majority in either the House or Senate will mean huge changes in how Trump is investigated.

Isn’t it slightly calming to think that somewhere in Congress, various congressmen have been keeping a list of all the sh-t they’re going to investigate if and when??

And here’s something else: no matter what, Robert Mueller is going to have some news in the coming months. New York Magazine, CNN, Politico and other outlets have all run suspiciously-timed pieces about how far-ranging Mueller’s investigation has gotten, and how many issues are pending with various Trump henchmen.