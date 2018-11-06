Election Day: Today, we vote for oversight, investigations and subpoenas

Today is Election Day, Midterm Day, GOTV Day and PLEASE FOR THE LOVE OF GOD VOTE Day. I’m not allowing myself to feel any hope or anything other than nervous and scared. This is how it should be. Many of us have given into despair and anger and frustration. Many of us have walked away from the hourly fascistic onslaught that is the 24-hour newscycle. Many of us have felt like we’ve been holding our breath for the past two years. My final message to every voter is: vote. It matters. Vote like the future of our country depends on it, because it does. Vote like there will be a tomorrow, and vote like you’ll have to tell your kids and grandkids and great-grandkids about what you did during the Fascist Years.
I honestly think this should be a reason to get to the polls: just a cold, wonkish, analytical description of “what happens next.” Why is it so important? Because even if we get just one chamber of Congress back in Democrats’ hands, that means OVERSIGHT. It’s not sexy. But it calmed me, and this should be something that every voter is thinking about too. That even a narrow majority in either the House or Senate will mean huge changes in how Trump is investigated.
Isn’t it slightly calming to think that somewhere in Congress, various congressmen have been keeping a list of all the sh-t they’re going to investigate if and when??
And here’s something else: no matter what, Robert Mueller is going to have some news in the coming months. New York Magazine, CNN, Politico and other outlets have all run suspiciously-timed pieces about how far-ranging Mueller’s investigation has gotten, and how many issues are pending with various Trump henchmen.
I’m so stressed about the election I have bitten off all my nails and I’m Canadian!
the repercussions of Republicans holding on to power are real and terrifying for the US and the world.
Hi from Canada too, hoping you can do something nice for yourself today. Thanks for caring.
I am from Austria and this election has been preoccupying my mind all week! I hate that I have to sleep before I see the results next morning.
I’m Canadian and if I could, I’d drive down and vote! Lol My most sincere wishes to you all for some reprieve from this real life horror show. Sending all the American celebitches a great big Canadian bear hug!
Thanks so much for caring. You remind us of all the pain and fear across the whole planet this lunatic has brought. I’m so excited to vote today, I can barely stand it!
Praying today for 24 hours of thunderstorms and heavy hale in all red districts
and sunshine and butterlies in every blue district.
Lots of luck Democrats!
Everything is riding on this. Everything.
If you don’t vote, you’re part of the problem and every bit as culpable as the people who vote in favor of his horrendous policies.
I voted and will always continue to do so, but I’ve lost faith in my fellow Americans to do the right thing so I am going to avoid election coverage until tomorrow. If there is going to be a bunch of bad news, I’d rather get it over with all at once.
This is how I feel. We were invited to our congressional watch party but I said no thanks. I would rather stay home and watch netflix. A lot of results won’t come in until tomorrow so why not just wait for the good or the bad news until Wednesday morning.
I say this but I’ll be sneaking peeks to see and if it’s good news I’ll non-stop watch. Maybe I’ll even drive up and down my neighborhood honking my horn like my team just won a championship.
Lol, wouldn’t it be nice if people cared about democracy as much as they care about their sports teams?
My college roommate and I have spent some part of election night since our freshman year discussing the election returns. She’s a political science professor and pretty much knows how most districts across the country vote. Most years, we’re on our respective couches, phones in hand, channel surfing and updating one another. We’ll be on our phones tonight starting at 9 PM.
Esmom, it would also be great if people would have the same fervor for voting that they do for standing in line for Black Friday sales.
Christin, Seriously. Grr. Although some of the photos of the lines at polling places do approach Black Friday levels, which is encouraging.
@Christin you’ve just given me a great idea actually……the next democratic administration should pass a law mandating compulsory voting for all…….the penalty will be: *NO BLACK FRIDAY SALES FOR YOU FOR 4 YEARS!*
It’ll have the double bonus of motivating lower income voters while having no motivating effect on the rich since they don’t do sales, anyway.
Lord, this is exactly my plan. Election night watch parties are always a thing … but this year I just can’t. The stakes are too high and my 2016 ptsd is too fresh. My SO and I are planning to stay in, consume whiskey, play board games, and pass out by 9pm. I may not even read CB tomorrow morning just to prolong my blissful, schrodinger’s cat-esque ignorance.
God, I barely slept last night!
Everyone says to get out and vote, but if you’re a Trumper, why not just stay home and take the day off? Relax! 😂
Seriously, I hope something good happens today – anything positive to hold onto would be a blessing.
Republicans vote on November 9th. I thought everyone knew this! /s
Any republicans?
Remember…if you don’t see the name “Trump” on the ballot, don’t vote!
🤣
There was a line outside my voting center this morning. I’ve never seen a line like that for a midterm election.
I also live in an area that is majority Republican. So…yeah.
Fingers crossed for you!
The Repugs are fired up, for sure. I live in a red county/district of New York and they are out in full force up here, too. That being said, Democrats have to be equally fired up. This is the only chance we get to stop this runaway train.
I live in a thoroughly blue district, no chance of flipping, but the sheer number of people who’ve said they are voting republican or leaning republican has me worried about more than just this election. Republicans are getting fired up and they tend to cling to their anger.
Same here with the line, although I’m in Milwaukee and one of those “stuff the Dems into a single district” areas. But my ward is historically deadsville. When I showed up at 7 this morning, I was fourth in line, there were people behind me and someone else was registering on-site.
More activity than I’ve seen at that polling place in a non-presidential year in the 18 years I’ve been voting there.
Here’s hoping!!!!
Also, if anyone is in Iowa City, please send Zach Wahls to the State Senate.
Same here. First time I’ve ever had to wait to vote. And I live in a neighborhood covered with Republican yard signs
Same here – blue state but red county. I fear we may lose our 1 Senate seat held by a Democrat (a race not at all in the headlines). I had this sinking feeling Trump was going to win in 2016 and now the same feeling. I can only pray that we get AZ, NV, TX.
If the majority of Americans vote against their own best interests then starting tomorrow I’ll stop throwing money into this economy. I will specifically make sure not a single penny goes into any GOP businesses or donors.
VOTED! Straight Blue Ticket. Voted to send Elizabeth Warren, Katherine Clark, and the indefatigable Maura Healey back to continue their persistent butt-kicking of this administration.
Same but I voted Gonzalez. Sorrynotsorry, Baker.
I decided to go this morning because they’re forecasting heavy rain for this evening. Never seen a line that long for a midterm election.
I voted for Jay too, straight blue. I was just listing the powerful kickass women on my ticket who have been fighting Trump. Of the three of them, Maura is the greatest warrior. Hear her file litigation and WIN!
Me and my kids are all wearing a lot of blue today and trying to think positive!
Ha! I dressed my kids in blue, too!
THAT explains why I went for the blue jacket I rarely wear!!
I am wearing blue today, too
So nervous, but we have to remain hopeful. Without hope there’s no will to keep fighting. You ladies at Celebitchy have a voice, use it wisely. Voted blue down the ballot and have motivated my fellow millenials to vote for equality, tolerance and accountability.
Yesterday my dear racist aunt Marsha said, “I’m sure you came here legally dear” while she was probably calling ICE on me. She lives in Florida. Vote so I can do a post about thanking her racism for getting me out to canvass and despite her racist ways, their new governor will protect her socialist programs she hates but is entitled to like social security and medicaid.
She’s an effing idiot and I want to punch her in the face, and one way to do that is to have her have an African American Governor.
VOTE!
Central Floridian here! I got you
Thank you and good luck!!
SMDH all these racist old people are killing our country.
You know Rep. Maxine Waters already has a list of investigations ready to go. Cheeto Mussolini will regret taunting her.
VOTE.
Nothing more dangerous than a wounded animal!!
I hope all goes well and we spread the BLUE TIDAL WAVE across this broken country.
I am trying to find some positive energy. So burning sage all day. I have nothing else left in my heart right now.
Voted, praying Florida doesn’t disappoint. Sick and tired of Rick Scott, basically voting to keep my grandma Obamacare insurance
Grab three friends and have a voting party to check this administration and grab Emperor Zero by the ballot because
BREAKING NEWS
Via the Hill reporting from Russian media, EZ is going to meet with his handler Putin within 120 hours of the midterm elections.
Firing Sessions? Rosenstein? MUELLER?
Cmon Patriots!
I voted this morning. I got emotional when I got back in my car. All I could think about was my father who was an active participant in the civil rights movement. I thought about all of those that fought and died so I could have this privilege. I voted today because it’s my right and to honor my father.
We all should remember and honour their sacrifices.
My friends and I talked about possibly having a get together tonight but ultimately decided we’d rather all hunker down at our homes.
To paraphrase a meme I saw, “Waiting for election results is like waiting for your grade on a group project. You know you got your s#&t right but you’re hoping everyone else didn’t f%^k it up.”
Ha. That’s a perfect analogy. I know my state of Mass will come through and honestly, we don’t have a lot to worry about here–we’re really lucky.
But I’m keeping my eye on the red states where polls will be closing early as I think that will be a sign of how we fare nationally: Kentucky, Florida, Indiana, Virginia…
I’ve spent months steeling myself for a bad outcome so I feel prepared for that but I’m still holding out hope that we can pull off a miracle.
Pray for MO – a red state who could possibly vote out McCaskill (who is Dem). Trump was here last Thurs and last night. Hopefully we can keep her in office. I will be voting blue the whole way.
I’ve done my part in convincing family members on the fence to vote blue today. My dad, along with myself, will do his part to make Scott Walker unemployed and homeless as of January 7. He really doesn’t like either candidate to replace Paul Ryan in the House, so he’s planning on writing in one of his cats.
I’m anticipating lines when I vote after work today. There were lines for early voting at the college campus I work at most of last week, which is a great sign considering that most of them are likely voting Democrat.
If the polls are accurate and turnout is high, all but 4 Big 10 schools could have Democratic governors come January 2019.
Maybe Scott can get himself a job at the Foxconn(job) factory….
Good morning, Fellow Sconnie – just back from the polls where I did the same. Now, off to the library where I work (and where we had early voting until Sunday), sporting my “I voted!” sticker.
I have a Dem for a county position I don’t like and I refuse to vote for the Rep.
Voted early on Saturday. It was a beautiful day to stand in a line at my local library. No one was talking politics, just enjoying our time waiting to do our civic duty. No one even got mad, just laughed, when this guy who was on the phone with his “friend” was loudly spewing a bunch of fox new headlines near the line to vote outside. Yes, on Saturday I had to stand in a line, but again nice day, civic duty, good company. It was so obvious he was trying to sway voters. He wasn’t dressed in any campaign gear and never mentioned any names, so I think he was allowed to stay, but it was funny. If you don’t know who you’re voting for before you stand in line…you shouldn’t be in line! Especially since it was early voting.
Anyway, go vote!
My polling place lady would have very loudly told him to pipe down.
A more responsible polling place would have told him to cut it out or get disqualified, honestly. You’re not technically allowed in most places to do anything to sway votes or reveal your hand, so to speak.
I early voted, and there were signs posted at the entryway discouraging if not prohibiting any political talk within the facility.
“You’re not technically allowed in most places to do anything to sway votes or reveal your hand”
That’s what we figured, too! I was surprised to still see him out there as we were leaving 30 minutes later. I guess they’re not that responsible and/or he didn’t say anything that would have been an outright violation? Oh well, I’m just praying Florida can pull it together.
I voted for Gillum, obvs I’m in FL. Was feeling good, but then I saw a newspaper w Judge Pirro’s picture. She met with members of a country club in Ponte Vedra, where mostly rich white people live. This is a beach community in Jacksonville. I’m afraid to trust polls after the President election mess. Keeping my fingers crossed that a blue wave is coming
Gillum losing would be a knife through our collective heart because he has such a strong chance of winning and it’s straight-up panic mode if he doesn’t. I think some of these races will go into run-off, like Georgia. But Gillum is such a fantastic and inspiring candidate who actually had a slim-but-significant lead over DeSantis, it seems impossible that he could lose.
(hope I didn’t jinx it!)
I have a lot of family in Florida and sadly you cannot underestimate the number of racists that reside there (even amongst minority communities). Unfortunately I think they will end up winning by a few votes to the shame of the nation.
Quote from Barack Obama
“If you take that power and vote, something powerful happens. Change happens. Hope happens. And with each new step we take in the direction of fairness, and justice, and equality, and opportunity, hope spreads. Go vote!”
I miss him.
I am feeling a little like a prisoner on death row waiting the results of a last minute appeal to stay my execution tomorrow. There’s a really good possibility that it will work, but also it might not. Good luck everyone.
I’m voting all blue. I hope I didn’t jinx our blue tsunami by wearing antitrump shirts for the past week. I’m in Orlando, and when I go to vote today, I’ll be wearing my ‘Red Tide Rick Makes Me Sick’ shirt. Stressed about the election, and cable is messed up, so I can’t watch the news on TV all day like I planned
I don’t understand how anybody in Florida, especially the large retired population, can vote for the Medicare defrauder Scott. Good luck!
If something suspicious arises at your voting place call
1-866-OUR-VOTE
To report
If you’re a MAGAt, call your mom.
I voted. Straight Dem all the way. I wanted the pleasure of marking the dot next to each Dem candidate, so that’s how I did it. I arrived at 7 AM on the dot and there was a huge crowd. Unfortunately, where I live, out in the country, there are way too many low education white people, so this district is always red, even though they get nothing from that. Fingers crossed for Maddox, Siegelman, Kennedy, and all the other far superior Dem candidates on the ballot.
And Florida-go Gillum and Nelson. Bury the racist DeSantis and the crook Scott.
The US media is doing the same as 2016 – making this a cliffhanger via pundits and polls.
One poll referenced on TV this week (from a major newspaper) had “736 respondents” in the fine print. The poll was to be indicative of whether voters across the country were leaning D or R. Not even 1,000 respondents, to reflect the entire nation!
That is when I decided to use the 20-30 minutes I usually devote to watching cable news shows in the early AM to more important endeavors. Anything is more productive than watching their pre-election ratings chase.
I wish everyone peace today, as we await our next chapter of reality.
Voted!
I sent my ballot in three days after I got it, which was 14 days ago. I’m on tenterhooks…hope keeps bubbling up this morning, and I keep tamping it down. I’m terrified that all our efforts will be for naught, and we’ll be plunged back into Trumpian hell without a lifeline for another two years. To make matters worse, I have a wicked head cold and can barely breathe without looking like a mouth-breathing Trumper. Yuck.
I stopped visiting the NY Times and other sites that were doing live update polls more than a week ago. They might get the delight of feeding off the drama, but this shit is life or death for a lot of people. I’m just staying off the news altogether and not letting anything get to me until we all get the vote out. I can only vote once. Whatever will be will be, and I’ll have to decide on my next move based on the results.
The nonstop polls are what turned me off of both TV and print these last few days. A better use of air time and print space might be giving information about how to register to vote, early voting, etc.
I am even more convinced the media is hooked on covering daily upheaval. Having things more balanced might cause them to have to cover actual news.
Voted!
I have family in FL in both parties. Fl has been heartbreaking for so many years now. Let today be the day. 🤞
When you’re out and about voting this day, please consider blasting this here tune out where people can hear it – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tbkOZTSvrHs
I voted this morning before work and now I’m obsessing about voting at work. Please fellow U.S. citizens, vote BLUE!
I’m trying to distract myself, but really all I can think about is the election. I hope and PRAY that people turn out to vote and vote Democratic. Please for the love of everything that is good in this country, please let us take it back from Trump and his Dumpsters.
