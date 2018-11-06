“The CFDA Fashion Fund event was full of boring-to-okay style” links
  • November 06, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

15th Annual CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Event

Here are photos from the (poorly attended) CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund event last night. Karlie Kloss wore Brandon Maxwell, Emily Blunt wore Khaite. [Red Carpet Fashion Awards]
Melania Trump’s East Wing graphic design team is super-talented. [Jezebel]
Michael B. Jordan is definitely a future Sexiest Man Alive. [LaineyGossip]
Shawn Mendes talks about anxiety & depression. [OMG Blog]
Wow, Sarah Jessica Parker’s blouse is really unflattering. [JustJared]
Julia Roberts’ Homecoming series is apparently really good. [Pajiba]
Julia Roberts talked about her hairy pits from the mid-90s. [Dlisted]
Miu Miu put Kendall Jenner in print ads with… Gwendoline Christie? [Tom & Lorenzo]
I remember when Jeopardy writers were sneaking in some amazing references to Beyonce, so the Lady Gaga thing seems meh. [Seriously OMG WTF]

Election Day Note: PLEASE REMEMBER TO VOTE FOR THE LOVE OF GOD.

  1. Daisy says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    I hate this dress on Emily ugh. It’s looks like a bed sheet. And Karlie looks… cute
    Also as long as Katie Grand works, Kendall’s getting campaigns. I really don’t understand why she loves her so much.

  2. Lady D says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    Gwendolyn Christie looks just amazing in those ads.

  3. Kitten says:
    November 6, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    Emily looks so much better as a brunette, it’s not even funny.

  4. Steffer says:
    November 6, 2018 at 1:03 pm

    MBJ and Idris Elba mop the floor with the prior wonder bread sexiest men alive.

  5. JadedBrit says:
    November 6, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    @Kaiser The exit polls look promising, Kaiser, highly promising… Hoping to G-d Trump is engulfed by a mighty wave of blue!!!

  6. JadedBrit says:
    November 6, 2018 at 5:15 pm

    -Re SJP’s shirt: I bought an identical shirt in Istanbul for the equivalent of 15USD a decade ago. I do hope she didn’t pay more than that.

