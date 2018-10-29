Duchess Meghan wore Karen Walker, ASOS & Gabriela Hearst in New Zealand

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in New Zealand for the last leg of their whirlwind South Pacific tour on Sunday. Meghan wore a New Zealand designer for the first part of the day – the plaid trench coat here is by Karen Walker, a Kiwi designer. As I keep saying, trench coats and trench vibes are to Meghan what buttons and doilies are to Kate. Meghan has such a soft spot for a trench and a wide trench-like collar/lapel. Underneath the trench, Meghan wore an ASOS maternity dress in black, and it didn’t look like she added weights to the hem, so she was holding down her dress as she exited the plane. Rookie mistake, Meg!

This ensemble is what Meghan wore for the day part of her activities with Harry – there was a welcome on the tarmac in Wellington, then a larger welcome ceremony at the Government House and some rope-line meet-and-greets and walkabouts. Then in the evening, there was a reception at Government House celebrating New Zealand’s 125th anniversary of women’s suffrage. It was a cause Meghan wanted to really emphasize and celebrate. Meghan wore a custom Gabriela Hearst cocktail dress in black, which… eh. I mean, it’s a cute dress, but the price tag on this custom piece is $2495. There are tons of super-cute off-the-rack little black cocktail dresses which are a fraction of the price. Meghan once again made a speech, this time about the right to vote and feminism and human rights. Her speech made me wonder if she’s voting in the American midterms by absentee ballot. Her speech is below!

