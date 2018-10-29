Duchess Meghan wore Karen Walker, ASOS & Gabriela Hearst in New Zealand

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in New Zealand for the last leg of their whirlwind South Pacific tour on Sunday. Meghan wore a New Zealand designer for the first part of the day – the plaid trench coat here is by Karen Walker, a Kiwi designer. As I keep saying, trench coats and trench vibes are to Meghan what buttons and doilies are to Kate. Meghan has such a soft spot for a trench and a wide trench-like collar/lapel. Underneath the trench, Meghan wore an ASOS maternity dress in black, and it didn’t look like she added weights to the hem, so she was holding down her dress as she exited the plane. Rookie mistake, Meg!
This ensemble is what Meghan wore for the day part of her activities with Harry – there was a welcome on the tarmac in Wellington, then a larger welcome ceremony at the Government House and some rope-line meet-and-greets and walkabouts. Then in the evening, there was a reception at Government House celebrating New Zealand’s 125th anniversary of women’s suffrage. It was a cause Meghan wanted to really emphasize and celebrate. Meghan wore a custom Gabriela Hearst cocktail dress in black, which… eh. I mean, it’s a cute dress, but the price tag on this custom piece is $2495. There are tons of super-cute off-the-rack little black cocktail dresses which are a fraction of the price. Meghan once again made a speech, this time about the right to vote and feminism and human rights. Her speech made me wonder if she’s voting in the American midterms by absentee ballot. Her speech is below!
🇳🇿 “Bravo New Zealand for championing this right 125 years ago – for the women who well deserve to have an active voice and acknowledged vote, and for all of the people that this effort has paved the way for globally." — The Duchess of Sussex, as she and The Duke joined PM @JacindaArdern for a reception hosted by @GovGeneralNZ Dame Patsy Reddy to celebrate the 125th anniversary of women's suffrage in New Zealand. #RoyalVisitNZ
Photos courtesy of Getty, Backgrid.
I still can’t believe my fav character on Suits is a princess. Anything can happen…
You know what? I’m totally into her love of trenchcoats. It inspires me to wear my own coat in ways I’ve never had before.
I love the trench and the Gabriela Hearst dress. Both are gorgeous and very chic. The neckline of the dress is a winner. Both will be seen again .
Love the line of this black dress on Meghan (the one she wore togive her talk at Government House)! The slightly flared skirt is very flattering to her straight-ish figure. The wide neck shows off her lovely neck and clavicles.
It’s refreshing to hear a Royal speak in such a natural, articulate way, and with such conviction because she’s speaking words that have personal meaning.
I loved all her outfits from Sunday but I agree the black cocktail dress didn’t necessarily seem worth that pricetag. She looked great but I feel like she could have found a similar dress for half the cost. Oh well.
I loved her speech as well.
Karen Walker is actual brand…. does each dress come with its own bottle of booze? I don’t know why but that made me lol and wake up this morning.
Hahahaha! I was thinking the same thing!
I never connected the two. Feel embarrassed by it.
I like her hair in a neat ponytail best. This bun thing is making her look more mature, hair down is ok, but i really think she should have ponytails all the time.
Love the formal black dress but that trench should be destroyed. Not only is it ugly, it is also extremely unflattering.
I think she looks really beautiful in both outfits.
The trench manages to be not only unflattering in its cut, but also such a vile brown that it makes her face appear yellow!
(I’m saying this as a trench girl- I have two and I generally love them.
The trench is too busy.
Yeah, I just said on another post that I’m ok with her trenches, and ordinarily I love plaid, but this one is just kind of ugly to me. And when it was flapping in the wind–that looked awful. I know, wind is not her fault, but I mean, we gave Kate hell for her flimsy skirts blowing around in the wind.
Now that I have been thinking more about trenches, I think they look better in more casual atmospheres. Like, they definitely work for work clothes, which is basically this, but they also look good with nicer jeans outfits, like with boots. There is a way you can tie the belt behind you that is cool looking and cute. (Sorry for all the “likes” etc; it’s still early and I’m having a hard time finding my words). I don’t think they look that dressy even if acceptable in a dressy environment, but instead businessy.
I agree, Maum. I believe the trench coat is way too fussy for a quite richly-patterned fabric, but I do love the cocktail dress. I remember wearing something almost dentical for my 21st birthday party, many moons ago. And how about Jacinda Ardern?! She’s just… awesome. New Zealand is such a tiny country with a very small population, but boy, they really have it all going on as far as achievements go. It’s a glorious country – fabulous people, wonderful history, beautiful Maori culture, and spectacular natural scenery, fauna and flora. If I wasn’t living in Australia, I’d live in New Zealand. *sigh
Agreed. The only thing I’ve disliked of her tour thus far. Terrible.
GMA reported this morning the ASOS dress retails for $56.
I think her entire trench game is so happening.
same here. maybe I’m biased as I tend to wear only this style of jacket (and peacoats in the winter), but I think she looks fly as hell in her trenches. can’t go wrong with such a classic look.
Her speech was amazing. I’m so happy that it was the big news of the day.
I’m not sure even if the dress had been weighted down that would have made a difference. It was VERY windy as they got off the plane (saw video), she probably should have worn pants. Just as windy as Eugenie’s wedding where all the female guests had to hold on to their hats/dresses. The wind did the same thing to Kate when she and William went to NZ, I remember she was wearing this red outfit and I think she was holding George too! I think it should just be a rule–don’t wear a dress when arriving at the NZ airport for official appearances.
I love her love of trench coats, this one is very Sherlock Holmes to me. The cocktail dress is nice too.
Okay, for the first time I really understand all the Meghan hate and negative comments about her. I’m going to have to buy a plaid trench now, and that’s going to really impact my finances in a bad way.
I love trench coats, it’s a very classic piece, versatile and practical.
I’m not into trends, I like to invest my money in excellent quality, well made items that are from good quality fabrics and are classic like a pencil skirt and black slingbacks.
Meghan looks wonderful in trench coats.
I really like this one with the barely there plaid pattern, fun and interesting.
Her speech was great, she is very articulate and seems passionate, graceful and intelligent.
Beautiful inside and out.
