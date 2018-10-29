Viola Davis talks about how unusual it is to see her kissing Liam Neeson in ‘Widows’

Here are some photos of Viola Davis at the 2018 British Academy Britannia Awards in Beverly Hills. She attended the event with her husband, Julius Tennon. Viola is in promotional mode – her new film, Widows, comes out in a few weeks. Widows is Steve McQueen’s attempt to move from art-house/important-historical-drama director to “mass market/commercially viable” filmmaker. I’m here for it – out of all the big new films coming out in the next few months, Widows at the top of my list. I can’t wait to see it.

In the film, Viola stars a woman who is – spoiler? – widowed when her thief husband, played by Liam Neeson, dies with his crew mid-heist. That’s not a spoiler, really, it’s the whole plot of the film and it’s in the trailers. But did you know there’s a big passionate kiss between Liam and Viola at the start of the movie? It’s true. And Viola has been talking about that a lot, how important it is for Hollywood to make interracial love stories not as a curiosity, but as a demographic fact. She chatted about this issue with The Guardian, and she’s also been talking about it during the promo screenings:

The kiss scene with Liam: “For me, this is something you’ll not see this year, last year, the year before that. That is, a dark-skinned woman of colour, at 53 years old, kissing Liam Neeson. Not just kissing a white man,. Liam Neeson, a hunk. And kissing him sexually, romantically.”

She doesn’t think people will talk about the kiss: “Nobody will pay attention to that. And if you mention it to someone, I think they’ll feel like it’s hip and it’s funky that they didn’t notice it. But will you see it again? If you don’t think that’s a big deal, then tell me, why isn’t it happening more? There’s a part of me that can answer that.”

On how unusual it is to see a kiss between a black woman & a white man: “You will not see that. I don’t care how much people say they’re committed to inclusivity — they’re not committed to that… [in] the opening shot in this movie where you have a dark-skinned woman with a big nose and wide lips and all of that and her natural hair kissing — romantically kissing a white man onscreen. That right there has been elusive to me because of the way I look. I’m just going to say it. Steve [McQueen], he didn’t want to hear that… He saw me as this woman. I migrate toward people who actually see me.”

Viola talks about this all the time, usually in the context of How To Get Away With Murder and how that character is the first time she ever played a “sexy” role, or a character who has an active sex life. She’s right – Hollywood wants to pat itself on the back for giving Halle Berry some white love interests, but what about the Viola Davises? What of the middle-aged, dark-skinned black women who want to get a snog off Liam Neeson? It’s unusual in a Hollywood film. And props for Liam and Viola for going there. As for why isn’t happening more… because of racism, colorism, ageism, you name it. There are like ten different biases happening around this particular issue in Hollywood.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

20 Responses to “Viola Davis talks about how unusual it is to see her kissing Liam Neeson in ‘Widows’”

  1. KLO says:
    October 29, 2018 at 7:06 am

    Has Viola grown out her hair? It looks glorious.

    Reply
  2. JanetDR says:
    October 29, 2018 at 7:10 am

    She looks fantastic! Hollywood will get there someday, I hope.

    Reply
  3. Lucy says:
    October 29, 2018 at 7:30 am

    Well, hot damn. Ocean’s 8, Widows…keep ‘em coming!!

    Reply
  4. Kittycat says:
    October 29, 2018 at 7:38 am

    I’d love to see viola or any dark skinned woman in film and television as a fully sexual woman.

    So often these women are portrayed so limitedly.

    Reply
    • Veronica S. says:
      October 29, 2018 at 10:47 am

      Or if they are framed sexually, it’s as an object, lacking characteristics beyond that hypersexual context. In its ugliest form, it contributes to the idea of framing blacks as subhuman commodities, designed for white pleasure and purpose. We still have a long way to go until it’s better.

      Reply
  5. Anitas says:
    October 29, 2018 at 8:13 am

    He should consider himself lucky!

    Reply
  6. Mego says:
    October 29, 2018 at 8:25 am

    She looks really beautiful and her hair is glorious!

    Reply
  7. Chaine says:
    October 29, 2018 at 8:33 am

    Love the dress! She looks amazing, I hope the movie is good.

    Reply
  8. Alexandria says:
    October 29, 2018 at 8:46 am

    I’m not black nor American and it seemed unfamiliar to me. This pairing is more often seen on TV. But hell l love it that we can see it on film finally! More pls!

    Reply
  9. Tanesha86 says:
    October 29, 2018 at 9:31 am

    I’d love to see more interracial couples with black women and non-black men of color in film and television.

    Reply
  10. ReeseSmith89 says:
    October 29, 2018 at 9:58 am

    She’s talking about the people on this site

    Reply
  11. Tallia says:
    October 29, 2018 at 10:05 am

    Umm…waving! HI. I totally will be paying attention to that kiss, because HELLO two gorgeous people kissing!

    Reply
  12. Veronica S. says:
    October 29, 2018 at 10:46 am

    I agree with her, honestly. Dark-skinned black women are considered the bottom of the social attraction hierarchy and generally treated with underlying contempt by the media. While The Walking Dead is a garbage show by this point that has had its problems with race portrayals before, one of the things I give it credit for is that it featured the main heroic character, Rick, with Michionne, a very dark skinned woman, and it was a loving, emotional, and meaningful relationship. But seeing it also highlighted how rare the phenomenon is. If black women are treated as objects of desire, they’re usually light-skinned and heavily sexualized. Rarely do they get to be dark, beautiful, and mutually engaged on a romantic level with characterization extending beyond that role.

    Reply
  13. notthisagain says:
    October 29, 2018 at 11:32 am

    I LOVE VIOLA and do get what she is trying to say as a black woman, however, whilst white people invented white supremacy ,t POC including Black people sometimes unwittingly perpetuate it by putting whiteness and white validation on a pedestal. She has been talking about this a lot whilst promoting the movie and is comes of a little bit color struck and cringeworthy to me . but yeah I do here where she is coming from but IMO Liam is the lucky one here LOL

    Reply
  14. Avery says:
    October 29, 2018 at 11:49 am

    I am so glad Viola Davis said this. It is not just important for the Zendaya’s or Halle’s but for Lupita and Danai’s to be seen as desirable. Not just skin color but the age as well. You don’t stop being desirable over 40.

    Reply

