Kate Walsh uses hand cream on her split ends, you can do this?

Whenever I get mesmerized by the latest beauty trend, which happens often with this job, I make myself consider the ridiculous amount of products I already have. (There are also drugstore dupes and cheaper products on amazon which are almost as good.) The other day I was drooling over the new $50 Urban Decay rose eyeshadow palette. So instead of splurging on it, I realized I had a Smashbox palette with similar blush colors that I could mix and use as eyeshadow. This is such a silly first world problem and yet I face it often: will that new product or accessory be worth the splurge or is there a substitute? That’s why I was interested in this beauty product interview with actress Kate Walsh, 51. It’s a sponcon in that she’s representing the new Vaseline skincare line, but she sells the hell out of it by talking about her whole routine, including her haircare. She said that you can even use hand cream on your hair in a pinch. Is this because Vaseline doesn’t make haircare products yet or is it a useful beauty hack? Kate dyes her roots every three weeks (me too!) so this dry hair is a real problem for her.
She recommends a lot of sleep
“Our skin repairs during sleep, but most of us don’t get enough of it. I’ll turn my device off an hour before bed and I just found out about the option on my phone that says, ‘Turn off your apps’ and I’m so into it. I cheated a couple of times and was like, ‘I need to open up Instagram once more,’ but I love it because it’s hard to manage so much stimulation and shut your brain down and quiet the mind,” she explains. Her other tips before bedtime? Getting her feelings out on paper and relaxing in the tub. “I write at night to empty out my brain and it helps in terms of sleep, health, and self-care. I’m also a big fan of hot baths!”
She stays positive
Besides self-care and hair color upkeep, Walsh believes happiness is the main secret to being beautiful. “Even if I wake up in the darkest mood ever I’m like, ‘Today is a perfect day.’ When things get really crazy, busy and I get really stressed, I start to think about all the things that I love,” she explains. “People are like, ‘You look good.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m just so happy.’ I feel my best after I get a good night’s sleep, when I’m in New York, walking my dogs, hanging out with my friends, having a nice cup of French pressed coffee with heavy cream or going to workout. I have my regular routine and I love it,” she adds.
Her one weird beauty hack
Maintaining her famous red locks is also important to Walsh. “I have to get my roots done about every three weeks if I’m being honest and I use a cleansing conditioner that’s sulfate-free and doesn’t dry my hair out or strip the color,” she reveals. If she’s ever suffering from a rare bad hair day, Walsh grabs her Extremely Dry Rescue Cream and put it on her ends. “I have balayage right now and highlights in my hair, so it’s a little drier so even if you just have a hand cream, put it on your ends,” she recommends. The actress also makes sure to take Biotin, Reservatrol, and omegas to keep it strong and healthy.
My very gray hair, at 45, is incredibly resistant to dye. My hairdresser said he’s never seen anything like it and we’re assuming that it’s due to the progesterone pills I’m taking. The only way I can color my hair is to use box dye and leave it on twice as long. So my hair is getting very dry as Kate mentioned. Over the counter treatments are inexpensive though, and I wouldn’t use hand cream on it unless I forgot conditioner while was camping (I never do that). I can imagine not having like a highlighter for your face or forgetting blush or something, but not conditioner. That said, I love those tips for using cheap household products as hair treatments or face masks.I googled “Vaseline hair” and there are tips for using pure Vaseline as a split end treatment, but people say you have to use it sparingly as it’s very difficult to get out. I don’t mind spending a few dollars for something specifically for that purpose.
photos credit: Avalon.red
I had facecreams that I didn’t like and used them as body lotion to get rid of them fast. I also use Nivea on my split ends. Oils are hard to dose for me and I didn’t like the feel of some “leave in” conditioners. I guess handcream would work just as well.
It’s sort of all the same, isn’t it? I’ve used conditioner (never used as much as shampoo) to help shave my legs (not as good as shaving gel, but in a pinch…) and when I have a bit of lotion left on my hands, pat it lightly onto my frizz. Isn’t it about the proportion of oil to whatever the other stuff is?
I have had luck picking up eyeshadow palettes from Marshall’s if you want to try a new color without spending a fortune. I spent about $5.
I have had mixed experiences with makeup from Marshalls and TJ Maxx. The eyeshadow palettes are usually ok, like they have fallout but the colors are nice. I’ve bought lipstick kits from Marshalls that had a funky taste which I’ve regretted. Still it’s $5 you take your chances.
I use avocado oil as a hair mask, and sometimes as a leave in on the ends in the dry winter months. I also use it as a skin moisturizer. Apply while my skin is still kind of wet . My skin has never been softer.
Yep, I use natural oils as well, mostly coconut, it smells nice too! Sometimes the simple and natural way is better, cheaper and easier than products filled with a lot of things.
Avocado oil is fantastic on skin and hair. Soaks in so quickly.
Avocado is my favorite, too! But I also keep castor oil, jojoba, and a couple other for specific problems.
I’ve read that skin absorbs safflower oil well, and as it’s cheaper, I’ve been using it as well – in particular for dry scalp in the winter (apply with a colouring bottle, massage into scalp, let soak in for a long time under a shower cap, wash out). Olive oil works well too but is more expensive. My husband’s beard has gotten thicker as he’s aged and he now uses jojoba oil as part of his shaving routine.
Seed, bean and vegetable oils, such as safflower, are highly processed and highly inflammatory. Cheaper does not = better in this case. https://drhyman.com/blog/2016/01/29/why-oil-is-bad-for-you/
If you mean the UD Naked Cherry palette, I bought it and it’s just ok. The darker colours are gorgeous but it starts to get patchy as the day goes on and then looks really bad by the time you get home from work. I am curious about the Smashbox palette you mentioned.
I’m a product junkie and need to stop.
I do mean that one! I didn’t want to mention it by name because it was like a free ad for them and I think those high priced products are overrated. The Smashbox palette is the Masterclass Create & Transform Palette. I got it for $30 from Nordstrom Rack and if you mix the colors you can get a lot of looks from it. However some of the eyeshadow has broken and fallen out after a few months of not-constant use. I can recommend this eyeshadow palette from Amazon which I got in a cheaper lightning deal (I think it was $8) https://amzn.to/2SQUUXq
Best, and cheapest moisturizing hair mask, that you will ever find: Coconut oil. Leave in hair 15-30 min before shower. Don’t worry, it will all wash out.
I wish. My hair hates it and turns into a huge, frizzy, angry mess.
Yes! I did this this summer before swimming in the pool.
I have grey hair also and have found that I get great coverage with henna hair products from Saba Botanicals. They have a good range of hair colors that look very natural and do a fantastic job of covering grey hair. The products are inexpensive and relatively easy to apply. They are also very healthy and safe for your hair.
I tend to think it was a product plug more than a useful hack because as you said there are so many actual products to address hair issues. If I put a hand cream on my hair, even just the ends, it would be a greasy mess. Yuck.
CB, have you ever thought of just going gray? I have serious envy of silver foxes at any age. This lady who works at my Trader Joe’s has the most beautiful silver gray hair, she just rocks it.
I have thought of it, I follow that Grombe account on Instagram, but for now I’m just fighting it.
Yes! Grow it out! Do some low lights to help the grow out. That’s what I do.
When my hair gets frizzy I put a touch of body lotion on my hands (I hate hand cream) and run it through my hair. I’ve been doing this for years. I have super fine hair and find any actual hair product just weighs my hair down and makes it gross for the day. This trick just tackles any flyaway frizz and keeps my hair shiny without being greasy. As long as I’m not heavy handed with the lotion.
I do it too but I have super dry, thick, curly, frizzy hair. I like it so much better than a lot of hair products, especially as I have a sensitivity to strong smells so I’ll use fragrance free or lightly fragranced body lotion on my hair and it takes down frizz and seals in the curls so easily. It’s also a lot cheaper than some of the Bumble and Bumble or Ouidad products I use and iusually works a lot better too!
I have fine but curly hair, and have been using just a bit of a very lightweight mousse to smooth and pat over the ends once my hair is dry. It doesn’t weigh them down.
I love hair posts!!!
My long curly hair has been baylage’d to within an inch of it’s life, as (mentioned in a different post) I am almost completely white at the roots but refuse to cut it off and let it grow out. My journey to my current hair colour was also hell, until I found the lady who does my hair now, and dried it out like I have never seen. There are a few things I did to get it back to healthy, soft and manageable again.
Avocado Masks: one avocado, olive oil & honey. Whip it together until it’s smooth and then into your hair it goes, from the tips up. I then cover mine with a plastic bag or saran wrap (keeps the heat in) and then wrap it in a towel and leave the mask for 4-5 hours. Rinse or gentle wash it out, conditioner the ends and let it air dry. If you can leave the mask overnight, even better.
Olaplex #3: bought the small bottle of it from Sephora, best investment in a long time. I wash my hair, drain the excess water, apply the Olaplex to everything, wrap the same as the avacado mask, and leave it for 4 hours or overnight if you can. It says to wash your hair after you rinse it out. I never do, just rinse and let dry. Once a week and by far the best product for the dryness I have ever bought.
Biosilk oil: I use this every day, before I comb/finger pick/brush my hair. This mane hates Moroccan oil and this is what I found instead of. It’s a light enough oil to use every day, even if you don’t wash every day (I don’t) and it’s also nice for your skin.
Keratin Shampoos and Conditioners: are your best friend. I use the OGX keratin shampoo ad conditioner as my hair loves them, but this added the strength back after the hell it had been through. You need to add that as well as hydrate or breakage is going to be a huge problem.
You can use hand cream, I have in a pinch, also works great for emergency static removal, but that’s not what it’s meant for and for some people it can really ruin your hair. I don’t mean to sound like a know it all and I know that not all of this works for everyone but it only took me 12ish years to grow out from a pixie to what I have now (hair I can sit on, I take collagen daily to help my hair/nails/skin/joints) and I protect it like it is made of gold. It is my one real vanity. I hope one of these helps with the dryness or helps one of the other people here with their hair.
**Edited to add: If you can get away with not washing your hair every day, do it. That alone will help your hair a lot!!
I use Trader Joe’s Rose Oil after I was my hair instead of leave in conditioner. It makes my hair soft, shiny and easy to style. I love Trader Joe’s beauty products.
I met Kate Walsh a few years back at an election event and I have to say, her skin in person is unreal. I was mesmerized- so whatever she is shilling, I’m buying 😂
I came to comment on her skin, that’s amazing it holds up in person! Even in her non photoshopped pictures it looks great.
Be careful with handcreams, as some have alcohols and string fragrances in them, and those could be drying.
I’m about 80% grey now, with dark brown/almost black natural color. My grey hair dyes almost too well. Good, because it picks up dye. Bad, because it seems to get dull easily. I use blue shampoo to brighten the grey, but it tends to make my hair dry, so I deep condition and use a bond multiplier.
Loving the grey. Not loving the upkeep.
It’s probably the color line your hairstylist is using that doesn’t cover grey as well. Some professional color lines cover grey better than others. You also need to add a bit of gold to resistant grey hair colors.
I have a little bottle of jojoba oil that I use for everything, face, hair, etc.
I picked up Carol’s Daughter Hair Balm at Marshalls, and it has been the best leave-in conditioner for my hair. I have thin Scandinavian hair (the hairs themselves are thin), wavy or straight depending on the weather, and I never ever manage to look elegant.
The balm looks like honey, and you only need a tiny tiny bit.
