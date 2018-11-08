Ruth Bader Ginsburg had a bad fall in her SCOTUS office & has been hospitalized

Embed from Getty Images

I love Ruth Bader Ginsburg as much as the next person, but I’m also one of those people who wishes that she had retired when President Obama had a majority in the Senate. RBG is 85 years old right now, and there’s been speculation about her health and frailty for years. Last night, in her Supreme Court office, RBG had a bad fall. She’s been hospitalized.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fractured three ribs after falling in her Supreme Court office Wednesday night, the Supreme Court said in a statement. According to the statement, Ginsburg, 85, experienced discomfort after going home following the fall and was admitted to George Washington University Thursday morning for observation and treatment. As one of the court’s older members, Ginsburg’s health has become the subject of much attention in recent years. In November 2014, she underwent a heart procedure to have a stent placed in her right coronary artery, and in 2009, she was treated for early stages of pancreatic cancer. In 1999, just six years after being sworn in as an associate justice, Ginsburg successfully underwent surgery to treat colon cancer.

[From CNN]

If Ginsburg leaves the court during Trump’s presidency, it… will just be the literal worst thing that has ever happened. Morons in Missouri, Indiana and North Dakota all voted out their Democratic senators in this week’s midterms, and those were three senators who voted against Brett Kavanaugh. Now Republicans have an even bigger majority in the Senate. Any SCOTUS nominee would only need Senate confirmation, not House confirmation.

Ten bucks says that Brett Kavanaugh pushed RBG.

Embed from Getty Images