Travis Scott filled Kylie Jenner’s house with roses: romantic or waste of flowers?

It’s long been established that the Kardashian-Jenner motto is Go Big or Go Home (where you are still expected to go big, apparently). So their over-the-top gift don’t faze me much. However I did get jealous of Kylie after she posted this short video of her home bathed in red roses from her partner, Travis Scott.
I know it’s wrong – I know all those flowers took so much water to grow and process and they’ll just be thrown out but flowers and floral arrangements are a weakness of mine. Whenever I want to reward myself, I’ll pick up some flowers, even from the supermarket, for my table. If I have enough, I put some on my nightstand. I realize could fill a castle’s worth of nightstands with this display, but I’d gladly accept the challenge.
And this isn’t the first grand display of floral affection Travis has shown Kylie, either. Last month, she apparently walked in to this – ‘just cuz’:
Don’t hate me but I like those arrangements even more. However, even I think Travis’ birthday flora extravaganza for Kylie’s 21st went a bit far:
Does the dude own a florist? Or a rose farm? And that white Rolls-Royce Silver Dawn was Kylie’s birthday gift from Travis, by the way, because chicka needs another car about as much as she needs more flowers.
So three lavish displays of flowers in four months. Is there something this couple of lovebirds wants to tell us? Like is another baby Scott on the way or are they doing more than just “talking about” marriage? Maybe Travis just keeps royally screwing up and this is how he apologizes. I don’t know what’s going on but I do want to know where I can sign up for her flower outreach when she runs out of vases.
Photo credit: Avalon, WENN Photos and Instagram
Three OTT floral displays in four months can also mean lack of creativity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
over the top and a waste of flowers. if he did that on a smaller scale, that would’ve been more romantic and more genuine, in my opinion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Any flower that had been already picked is a waste cause it will end in the trash can, it don’t matter if it’s a dozen or a hundred dozen. Kylie probably thinks it’s nice, that’s why he did.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a waste. While I like getting flowers (not roses though) this is over kill. Me thinks there is something more going on and not in a good way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh, I love flowers, too. My husband has bought me flowers every friday for the 8+ years we’ve been together (it’s something his grandad used to do for his granny, they were married for 64 years), but it’s like a bunch of tulips, or sunflowers, or whatever is in season. No one needs this level of floral arrangements in their home.
I mean, I get it, their brand is conspicuous consumption…but…how is this not causing allergies? Does it smell like a rose processing warehouse in their home?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I did the flowers for my wedding, and my dad and I picked them up from the flower market the day before and the only place to keep them was the bath tub.
It was full of antique roses.
It looked amazing and my room smelt unbelievable.
Closest I’ll get to something like this, and one of my favourite memories from the wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a lovely memory of your wedding!
A couple of years ago we went to a rose ‘factory’ in Ecuador…I wonder if it smells like that in her home. lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Buzzkill here, but I think more and more about how using soil, water, and fertilizer for non-food agriculture impacts the environment. I mean, millions of people have food insecurity that could be solved by using more agricultural resources to actually grow food.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love flowers, but I hate that sickly sweet “flowers going bad” smell, which is why I rarely buy them or pick them. They stink to me! Instead, I grow them in my yard and I post pics of them on my instagram. I think that Travis’s gesture is lovely, if not a waste of money, but it would be totally wasted on me
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For years, the men of these woman, (including Kris Humphries) fill houses with flowers. I think it’s in their contract. They are all rich beyond our imagination and have every material object they could desire and probably take the flowers for granted. A better decision to express their “love” would be by donating all that money to The Cancer Foundation or any charity they choose in their name. That says love, not excess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gee, maybe it’s not the men who all coincidentally have the same idea? Now who in the world could it be ….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IMHO the only thing interesting about Kylie Jenner is her beauty business. It was announced this week that they would be available in every ULTA across the country, which is a huge checkmate to Sephora. Also, while traveling across Africa in September I saw counterfeit Kylie stuff everywhere..
I am so interested in the business side of beauty and wellness – billion-dollar industry…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Waste of flowers
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe Kylie really likes flowers and these kind of arrangements.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think they were absolutely beautiful and so sweet but if my husband did that for me I would have three questions: 1) How much did this cost? 2)Is this refundable 3) Who the heck is gonna clean up this mess?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a colossal waste of beautiful flowers. How can you enjoy or admire the beauty of a flower when you have crowded hundreds of them into the same space?
Perhaps I have read Le Petit Prince way too many times.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
the cynic in me says she bought them for herself – much like the car Tyga “bought” for her as her birthday prezzie
Report this comment as spam or abuse