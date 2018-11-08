Travis Scott filled Kylie Jenner’s house with roses: romantic or waste of flowers?

METGALA_B772_316210_0403

It’s long been established that the Kardashian-Jenner motto is Go Big or Go Home (where you are still expected to go big, apparently). So their over-the-top gift don’t faze me much. However I did get jealous of Kylie after she posted this short video of her home bathed in red roses from her partner, Travis Scott.

View this post on Instagram

hell of a way to end the night 🌹♥️

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

I know it’s wrong – I know all those flowers took so much water to grow and process and they’ll just be thrown out but flowers and floral arrangements are a weakness of mine. Whenever I want to reward myself, I’ll pick up some flowers, even from the supermarket, for my table. If I have enough, I put some on my nightstand. I realize could fill a castle’s worth of nightstands with this display, but I’d gladly accept the challenge.

And this isn’t the first grand display of floral affection Travis has shown Kylie, either. Last month, she apparently walked in to this – ‘just cuz’:

Don’t hate me but I like those arrangements even more. However, even I think Travis’ birthday flora extravaganza for Kylie’s 21st went a bit far:

Does the dude own a florist? Or a rose farm? And that white Rolls-Royce Silver Dawn was Kylie’s birthday gift from Travis, by the way, because chicka needs another car about as much as she needs more flowers.

So three lavish displays of flowers in four months. Is there something this couple of lovebirds wants to tell us? Like is another baby Scott on the way or are they doing more than just “talking about” marriage? Maybe Travis just keeps royally screwing up and this is how he apologizes. I don’t know what’s going on but I do want to know where I can sign up for her flower outreach when she runs out of vases.

MTV_B772_321233_006

wenn34402396

Photo credit: Avalon, WENN Photos and Instagram

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

17 Responses to “Travis Scott filled Kylie Jenner’s house with roses: romantic or waste of flowers?”

  1. Ophelia says:
    November 8, 2018 at 7:11 am

    Three OTT floral displays in four months can also mean lack of creativity.

    Reply
  2. horseandhound says:
    November 8, 2018 at 7:11 am

    over the top and a waste of flowers. if he did that on a smaller scale, that would’ve been more romantic and more genuine, in my opinion.

    Reply
  3. Swack says:
    November 8, 2018 at 7:13 am

    What a waste. While I like getting flowers (not roses though) this is over kill. Me thinks there is something more going on and not in a good way.

    Reply
  4. Clare says:
    November 8, 2018 at 7:16 am

    Eh, I love flowers, too. My husband has bought me flowers every friday for the 8+ years we’ve been together (it’s something his grandad used to do for his granny, they were married for 64 years), but it’s like a bunch of tulips, or sunflowers, or whatever is in season. No one needs this level of floral arrangements in their home.

    I mean, I get it, their brand is conspicuous consumption…but…how is this not causing allergies? Does it smell like a rose processing warehouse in their home?

    Reply
  5. ItReallyIsYou,NotMe says:
    November 8, 2018 at 7:30 am

    Buzzkill here, but I think more and more about how using soil, water, and fertilizer for non-food agriculture impacts the environment. I mean, millions of people have food insecurity that could be solved by using more agricultural resources to actually grow food.

    Reply
  6. manda says:
    November 8, 2018 at 7:31 am

    I love flowers, but I hate that sickly sweet “flowers going bad” smell, which is why I rarely buy them or pick them. They stink to me! Instead, I grow them in my yard and I post pics of them on my instagram. I think that Travis’s gesture is lovely, if not a waste of money, but it would be totally wasted on me

    Reply
  7. Nancy says:
    November 8, 2018 at 7:37 am

    For years, the men of these woman, (including Kris Humphries) fill houses with flowers. I think it’s in their contract. They are all rich beyond our imagination and have every material object they could desire and probably take the flowers for granted. A better decision to express their “love” would be by donating all that money to The Cancer Foundation or any charity they choose in their name. That says love, not excess.

    Reply
  8. OCE says:
    November 8, 2018 at 7:39 am

    IMHO the only thing interesting about Kylie Jenner is her beauty business. It was announced this week that they would be available in every ULTA across the country, which is a huge checkmate to Sephora. Also, while traveling across Africa in September I saw counterfeit Kylie stuff everywhere..
    I am so interested in the business side of beauty and wellness – billion-dollar industry…

    Reply
  9. Kittycat says:
    November 8, 2018 at 7:43 am

    Waste of flowers

    Reply
  10. Louise177 says:
    November 8, 2018 at 7:45 am

    Maybe Kylie really likes flowers and these kind of arrangements.

    Reply
  11. skipper says:
    November 8, 2018 at 8:03 am

    I think they were absolutely beautiful and so sweet but if my husband did that for me I would have three questions: 1) How much did this cost? 2)Is this refundable 3) Who the heck is gonna clean up this mess?

    Reply
  12. Lightpurple says:
    November 8, 2018 at 8:04 am

    What a colossal waste of beautiful flowers. How can you enjoy or admire the beauty of a flower when you have crowded hundreds of them into the same space?

    Perhaps I have read Le Petit Prince way too many times.

    Reply
  13. bacondonut says:
    November 8, 2018 at 8:24 am

    the cynic in me says she bought them for herself – much like the car Tyga “bought” for her as her birthday prezzie

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment