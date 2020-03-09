The Sussexes & Cambridges arrived at the Abbey for Commonwealth Day

Here are some photos from today’s Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. We will absolutely have full coverage tomorrow, when more photos (and better photos) come in. As it is, we won’t have the same quality photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge interacting with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex inside Westminster, which is what we got last year, when Meghan was pregnant. Those interactions were supposed to happen this year and they would have been “the money shots” the British tabloids were counting on for weeks/months of body-language analysis and stories about the “war” between William, Harry, Kate and Meghan.

We won’t get those photos because Harry and Meghan pulled out of the “Queen’s procession” part of the appearance, and then Will and Kate quickly followed suit and pulled out as well. The procession part would have been where we would have seen the two couples interacting as they awaited the Queen’s arrival, then they would walk behind the Queen. Now Meghan and Harry will be “conducted” to their seats instead of waiting around. Will and Kate will do the same. This is a very last-minute change, because the old Order of Service was confirmed and agreed upon (and put in print) just yesterday. So… take that as you will. I take it as neither couple was eager to A) see each other, B) pose together and C) pretend like they’re okay with each other.

As for these photos of the Sussexes and Cambridges entering Westminster Abbey… oh my good lord Beyonce, look at Meghan trolling the f–k out of Kate. Kate did Keen In Green looks all over Ireland last week, so excuse me if I believe that Meghan was like “girl, this is how you’re supposed to wear green.” This is so striking! And clearly, Meghan no longer feels the need to dim her sparkle to appease these dusty old farts. Speaking of, Kate wore… a coatdress. It looks new. It’s old. It’s red, obviously. It has velvet details and buttons. She easily has ten versions of this coatdress in different colors.

92 Responses to “The Sussexes & Cambridges arrived at the Abbey for Commonwealth Day”

  1. Where'sMyTiara says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:11 am

    Kate: *spends whole previous week in Ireland wearing gods-awful twee green outfits*

    Meghan: *swans into Commonwealth Service in daywear fit for a goddess like “bitch, I’ll SHOW you how to wear the color green”*

    Princess Sparkle beats The White Dullard Duchess, hands DOWN.

    P.S. I’m laughing at how Kate’s playing catchup to Meghan by wearing red. YOUR KOSPLAY GAME IS WEAK, KATE.

    Reply
    • MyHiddles says:
      March 9, 2020 at 11:17 am

      I love that red coat though.

      Reply
      • Scollins says:
        March 9, 2020 at 11:21 am

        I do too but jeebus haven’t we seen the very same coat in 10 more colors on her? What a lazy slob.

      • (TheOG) jan90067 says:
        March 9, 2020 at 11:22 am

        Kate’s is a repeat. She’s worn it before. She also has one with black velvet and cuffs.

        Meghan looks GORGEOUS in green; I just wish she had a better tailor. This dress, like the VB turquoise one, is a schooch too tight, and bunches. It should lay smooth on her midsection.

        But damn, girl can ROCK strong colors! Kate looks like oatmeal next to her!

      • indiesr says:
        March 9, 2020 at 11:37 am

        It is a repeat, but it looks good on her. I think its a smart move by Kate, she’s obviously smart enough to know she couldn’t compete with Megan.

      • salvation says:
        March 9, 2020 at 11:39 am

        Didn’t Kate wear the same dress coat last year though? The only difference is in fabric and color of buttons; this one has cloth fabric buttons while the other (from last year) has big gold buttons but it’s the same. exact. coat., isn’t it?

      • Eleonor says:
        March 9, 2020 at 11:39 am

        Love it too!

      • MsIam says:
        March 9, 2020 at 11:47 am

        Mary Poppins.

      • kellebelle says:
        March 9, 2020 at 11:47 am

        @scollins … “slob” ? A little harsh, no? It’s a repeat and she loves her coat dresses, but slob??

      • Becks1 says:
        March 9, 2020 at 11:48 am

        @Salvation – yeah. They are two different coats but pretty much the same.

    • Olenna says:
      March 9, 2020 at 11:26 am

      Yes, Meghan is wearing that green! The chic style and her poise just amps up the wow effect.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      March 9, 2020 at 11:33 am

      Someone either on twitter or in the pap stroll post said Kate would wear red today LOL

      Reply
  2. savu says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:12 am

    THAT GREEN! Omg. You can tell Meghan is in her monochromatic element on this trip, wearing exactly what she wants to. Red! White! Turquoise! Green! The monochrome is her thing, and it shows.
    Funny that they changed the arrangements 😂 that’s all I have to say about that.

    Reply
    • Zazu says:
      March 9, 2020 at 11:29 am

      Whoever Meghan’s new stylist is, and whatever inner aesthetic she has tapped into after cutting loose, is WORKING for her! The green is gorgeous and they weren’t going to give the tabloids endless pictures for “body language experts” to pick apart or play into any narrative. Somehow I think Meghan spent weeks getting the perfect outfit for each event, not waiting till the last minute to choose green just to annoy Kate. It’s a funny by-product though!

      Reply
      • MsIam says:
        March 9, 2020 at 11:48 am

        Oh, yeah, I think she planned to wear jewel tones for this whole trip. Like ” I am royal, bitches. ” Drop the mic.

  3. Lucy says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:13 am

    Ok, but can we talk about Meg wearing ALL THE COLORS??? I knew she had it in her. This shade of green is fantastic on her.

    Reply
  4. Originaltessa says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:15 am

    Did Meghan fire Jessica and get a stylist? These outfits and colors are glorious on her! The dress doesn’t fit, but who cares? That color!

    Reply
    • Nicole says:
      March 9, 2020 at 11:23 am

      I think she was dimming her light and finding what was “appropriate” given all the protocols. It’s clear she’s enjoying her showbiz roots and not giving a f*ck.

      Reply
    • Kelly Sunshine says:
      March 9, 2020 at 11:28 am

      Agreed, the colours are glorious on her, but the cut of this dress is awful in the close up picture. I know if I wore a dress like that, I’d feel like I was being strangled by the cape.

      Reply
      • Janet says:
        March 9, 2020 at 11:50 am

        I’m with you about the cut. The seam down the middle of the front of the dress, the bunchy waist and the straining at the seams shoulders aren’t great. The color looks fab on her though.

        I’ve always assumed that because Charles felt overshowed by the glamourous Princess Di, pressure has been put on the Royal wives to NOT go too glam. Plus, they are kind of stuck using only UK designers. As was Di, who’s fashion game got much much better post-divorce.

  5. ME says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:15 am

    Everyone looks nice. Hey for my U.K. peeps is the virus not a big worry over there? I saw video of M & H shaking hands with people and harry kept touching his face !

    Reply
  6. BUBS says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:15 am

    Meghan have MERCY on us please! What!!! Too much sauce!!! Girl is on fire!!!

    Reply
  7. SkaraBrae says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:15 am

    Sorry love the hat but hate the dress.
    It’s a gorgeous colour on her but it looks too big- weird around the bra and creased too- the cape/scarf neckline doesn’t work either.

    I much prefer that red cape dress she wore last night.

    Reply
  8. C-Shell says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:16 am

    And Meghan’s absolutely stunning ensemble matches the silk lining of Harry’s suit coat EXACTLY! *swoon*

    I swear I thought Kate’s coat dress was a repeat. SMDH over whyyyy she needs another replica.

    Reply
  9. Lady D says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:16 am

    Dragon slayer.

    Reply
  10. Andrew’s Nemesis says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:16 am

    My God, she actually looks more beautiful and radiant every time she steps out… this is SO old-world glamour meets Sixties/Seventies Verushka. She’s finally nailed her style – can’t wait to see her future looks!
    Kate looks… bland. Sorry.

    Reply
  11. Digital Unicorn says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:16 am

    LOVE Meghan’s dress, the colour is great on her.

    Katie Cosplay’s coatdress is a repeat (I think she wore it at a Boxing day church pap walk), the hat seems new. She suits the colour.

    Meghan’s make up is fab as for Kate she really really needs to rethink her eye makeup.

    I’m highly amused by the colour competition that’s going on – we know Katie Keen is trolling Meghan but I think Meghan is trolling back. LOLz

    Reply
  12. Abby says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:16 am

    Wow just wow.Meghan looks stunning

    Reply
  13. Emmitt says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:17 am

    CopyKate wore red but Meghan showed her how to wear green. LOL

    Reply
  14. Nikomikaelx says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:17 am

    i Like the color on Meghan, but i have to say this is a really really bad dress, the fabric looks so grumpy and cheap. Kate looked like she always does.

    Little disappointing because i really like everything else Meghan has worn on this trip (especially the jacket/trouser combo, easily the best outfit she has ever worn imo)

    Reply
  15. What. . .now? says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:18 am

    Meghan’s green outfit is amazing — I love her bag. I wonder if Katie Keen is seething at that green dress. It could have just worked out that way, but honestly, if Meghan was being a wee bit petty — I’m down for it 100%. 100%!!! Although, I wished Harry would have matched his tie to her green dress.

    I cannot believe this is what Kate chose –this is pretty for Christmas, but now it looks out of date and out of season. And doesn’t she already have a red coat almost exactly like this? Maybe a shade or two different? Boring. YAWN.

    Reply
    • (TheOG) jan90067 says:
      March 9, 2020 at 11:27 am

      To be fair, Meg’s green is *also* “Christmas”.

      Look, the colors suit both women. Kate looks great in red, as does Meg; Meg and Kate both look great in green. Bold colors suit both women.

      The BIG difference is the “IT” factor of each woman: Meg has IT, Kate doesn’t. Simple as that. They could be wearing the exact same outfit, and yet eyes will go to Meghan. SHE pops. She has an “energy” that Kate doesn’t. It’s that simple.

      Reply
    • MsIam says:
      March 9, 2020 at 11:52 am

      Kate could never pull this look off. Heck, I couldn’t and probably most women couldn’t either. And that hat!! Slay girl, slay. If this is truly their last appearance, then what an exit!

      Reply
  16. Kk2 says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:18 am

    That side cape is very cool.

    And no I don’t think she wore green to “troll Kate.” She would have had this dress picked out and tailored well before Kate wore green all over Ireland. Also, I don’t think she cares much about Kate specifically. I don’t think Meghan is that petty.

    I think they want to avoid shots of then together and the accompanying narrative, whatever the press imagines it to be.

    Reply
  17. koko says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:18 am

    Not my favorite look from her the past few days but the color is definitely one she should consider in the future. Jewel tones are amazing on her. Best part….no buttons and that bag…need it.

    Reply
  18. Rose says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:18 am

    Meghan Killeed that outfit. So Beautiful.

    Reply
  19. Lara says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:18 am

    In other photos I’ve seen, the lining of Harry’s jacket is the same green as Megs dress. Genuinely my greatest joy since getting married is matching clothes with my husband for events. I love to see it

    Reply
  20. Mercury says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:18 am

    But why is celebitchy referencing the Daily Mail? Thats disappointing to see. I dont want to support that racist “news outlet”

    Reply
  21. whatever says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:19 am

    Kate’s coat isn’t new she wore it to Christmas 2 years ago. Meghan’s outfit looks nice from the far-away side angle but from the front, it looks like she got her “scarf” twisted in the wind.

    Reply
  22. Jo says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:20 am

    Meghan’s wearing the f@$& out of that beautiful shade of green to reflect all the haters as Willieleaks and Keen Kate just simmering in green with envy

    Reply
  23. S808 says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:20 am

    That green is GORGEOUS! I hate it’s Emilia Wikstead though. Meghan probably doesn’t hold grudges but I do and it’s fuck that lady for life.

    Reply
  24. Annie .. says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:20 am

    Kate’s coat is not new. She wore for Christmas 2018

    Reply
  25. Goldengirlslover34 says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:20 am

    Wow she looks like a star. She stands so tall. You can tell she feels beautiful and confident. It radiates. She looks modern and chic.

    Reply
  26. Nyro says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:21 am

    She looks stunning! This is HOLLYWOOD glam, you dusty haters! The rest of that family could never! Ugh. That’s right Meghan, go out with a bang.

    Reply
  27. MeghanNotMarkle says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:21 am

    Meghan looks amazing! Kate is dull and lifeless, as usual.

    Reply
  28. Kath says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:22 am

    Congratulations on de person who called it Kate is Lady in Red today but Irish eyes are shinning on Megan she looks absolutely stunning !

    Reply
  29. MsIam says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:23 am

    Go Meghan!! Gorgeous color on her and I hate green!! For some reason I am getting Alexis Carrington vibes from her, like “Bitch I am here now!!” LOL!! As for people complaining about the fit, in that picture it looks very windy and they are walking, you can’t tell a thing about the fit. And I see it is the same old folks with that same complaint……..

    Reply
    • Goldengirlslover34 says:
      March 9, 2020 at 11:36 am

      Yes! That’s what it is! Definitely Alexis Carrington vibes. I also hate green but cannot hate on this. She’s stunting on everyone. Her walk and gait says it all. Try me. I’m here.

      Reply
  30. Suze says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:24 am

    I don’t love Meghan’s outfit from the front, it does seem to pull and bunch a bit. But that shot from the side as she and Harry walk up and the cape flares out? AMAZING. And the color is phenomenal on her.

    Reply
  31. Amy Too says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:25 am

    Meghan’s face is so gorgeous! And I’m glad that she went with another bold, solid color look, rather than something in beige, black, or navy. I would love to see Meghan go to Kate’s tailor, though. It’s always been her one issue: she needs things tailored to fit her better. The combination of seams and darts and bunching wrinkles distract a bit. But seriously, I’m always drawn to her face anyways because she is just so stunning and glowing, so I spend most of my time looking up there.

    Kate has impeccable tailoring but she looks dull, old/dated, and boring, and she has 50 versions of this exact coat dress in various colors. And then an additional 50 other coat dresses in the same red color. So she has approximately 100 looks that are either this exact shape, color, or both.

    What I like best is that Meghan and Kate look like they’re going to the same event and that they hold equal rank. Meghan doesn’t look like she’s the poor step sister in dirty beige trying to blend into the background and keep her eyes down so as not to upset anyone/draw too much attention. She looks royal, confident, rich, noble, self-assured, and like her amazing self.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      March 9, 2020 at 11:40 am

      Your last paragraph is spot on. I feel like in the past when we’ve seen them together, Meghan seems very conscious of not “outshining” Kate or being accused of outshining her or anything.

      Here, she’s just like “welcome to the final stop of my YOU COULD HAVE HAD A BAD BITCH” tour lol.

      Reply
  32. Harla says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:25 am

    Meghan looks so happy to be there and Kate looks like she wants to go home, curl up on the couch and eat a gallon of ice cream.

    Reply
    • (TheOG) jan90067 says:
      March 9, 2020 at 11:31 am

      A gallon of KALE chips. Ice cream probably never comes within 10 feet of her. EVER. A stiff wind will blow her over.

      Reply
    • Quincytoo says:
      March 9, 2020 at 11:53 am

      I agree with you except Kate doesn’t look like she would rage eat a teaspoon of ice cream

      Reply
  33. Maria says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:25 am

    I knew Meghan was going to appear and be completely radiant. I was eager to see what Kate chose because I knew she was going to be aware Meghan wouldn’t be showing up to play, lol. I’m surprised at Kate – the red is very mumsy.

    Reply
  34. GR says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:26 am

    I don’t know if Meghan really wore that green to show up Kate – I’m sure she had it picked out well in advance – but you were joking, right?
    And I agree with everyone that she looks much better now that she’s not trying to fit in with the frumpy royals. She is so pretty in the strong colors and mostly simpler cuts!
    The fit of this dress may not be perfect, but I think she’s going for an elegant 1930s look.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      March 9, 2020 at 11:35 am

      LOL, yes, she was joking, Meghan had all these outfits selected well in advance, I’m sure.

      Reply
    • Olenna says:
      March 9, 2020 at 11:39 am

      Agree, the fit is not perfect but she still looks great. She doesn’t have a typical model’s body, but I don’t think she needs to tailor everything to look polished. What’s good about this and the red dress is she’s showing a lot of women that you don’t have to be a perfect size 4 or 6, statuesque woman to look chic or glamorous in clean, lean styles. All of us can think of a number of women IRL who had/have this quality, like the church ladies from our youth, girlfriends with little money who always looked fab, co-workers who knew how to style a scarf or rock a pencil skirt. It’s the total look–the style, sense of style and personality–and Meghan’s just got “it”.

      Reply
  35. Mindy_Dopple says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:26 am

    That side cape is EVERYTHING. it’s so dramatic yet simple. SERVE MEGAN!

    Reply
    • Stacie says:
      March 9, 2020 at 11:40 am

      Yes! That cape reminds me of Diana’s FU dress- the black one that she wore rt after C admitted adultery! She looks AMAZING.

      Reply
  36. P says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:26 am

    God, Kate is so boring. She has the same coatdress in every color, and wears the same all the time.
    Meghan looks like shes got her juju back. Her style while in the RF was awful.

    Reply
  37. Nina Simone says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:27 am

    High fashion!!!!!! She did that

    Reply
  38. Miss M says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:29 am

    I love how the lining of harry’s suit matches her green dress. Perfection!

    Reply
  39. Crowned Huntress says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:32 am

    Meghan, darling! Did you have to stunt on them so goddamn hard!? Breathtaking! Make them suffer knowing they could have had the baddest bitch around representing the crown but their jealous racist misogynist ways cost them everything.

    Stomp them out with those nude pumps, love! Make them seethe with green ass envy!

    Reply
  40. Beach Dreams says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:32 am

    Very elegant way to cap off the farewell tour. I could even forget that it’s Wickstead because Meghan carries the look so wonderfully. Kate…another one of her typical coat dresses that comes in 20 colors; should’ve picked a color that didn’t blend with the seating lol. That’s a ridiculous looking hat to go with it too.

    Reply
    • Olenna says:
      March 9, 2020 at 11:44 am

      The red is a beautiful color, but the entire outfit looks dated and matronly in comparison to the green one.

      Reply
  41. Christina says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:32 am

    Meghan looks beautiful, but I think that she needs to be more careful about the bras she wears with certain outfits. Many women’s breasts change after kids, and you need more support and/or smoothing under clingy outfits. Her breasts are probably a little bigger than they were and it looks like she is probably still wearing bras that used to work well under thin fabrics before she gave birth. I grew from a 34D to a 36DD and was still cramming my boobs into what I thought were bigger bras. I now live with the larger size, but I can’t wear balconette bras under clingy clothes anymore. They need to be full coverage or I can look frumpy and the fabric looks cheap.

    Also, I don’t know that she is getting things tailored much. She looks great in off the rack clothing. I think that it was picked out in advance, but not necessarily tailored. She looks great, but the fit is more like how things look on most women when we buy off the rack clothing. The way that I solve fit problems are with proper sizing and underwear that fits well because I can’t afford much tailoring.

    Reply
  42. Gingerbee says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:34 am

    Another fabulous dress. Meghan is going out with a bang. Again, I can seen myself in this ensemble.

    Reply
  43. Carmen says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:35 am

    Oh FFS, not another coat dress… boring, boring, boring.

    Meghan looks stunning as usual, and she can wear the hell out of that shade of green.

    Reply
  44. Flying fish says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:35 am

    Oh Meghan, you are killing me with these bye bitches out fits.
    I love this, keep your head held high and that beautiful smile on your face.

    Reply
  45. Taryn says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:36 am

    Ms Markle did not come to play. She said yes I am leaving and I’m going to look good as hell while doing it. Love the look, the color, the cape! And she’s matching with Harry’s suit lining. These two are giving me major power couple vibes! Kate also looks very lovely, but Meg is BREATH TAKING.

    Reply
  46. Becks1 says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:39 am

    DAMN MEGHAN. She looks stunning. I love that shade of green, and she brought the fashion drama for sure. LOVE IT.

    I see what some are saying about the fit, but I don’t even care. this is a total LOOK and Meghan knows it.

    Also, I know people said over the past year that Meghan really didn’t know how to wear fancy hats or fascinators – I feel like this is a total “I CAN ROCK THESE DAMN FASCINATORS TOO” kind of moment.

    Kate….oh Kate. She looks like Kate. And she did wear that coat to Christmas two years ago, which is making me think. That was Meghan’s first big “outing” with the royal family, this is her last big official outing – is Kate marking the occasion? You know she remembers when she last wore it, and she wore red last year too, so I would have expected to see something new this year.

    Reply
  47. RoyalBlue says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:39 am

    Love the color on both ladies. As Kate is a working royal she’s got to watch her budget
    And wear repeats foreva!

    Meghan gliding in there with her fascinator perched to the side and cape blowing in the wind like some superhero slaying. I am here for this.

    Reply
  48. Keekee says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:40 am

    Meghan is so civil.. When Cain and Unable were getting ready to sit, she warmly smiled at them both. Unlike the petty displays of the Windsor.

    Reply
  49. Awkward symphony says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:41 am

    Omg Meghan🤩🤩🤩

    Reply
  50. Kari says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:44 am

    As a makeup lover I am really enjoying her extra dose of glam during these appearances. She seems to be having fun with her make up routine a bit more than usual which I love. She is a GLAM GODDESS and I AM HERE FOR IT !👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽

    Reply
  51. AGreatDane says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:46 am

    1. The rift is REAL, huh? Harry must be truly over it.
    2. Kate looks…Kate. It’s not bad, it’s not new, it’s what we’ve come to expect and everyone should just resign themselves to that. She’s gonna wear too dark eye makeup, sausage curls, and coatdresses.
    3. Meghan looks delightful, I love the cape and don’t hate the hat (and I never like her hats). The green pops against her skin and her makeup looks really good as well.
    4. Suits come in other colors besides blue, Harry and William. For all the crap everyone gives Kate, her husband hasn’t bothered to try in years (with the exception of that “urban” green velvet jacket last year). The guys could take a lesson from their dad, he’s not a bad dresser.

    Reply
  52. Cel2495 says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:46 am

    Meghan looks breathtaking in that color.

    Reply
  53. Spikey says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:46 am

    Although Meghan looks very fab I’m convinced this is not a “trolling” issue. This is a woman on a transatlantic trip with no access to her full closet. She would have picked her outfits weeks ago. Similarly I don’t think Kate’s red coat is a reference to Meghan’s red dress yesterday (?). She also would have chosen the entire oufit well beforehand.

    Reply
  54. Ene says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:49 am

    I jst want to see another set of pictures

    Reply
  55. Digital Unicorn says:
    March 9, 2020 at 11:51 am

    The Fail has footage of the Cambridges taking their seats and its AWKWARD AS FK – W&K barely look at H&M and Meghan clearly speaks to them bu they are too busy fussing over their seats and the Wessex’s. It looks like Harry leans in to ask Meghan what was said.

    Reply

