The Sussexes & Cambridges arrived at the Abbey for Commonwealth Day

Here are some photos from today’s Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. We will absolutely have full coverage tomorrow, when more photos (and better photos) come in. As it is, we won’t have the same quality photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge interacting with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex inside Westminster, which is what we got last year, when Meghan was pregnant. Those interactions were supposed to happen this year and they would have been “the money shots” the British tabloids were counting on for weeks/months of body-language analysis and stories about the “war” between William, Harry, Kate and Meghan.

We won’t get those photos because Harry and Meghan pulled out of the “Queen’s procession” part of the appearance, and then Will and Kate quickly followed suit and pulled out as well. The procession part would have been where we would have seen the two couples interacting as they awaited the Queen’s arrival, then they would walk behind the Queen. Now Meghan and Harry will be “conducted” to their seats instead of waiting around. Will and Kate will do the same. This is a very last-minute change, because the old Order of Service was confirmed and agreed upon (and put in print) just yesterday. So… take that as you will. I take it as neither couple was eager to A) see each other, B) pose together and C) pretend like they’re okay with each other.

As for these photos of the Sussexes and Cambridges entering Westminster Abbey… oh my good lord Beyonce, look at Meghan trolling the f–k out of Kate. Kate did Keen In Green looks all over Ireland last week, so excuse me if I believe that Meghan was like “girl, this is how you’re supposed to wear green.” This is so striking! And clearly, Meghan no longer feels the need to dim her sparkle to appease these dusty old farts. Speaking of, Kate wore… a coatdress. It looks new. It’s old. It’s red, obviously. It has velvet details and buttons. She easily has ten versions of this coatdress in different colors.

