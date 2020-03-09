Duchess Kate did a very suspicious pap-stroll in London wearing turquoise blue

It’s been clear for a very long time now that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge absolutely hate that Harry and Meghan are so glamorous, hard-working and charismatic. William and Kate have done everything they can to smear them and drive the Sussexes out of the country out of pure, naked, petty jealousy. Of course it was interesting to see the “timing” of the Cambridges’ Ireland tour, but I shrugged off the coincidence because who really knows? But I can’t shrug this off: for the first time in years, Kate was mysteriously “pap’d” out and about in London. These were not photos taken by some bystander who caught a glimpse of Kate grocery shopping. No, this was a set-up pap stroll, done with a friendly photographer and sold as an exclusive to a photo agency. You can tell because the photographer got clear and close photos of Kate with all of the important labels sticking out. You can see the photos here:
Kate Middleton leaves Waterstones with a bag full of books as she is seen for the first time since returning from her royal tour to Ireland https://t.co/185xGMGaxf
— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) March 7, 2020
Someone pointed this out on Twitter, but isn’t it INTERESTING that not only did Kate get pap’d for the first time in years, but she did her pap stroll on the same weekend that Meghan and Harry had events, AND Kate wore the same shade of blue as Meghan’s notable and outstanding Victoria Beckham dress? Someone please tell CopyKate to make her single-white-female-ing less obvious the next time. As for the coat, it’s a Mulberry coat which has been in her closet for four years or so. She must have gone through her wardrobe to see if she had anything in the same shade of blue.
In addition to the pap stroll, obviously someone in Kate’s office had to confirm some details to the Daily Mail: Kate went shopping for books at Waterstones. She bought a stack of history and military-themed kids’ books. And she opened her own car door. So many broken protocols! I eagerly await all of the articles about it.
Meanwhile, did you hear that William and Kate might NOT go to Australia now? They were loosely planning a tour in Australia to visit the areas affected by the devastating bushfires. But now it looks like the loose plan is under review, mostly because of the coronavirus. The same coronavirus that William was hee-hawing about it in Ireland, because people dying from a massive flu epidemic is HILARIOUS.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I’m embarrassed for her.
That’s what I was just coming to post. It’s just embarassing at this point. It’s so obvious and lame.
Embarrassing yet….but why? What was she trying to prove. H&M conducting their final engagements as Royals and still she can’t contain her jealousy. Give them their moment …she will have the British Press to herself in due time…good luck with that. Additionally, Kate looks old. Meghan glows while Kate looks void/empty.
I do not think Kate is jealous. I think Kate did as she was told by the courtiers. The courtiers used to Kate to try and upstage Meghan.
I was half expecting this to be a bump reveal pap stroll.
Reeks of desperation. I thought she was above it all? (/sarcasm) Apparently not.
You know it’s moments like these that I just wish Meghan would be a lil petty and show them what a superstar she is in front of them. I’m sick of Kant and Bill the Gardener cosplaying as the poor man’s Meghan and Harry.
And she was wearing a blue coat.
“Look everyone! I can wear blue too!”
Remember Kate is a MUM who is educating her CHILDREN and buying books for her CHILDREN isn’t she a saint?
Wearing light blue was a terrible idea. It just highlights the stark difference between her expression and Harry and Meghan’s in that magical photo.
Kate should take more style notes from Meghan because this casual look was better than any formal look she had in Ireland.
She still looks really haggard and actually makes the color frumpy and dull.
Yeah she looks shockingly close to my age and current state of decrepitude. What the hell is going on in that marriage? Take that cursed sapphire off Kate and auction it off to raise money for one of your struggling patronages.
I thought that too…everything else aside, we can see when Kate is dressing just as Kate (or as Kate copying Meghan) she looks so much better. She’s wearing loafers!!
Yes, she always looks better when dressed casually and not on an official engagement.
She suits her hair straight like this however her makeup is still bad.
+1
yes definitely. surprisingly great look
I actually feel sorry for Kate… She looks miserable and probably revisiting why she made it her lifes mission to snag Will. I know they have been together for 20years so the honeymoon stage is over but damn he is so cold to her it must hurt. There is loneliness about her.
She can’t even be pap’d properly. Those pics are awful. If you want people to notice you, shouldn’t you smile & make eye contact??
Stunts like this are only going to get more common once the Sussex’s are free to do what they want. It’s only a matter of time before we get some new awkward Cambridge PDA’s giving the stories about their chemistry that even the bitter RR’s have been commenting on. I also expect a super surprise visit to a school from Kate as you just know she saw the good PR Meghan got from her visit to that school on Friday.
Both Cain and Unable are very competitive people and cosplaying and copying is only going to get worse.
Cain and Unable!! Move over Bill and Cathy, this is my new favorite nickname!
“Cain and Unable” is perfect.
The comments, though, on the Fail. The ‘beautiful duchess who walks among her people unlike that American trailer trash who brainwashed Harry’. Ugh.
Ugh yeah, and the Fail praising her for “not needing her security to open the car door for her” *eyeroll to the max*
You know that scene in Devil Wears Prada when Anne Hathaway is an ugly duckling still and Meryl calls out her cerulean blue bargain bin sweater? That’s what what her turtleneck reminds me of. Kate actually looks cute here though. Much better than that vintage mess she wore in Ireland.
I do hope the Cambridges fobt ho to Australia.
Waste of time and money.
Harry’s work is going to focus on the military and the event that night involved the military and was his last time wearing his honorary uniform.
Here’s Kate buying her kids military-themed children’s books.
Remember Kate putting Harry’s old clothes on Louis and wearing Diana’s earrings to Archie’s christening? I’m surprised they haven’t leaked the godparents yet.
That’s a cute outfit even if turtlenecks are the worst.
This is definitely a bit suspect. The blue coat just seems like something she’d wear anyway, but for the people that always think the two duchesses are competing, it doesn’t look good. I wonder who told her to do this? I’m fairly certain she doesn’t come up with these things herself. Kate seems passive. I think that’s why she’s easy to mould. Maybe William, or her mom… But the thing that bugs me is that Kate can and does shine on her own. It’s her partner that is the damp smelly trash at the bottom of the bin.
The photographer wasn’t too friendly- they didn’t photoshop her face this time.
Oh, Kate. Don’t you know when sh– hits the fan, obvious papa strolls like this will be used against you? You are leading the gun for incandescent rage monster Will to shoot you with. And he will when he believes it’s expedient for him. This marriage is not likely to survive the next decade.
This is an obvious pr stunt, for the blue I don’t agree: she has been wearing blue coats and blue dresses, and blue everything to match Diana’s ring for ages.
The pap set up was so obvious and Kate looked uncomfortable.
Another hint it’s a pap stroll: normally the Daily Mail gets quotes from people to tell them what they witnessed if it wasn’t planned, for example when she went shopping with her kids and it was people in the store who mentioned what she did in it. Here the Daily Mail didn’t need to interview any other shoppers or get any quotes because I suspect they were told exactly where, when, and what she’d be doing there.
That coat is turquoise? Looks light blue to me.
If they are so jealous of M&H, they could, oh I dunno, try working harder, seem more engaged during visits, and at least pretend to give a crap about their roles?
I have my doubts on Kate being active participants in the great smear campaign but in boy this pap stroll absolutely proved it. Also kate does call the papa before the engagement but her stupid fans says that paps stalked her . She leaves the same time for work to get pap if she really hate being paped that she should have leave in different time to confuse the pap but she leave exactly the same time. It’s illegal to get pap photo of royal family beacuse of diana mess. But still we are getting paps photos means that they are approved by the BP or ch or kp. Some of her fans doesnt know that all Kate and William pap photos are approved by palace to published. Without the palace approval they cant publish beacuse Willileaks love to sue the press. William and kate tried to create public sympathy for Kate like look how Kate being treated in press or how Kate being stalked by paps but public didnt fall for that bullshit. If Kate and William really bothered by press and paps Kate would have easily sue the paps and press beacuse before marraige she is normal EU citizen where privacy law is very strick instead we got daily dosage of her falling out of club in very drunk mode. Cambridges deserve each other.
Yes, but who’s Instagram has more followers?!?
This is such an obvious set up that I almost feel bad for Kate. She and William are that insecure that they stage a pap stroll when she’s buying books. she can go YEARS without being photographed on the street like this. But she just happens to be papped the weekend Meghan is in town, dominating the royal news? Like I said, its so obvious that its almost painful.
So budget.
So embarassing.
An obvious pap stroll…
The non-visit to Australia could be down to coronavirus, or it could be down to the recent poll whereby nearly 70% of Australians voted to not have them visit as Cain and Unable wouldn’t add anything to the rebuilding effort, practical help and funding would be much more beneficial than these 2 getting in the way and trying to look interested and compassionate…
Is she wearing a wedding band? I was trying to see one? She and William have had the tucked-lips look a lot lately.
I can see why she had it hidden in her closet for 4 years. It looks scruffy or moth eaten. I realize that’s just the texture and but because it’s only obvious on the sleeves and not the rest of the coat it makes the coat look worn out.
I like the overall look on her, though, I mean the color of the coat with the sweater and jeans. It sets her hair off nicely. I was thinking it would look lovely with Diana’s sapphire but I can’t see her ring in any of the photos. Anyway casual is a good look on Kate and this outfit comes together nicely except for the coat sleeves looking scruffy.
Thank you for making a post about this because I had heard about it but didn’t see any pictures. Everything on my newsfeeds have been about the coronavirus, which is now in our area. My husband and I are both in our 50′s and caretakers to parents in their 80′s so we did not at all appreciate William’s joke about the virus.
Anyway, I am sure normally Kate has assistants who buy books for her children, otherwise we’d have seen her buying books for them before. Obvious desperation is obvious. And weird.
Will and Kate are two really weird people. I actually think I prefer my own brother-in-law and his wife. Maybe. I’ll have to think about that one and get back to you. Lol.
The budget flight was sad but this downright pathetic. And obvious. Their PR people SUCK.
Now let’s not criticise her too harshly. Poor poppet hasn’t had an original thought since about 1992.
A few weeks ago when the paparazzi got that pic of Meghan hiking in Canada, the Royal reporters were saying how that would never happen in England bc there’s a law against it (unless of course its with the subjects permission and a setup)
And yet here we are with Kate. An obvious pap picture is not only taken, but printed in a major newspaper and they know where, what and why she was there. The competition and need to not be overshadowed by Meghan is strong.
We may see a “surprise” visit to a school for her. So she can interact with teenagers this time and we may get images and moments to try and replicate Meghan’s at the school on Friday.
Oh, Kate. You don’t want to play “who wore it best ” with Megs.
Remember when the RR said the UK doesn’t have a “paparazzi” culture? Also I doubt KP is bothered by these pics (probably encourage it) otherwise they would have asked them not to be published
Also, the Australia isn’t another reason why is because the Aussies weren’t that enthused about them visiting. There was an article last week where it had a poll which said two thirds of Australians didn’t want to want for them to tour.
Then I came across an Aussie commenting on hiw they hadn’t even extended an invite to the palace so weren’t sure why the tour was scheduled. Not sure how they knew though.
All of it doesn’t really paint an inviting picture anyway, so the Coronavirus may just present a convenient excuse. But I think they want something that gains goodwill on a global scale and in the commonwealth.