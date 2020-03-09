Duchess Meghan visited an Essex school to highlight International Women’s Day

The Duchess of Sussex made a trip to the Robert Clack School in Essex on March 6th, and much of the information was embargoed for a few days for various reasons. The visit was to highlight International Women’s Day, specifically the Each for Equal campaign. Fashion note: her jacket in these photos is Me And Em, shoes are Jennifer Chamandi and her bag is Rejina Pyo. I’m including some photos of Meghan’s visit, plus one of the Instagrams she posted. From the SussexRoyal IG:
50 years ago, women in Britain won the right to equal pay. That monumental moment began with one courageous and inspiring group of women in a factory in Dagenham, England. In 1968, facing a pay settlement that declared them less skilled than men, the sewing machinists of the Ford Motor Company walked out on strike.
In the face of great pressure, they stood firm, and two years later the UK Parliament was forced to pass the Equal Pay Act, protecting and supporting working women ever since.
To mark International Women’s Day, The Duchess of Sussex visited Dagenham to meet with Geraldine Dear, one of the strikers, and spend time with students at the Robert Clack Upper School to meet the town’s next generation of female role models, and talk to young women and men about the women who inspire them.
“Being in Dagenham is incredibly profound. Because as you can see with Geraldine and the other women who had the strength to really stand up for something that they knew needed to be done. This is the best example of no matter how small you might feel, how low you may feel on the ladder or the totem pole, no matter what colour you are, no matter what gender you are, you have a voice, and you certainly have the right to speak up for what is right.” – The Duchess of Sussex
A lifetime advocate and campaigner for gender equity, The Duchess joined a special assembly to celebrate this remarkable local story, as well as recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of all women around the world. #InternationalWomensDay #IWD2020 #EachForEqual
I’m including a video too. Since I don’t pay attention to whatever make-believe storylines the “haters” are trying to push, I’m only vaguely aware that there was some made-up controversy involving one of the young students and a hug. I don’t care. Meghan’s appearance was lovely.
I am obsessed with this outfit. So classically beautiful and chic. And those shoes!! This is how you wear neutrals. I cannot get over how she is just slaying right and left on this final tour. Kill them with fire, girl!
Right?! What a great look! She’s killed it the past few days!
Her outfit is perfect. She is showing, when you wear a pant with a shorter hem, you show it off with killer heels. Yes duchess!
This outfit is perfection. This is how you do modern royal looks IMO. She looks professional, trendy while being fun.
The students were so so excited to see her! It was lovely to see. I think people underestimate how much of an inspiration she is to kids with minority backgrounds, and they won’t forget how she’s been treated.
@Belli – I think she’s also an inspiration to the white kids who didn’t grow up rich and privileged like Kate, Will, and Harry. I know Meghan was never poor, but she worked embarrassing jobs and struggled to make it, just like many of those students will do.
I LOVED how excited the kids were to see her! I saw an interview on the BBC where a young girl said that at first she thought it was Kate and then when she saw it was Meghan she was so excited! and happy. I mean look at their faces. The BRF screwed up so badly
The young man that gave a speech was beyond precious. And a pleasant reminder to those crusty, dusty, musty RRs that the younger generation knows what’s what
The student who got up was on Good Morning Britain, talking about his experience in meeting the Duchess of Sussex and how his mother is such an inspiration to him. Piss morgan was there as well, saying how Aker’s ego must be so big. Piss morgan must have been so jealous as he can only dream of getting close to Meghan now.
It was a surprisingly nice interview, given it was with the Parasite Morgan:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=M9zI009t_QY
I really love this look!
So much love for her in those rooms … makes you see how much of the hate was manufactured by the press.
I feel this 100%. The press hate was far greater than hate from the general population.
Yup. I’ve been saying this for a while now.
Those shoes are everything! And that bag! Slay Duchess!
Amazing Duchess.
Just here to say …Those SHOES ❤️
Yes, those shoes are the bomb. I love Meghan’s entire look, and I can see myself copying it. I need those shoes.
You could wear any of these pieces in so many ways.She’s looked beautiful this whole tour(or whatever they are calling it)but this ensemble is hands down the best for style and versatility IMO.
She’s KILLING it. Clothes are amazing, her ability to connect, be personal, eloquent, human… she’s a HUGE loss to the BRF. She’s such a superstar. I wonder what W&K will do in retaliation.
They’re going to cut ribbons and wear buttons and sit on tree stump chairs and look miserable with one another like a proper royal couple is supposed to do. That’ll show them!
No, Kate will probably receive another order and maybe a new necklace. Willie will tend to his rose garden and keep leaking scathing tidbits to his pal Dan Wooten.
+1
I love it. Go Megan!!
She has looked stunning through her entire trip. I miss seeing her work for the BRF. She makes it look effortless. And most of all I love her shoe game.
She looks good, good, good…love this whole get-up! I’m happy for her!
Her hair is to die for.
Wait, what controversy is there with the young man she hugged? He said she was beautiful and then gave a lovely bit on what women’s day means. So…??????
Its actually funny to me bc it shows the sheer desperation of the RRs. Some of them were trying to make it like Meghan kissed him on the lips, and then making all sorts of gross comments along those lines. Then someone (maybe the boy in question?) made it clear that didn’t happen so the RRs had to backtrack. Palmer was like “sometimes we get it wrong” and its like YOU GET IT WRONG ALL THE TIME. It was the stupidest thing and pretty gross too like I said but it ended up being funny in a way because the RRs looked so dumb.
Just nonsense about it being inappropriate to give a full hug to a student – mostly people saying teachers know to only give side hugs or a brief part way hug. But it is far, far different between a teacher who sees a student daily and wants to make sure no inappropriate behavior is accused or students misinterpreting things than a Duchess making a one time visit and hugging a child in full view of the media, staff, etc.
Basically, her haters are trying to make it sound like she’s as bad as His Royal Highness Pedo Andy.
The kids were so excited and touched to see her. I love that she didn’t just do a quick drop by for a photo op but spoke to the kids and spent time with various groups including the debate team.
On a side note, the movie Made in Dagenham tells the story of the fight for equal pay and is really good.
She looked amazing here – this is the kind of look where she really nails it, in my opinion. Business/professional chic.
Looks aside, this was a great visit. the excitement from the students was so obvious. One student said she saw her getting out of the car and could just see the hair and she thought it was going to be Kate, and then she realized it was Meghan and OMG SHE GOT TO MEET MEGHAN SHE LOVES MEGHAN!!!! It cracked me up because she was just like “meh I thought it was going to be Kate but ITS MEGHAN!!!!!!!”
Omid Scobie posted a picture from the event with a personal comment about how much the royal family is missing out on with Meghan’s departure. I remember his comment about the picture with the Queen, Meghan, doria, Archie etc – he said something about how much that picture meant to him and every non-white person in the UK – and I could feel his sadness at her leaving. He obviously likes the Sussexes but overall does a good job (I think) of not being biased towards them, he’s not the Sussexes Rebecca English – but he also obviously just appreciated Meghan’s impact as a royal, which none of the other white RRs were able to do.
I thought the biggest take-away was her statement that men have to stand up for the women in their lives. I just loved it for the reference to how Harry stood up for her. This is not subtle and yet I’m sure not everyone is going to connect the dots that she’s also talking about Harry and her own situation.
This was such a great visit. She was completely at ease with the students and them with her. It was wonderful to see. I do feel bad for the young brits that saw themselves in Meghan, especially the girls, for the loss. This has been a great farewell tour in all aspects.
I saw a hug, it was in the news here in Germany, it was so funny/cute! I laughed out loud at the face the boy made , when she hugged him
It was absolutely touching how she interacted with everyone. I wasn’t going to click on the video but I’m glad I did. She’s absolutely amazing and genuine with people.
The Royal Fam really did have a bad bitch. They just totally didn’t know how to deal with her. Their loss.