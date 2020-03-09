Ben Affleck was in Cuba on a personal trip with his Deep Water costar, Ana de Armas

📸 • Ana hoje (5) no restaurante "La Corte del Principe" em Cuba com Ben Affleck. pic.twitter.com/33uP8aIa3U — Ana de Armas Brasil (@dearmasbr) March 5, 2020



Ana de Armas is 31, I just looked it up and that’s surprising to me as I thought she was in her early 20s. She was mesmerizing in Knives Out and she has that kind of sweet doe-eyed look that makes her seem coed-aged. She’s in her early 30s though, which still seems young for Ben Affleck, 47, although he’s dated much younger. Ben and Ana were photographed out in Cuba together and they weren’t on break from set. They’ve been filming Deep Water, out this November, in New Orleans, and shooting has wrapped. Ben and Ana were also seen out at a bar together in Louisiana around the time they were filming and while that may have just been innocent this sounds like something more. Someone tweeted a photo of them together in Cuba, that’s above, and People makes it clear that this was a leisure trip.

Weeks after Ben Affleck and Knives Out actress Ana de Armas wrapped their next movie together, the costars were seen having dinner in her native Cuba. The actors were spotted while out to eat and walking around Havana on Thursday, where de Armas is from. The two were pictured smiling and laughing on a walk around the Cuban capital by photographers and fans, who asked to take photos with the stars. In one group picture, de Armas, 31, stands in front of Affleck, 47, as they smile while surrounded by fans. Another shot from a different outing, this time at restaurant La Corte del Principe, seems to show the two with a cook. The sightings come after the pair wrapped filming on Deep Water, a sexual thriller from Fatal Attraction director Adrian Lyne they shot on location in New Orleans over the winter. Affleck and de Armas had been seen filming throughout the Louisiana city several times, including a day out on a field in November. The film is set to be released November 13. It seems the two also spent some time together off set while filming as a fan in New Orleans tweeted about spotting them at a bar together in January. “Ben Affleck right behind me spitting game to Ana de Armas in Spanish all night long is a vibe,” an onlooker wrote. Affleck is fluent in Spanish and recently conducted several interviews for his new movie The Way Back in the language. He even admitted on The Kelly Clarkson Show he’s been trying to improve as his 14-year-old daughter Violet is quickly catching up to his skills.

I didn’t know Ben was fluent in Spanish and of course he’s using it to try and pull his young costar. So this is probably why Ben is so insistent that he’s no longer on any dating apps. Ana could do so much better! Affleck will only drag her down and I want her to dump him before the fall when they have to promote this film. I feel like that could happen and that they’ll both pretend that everything is ok and they’re fine with each other. That’s the best outcome for this, that she’ll come to her senses, let him down easy and step away. Ana sort-of told Vanity Fair that she has a bad picker though, at least she said she’s had “the wrong company” in her personal life. Open your eyes girl it’s happening again!

Some outlets are reporting that Ben’s film, The Way Out, underperformed at the box office over the weekend. Forbes mentions that this is typical for this type of film though.

Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck take pictures with fans in Havana, Cuba. pic.twitter.com/ys8V6k5IwE — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) March 6, 2020

