Angelina Jolie reveals that two of her daughters have needed surgery in recent months

Is Angelina Jolie still in England filming The Eternals? I know she was there last fall and into winter, and I have no idea how intensive the film shoot is or what kind of stunt work she needed to do. I ask because I have no idea where Angelina and her kids are at the moment. Either LA or London, you choose. Wherever they are, Angelina is camped out at the hospital because two of her daughters needed surgery. She wrote an essay for Time Magazine (she’s been a contributor for months now) in honor of International Women’s Day, and the point of her essay was not to spill some tea about her kids, but to note how odd it is that girls are expected to take care of each other. That’s the expectation.
I have spent the last two months in and out of surgeries with my eldest daughter, and days ago watched her younger sister go under the knife for a hip surgery. They know that I am writing this, because I respect their privacy and we discussed it together and they encouraged me to write. They understand that going through medical challenges and fighting to survive and heal is something to be proud of.
I have watched my daughters care for one another. My youngest daughter studied the nurses with her sister, and then assisted the next time. I saw how all my girls so easily stopped everything and put each other first, and felt the joy of being of service to those they love. I also watched them their face fears with a resolute bravery. We all know that moment when no one else can help us, and all we can do is close our eyes and breathe. When only we can take the next step or breath through the pain, so we steady ourselves and do it.
Their brothers were there for them, supportive and sweet. But on this International Women’s Day, writing from the hospital, I find myself focusing on my daughters for a moment, and all that I have learned from them and other young girls I have met around the world.
Someone said to me, when they saw my daughters caring for each other, that “it comes naturally to girls.” I smiled, but then I thought of how often that notion is abused. The little girl is expected to take care of others. The woman she grows up to be will be expected to give, and care for, and sacrifice. Girls are often conditioned to think that they are good only when they serve others, and selfish or wrong if ever they focus on their own needs and desires.
Little girls’ softness, their openness and instinct to nurture and help others, must be appreciated and not abused. We must do much more to protect them, in all societies: not only against the extreme ways girls’ rights are often violated, but also the more subtle injustices and attitudes that so often go unnoticed or excused.
So my wish on this day is that we value girls. Care for them. And know that the stronger they grow, the healthier they will be and the more they will give back to their family and community. And my message to girls is, fight on, little ladies. Your care for each other will be a large part of your way forward. Hold your nerve. Know your rights. And never let anyone tell you that you are not precious and special and, above all, equal.
I agree with her sentiment about gender norms and how everyone expects women and girls to “nurture” and be caretakers (physically and emotionally). But yeah, I’m also interested in whatever is happening with her daughters? So, Zahara is the oldest girl and she’s been having multiple surgeries? And Vivienne is the youngest, and she had hip surgery? Lord, are these girls crazy-athletic or something? If you told me that Shiloh needed surgery for some broken bones from skateboarding, I would say “yep, makes perfect sense.” But Zahara and Viv? What’s happening??
Oh no, hope they are okay. AJ’s done a wonderful job with her kids, particularly with being a single parent.
Yes, for the last two months while the abuser was making fun of Angie in his speeches she was taking care of her children.
This puts Brad’s relentless Oscar campaign in even worse light. Two of his children needed surgery and he was so much out and about making sure he got those awards.
Zahara’s history of surgeries go back to her toddler years as AJ has spoken about it in the past. I think that is a continuation.
What history of surgeries?
With Zahara it started with, I think rickets. When the adoption was finalized was when she was first hospitalized. And also there was something with her legs that might still need correcting.
When she was adopted she was treated for salmonella infection. Other than that I don’t remember any surgeries, certainly not confirmed by Angie.
Tabloids however invented rickets and multiple other things, same as twins down syndrome.
I think Shiloh had hip surgery (younger sister), she was photographed with crutches. And she clearly distinguished Vivienne as the youngest.
Yeah Shiloh is Zaharas younger sister while Viv is the youngest. So it must be Shiloh
Zahara has some great style ! Hope her daughters are well now.
To be honest I didn’t even blink. I had three surgeries between the ages of 11-18 (and none since) for two minor and one serious issue. The adolescent body is gigantic pain in the ass! Still, I hope all is well.
I had tubes in my ears, my tonsils out, and then almost died because I was one of the ‘lucky’ few who had a secondary hemorrhage afterwards. This was all between the ages of 6 and 10.
Because it’s what I know, it always surprises me that this isn’t the ‘norm’. My husband had one hospital stint when he was around 4 because he got pneumonia. That’s the only time he’s spent more than an hour in a hospital, other than waiting to see a dr. on call.
Amazing words. Really hit home with me. Hard not to love Angelina.
Aw, I feel so bad for kids that have to have surgery. Hope Viv and Zahara are doing ok.
Aj is so right about women being somehow expected to be better caregivers based on gender alone. I mean, maybe woman are just better at that stuff, or MAYBE it’s just that men have been allowed to avoid caregiver roles because they just don’t wanna do it.
I know lots of women who suck at taking care of others and men who have great bedside manner. I’m pretty sure these roles have been forced upon us.
She said Zahara’s “younger sister” had surgery, then referred to the “youngest” caring for her sister. That doesn’t make it clear whether it’s Viv or Shiloh that had surgery, right?
I read through this article, nodding my head to the whole thing. This is all SO true for me. I’m the eldest daughter, and it was/still is! my role in the family to be the “caretaker”, the nuturer, etc. I moved in with my dad about 7 yrs. ago to watch over him/keep him company (he’s 92 now, having some memory issues and getting frailer with each passing month). I do it gladly, as I could never repay all he’s done for me all of my life, but when I reach out to my sister (the spoiled baby of the family; over 5 yr age gap btwn us) for some help (to come stay with him for an afternoon if I have an appt. of my own), she will either grudgingly come over (usually late!), and/or tell me she “has her own life to live” and is busy, and maybe we need to look into getting “in some help”. And I feel *very* selfish and guilty for wanting to get out, or wanting her to take him out (to lunch, the park, anywhere!) and just wanting to some alone time IN the house.
Sorry for rambling on… just sometimes gets overwhelming. But yes, I think we condition *most* of our girls this way.
Wish I could help you out. Try your best not to feel guilty. Keep looking for ways to get breaks, treat yourself kindly, have some R&R or just have fun.
I remember telling my husband during a time our infant son was on a heart respiration monitor that I’d be happy with just sitting outside on the curb to get a break. Prick didn’t help and didn’t get it. We’re divorced. I know you can’t divorce your sister but maybe forget her and search for respite elsewhere. Sending you hugs.
Yeah. I recognize that situation as well – I ended up as my mother’s care-giver in my early 20s, until my father retired. He worked in a very large but old-school corporation where it wasn’t appreciated when the family life wasn’t in order + very long working hours as well as over-time. His career stalled when he wouldn’t travel abroad anymore because my mother got increasingly ill.
I am the eldest and my sister moved to another part of the country. So I had full-time studies, part-time job + caring for my mother and running the entire household.
Wishing a speedy recovery to both girls.
This happened around the time their father was making fun of their mom to win a few awards, right?
Historically women are expected to care for sick / kids, men are expected to provide financially for family, build and protect. Not sure which one was easier. That was a logical division of labor due to differences in strength and biology. Now it’s changing because work is less physical, more intellectual, and intellectually women are equal to men. Just a normal evolution. But still some of tradition holds, and nothing wrong with that. I’m from Ukraine and most men I know there, work much harder, risky, shitty, physical jobs than their wifes. Wifes do easy clean part time stuff , or whatever low income hobby job.
Little girls’ softness, their openness and instinct to nurture and help others, must be appreciated and not abused.
Reading this brought tears to my eyes.
