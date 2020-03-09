Duchess Camilla’s big speech was ‘overshadowed’ by Duchess Meghan’s IG

For years now, the Duchess of Cornwall has done a lot of substantive work on so-called “women’s issues” and issues involving domestic violence, rape and abuse. She legitimately cares and those are some of the most interesting charities and patronages on her plate. On Friday, Camilla delivered a speech at the opening of the Women of the World festival, and her speech was about an important subject: domestic violence. Tons of Royal Rota reporters were there and they all dutifully tweeted about the event. But… the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in town, and Meghan posted some Instagram photos of her trip to the National Theatre, one of her patronages, around the same time as Camilla’s speech. So of course the story is about how Meghan “overshadowed” Camilla and maybe Camilla is “mad.”
The Duchess of Cornwall has been left furious after Meghan Markle broke a pledge not to overshadow her speech on domestic violence today, it has been reported. Pictures of Meghan Markle at the National Theatre were released as Camilla launched the Women of the World Festival at the Southbank Centre in London.
Buckingham Palace had urged royal correspondents to focus on the Duchess of Cornwall’s engagement on Friday which had been long-planned and came on a day when there were no other major Royal engagements. But after images of Meghan’s secret visit to the National Theatre on Thursday were released – Camilla’s speech was quickly overshadowed.
Camilla was said to be ‘very upset’ at the release of the images, insiders told the Mirror. One well-placed insider said: ‘Camilla’s work is very important to her and her decision to highlight the scourge of domestic violence at the 10th anniversary of Women of the World was a carefully thought-out plan. Of course it was known Harry and Meghan would be doing engagements this week, some privately, but everyone was in agreement that Camilla’s speech should take precedence. Unfortunately some people had other ideas.’
The move sparked anger within the palace after Meghan ‘refused to listen’ to the pleas of staff and not issue the images. A Buckingham Palace email to new organisations had said: ‘Please note that media arrangements have been designed specifically with a view to allowing royal correspondents to focus on the Duchess of Cornwall’s engagement on Friday.’
Well, it’s a good thing that Meghan and Harry are leaving then, right? No more overshadowing the (white) duchesses. It’s so weird how Meghan and Harry were expected to never, ever overshadow anyone in the family, yet the family continued to try to overshadow the Sussexes during so many of Harry and Meghan’s events. From William and Kate’s sudden, unannounced “events” happening at the exact same time, to curiously timed announcements to Kate doing a suspicious pap stroll… but hey, don’t let me stop the British papers from clutching their pearls about Mean Meghan hogging all of the attention. WITH ONE IG POST. That’s all it took!!
For what it’s worth, I think Camilla’s speech was important too. I also think that I wouldn’t have written about it – nor would many bloggers and reporters – without the “Meghan overshadowing Camilla!” angle. Funny how that works. In any case, this dusty family only has to worry about being overshadowed for a few more hours, really. I mean, that’s if you honestly believe that these petty a–holes won’t also cry and whine about being overshadowed by Harry and Meghan when they’re off on their own, being amazing.
Yeah cause if not for Meghan, Camilla would’ve been alll over the front pages 🙄
If all it takes is an instagram post from a minor royal to be overshadowed you have a bigger problem.
Yup, If Meghan wasn’t overshadowing, I would not have known about Camilla’s event.
It was International Women’s Day.
Every last working royal woman should have been out there working and promoting.
What weirdos.
Also, I refuse to believe Camilla cares about this. Refuuuuse.
I feel the exact same way. I really do not think Camilla cares about any of this except the fuss it caused upsetting Charles. More unexpected work for Camilla to keep Charles calm.
I would think all the women in the RF would want to be out there hustling the pro-women’s message on the day. Why is it a competition, not a group effort.
Agreed. Camilla could care less. She has never struck me as an attention hog.
So, as a threshold matter – Camilla’s events, while often important and worthwhile, NEVER get the coverage that Kate or Meghan’s events do. Heck Sophie is in South Sudan now and that is getting barely any coverage from what I’ve seen.
Second- I honestly don’t think Camilla cares that much. sure, she might care in that she wants her causes to get attention, but I don’t think she cares whether she’s on the front page of the papers or not.
Third and finally – the papers COULD have put her on the front page. the papers STILL could have covered her. They didn’t have to expend all their energy on Meghan’s IG post.
(I did read somewhere that Sussex Royal posted that because the exhibit closes this weekend or something so they wanted to get the publicity out there before the weekend.)
Hmm. One IG post that, wait for it, if the press hadn’t all written about wouldn’t have ‘overshadowed’ Camilla. Seriously????
Was a great speech ironically overshadowed by this nonsense. None of the tabloids carrying this story seemed to carry the speech. Also why weren’t Harry, Charles and Anne also out that day accused of overshadowing? Because the press could care less about domestic violence and just an excuse to bash Meghan.
The Times reported that the royal family will still socialise with Sheikh Mohammed but not publicly despite high court ruling about his domestic abuse. I understand it’s a diplomatic issue too but of back of support for Andrew their speeches on these issues sound hollow
Aww poor dull home wrecker! Try harder CamCam.
Apparently the royal press is unable to cover two stories at once? When one of them has an Instagram post they can get on their phone while in attendance of the other?
It makes no sense to me. They could have given it the coverage but chose not to and I fail to see how that is Meghan’s fault.
It’s funny how obvious the press is. Camilla has never received much coverage. Blaming Meghan is laughable especially since it’s over a post. You can’t be that important if that’s all it takes to be overshadowed.