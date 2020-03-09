Queen Elizabeth invited the Sussexes to church in Windsor on Sunday

On Sunday morning, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended church with the Queen. It was not the kind of church pap-stroll that the Queen has done with HRH Prince Andrew, the Duke of York over the past year. The Queen did not ride in the same car with Harry and Meghan, nor did they arrange for a photocall-like stroll in front of the church. But Liz of House Petty still wants credit for it!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting in some quality time with Queen Elizabeth while they’re back in the U.K. this week. The monarch, 93, invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join her for church service in Windsor on Sunday morning. “It was a really sweet gesture that the Queen asked them to church,” a source tells PEOPLE. “It’s telling in the sense that these two are still her family. And as a family they all love each other.” Meghan was wearing a blue fascinator-style headpiece and striking emerald ear-rings, while Harry wore a suit and tie.

[From People]

Sounds like… the Queen is starting to understand that she still needs some glamorous people in her dusty, out-of-touch institution, and she’s going to use their popularity and glamour one last time during this trip. I mean, if I was in Harry and Meghan’s position, I would have refused the Prince Andrew Church Pap Stroll™ but whatever. Liz has made it clear that she will continue to punish them no matter what, and I bet this invitation came with a threat of punitive action as well. While Petty Betty is dangerously out-of-touch, Prince Charles is not. Charles, I believe, is the only one in the family who is really sorry to see the Sussexes go, and he definitely wants them to come back at some point:

Prince Harry’s relationship with his dad is “rock solid” despite quitting Royal duties, an insider claimed today. The Duke of Sussex has spent hours with Prince Charles since returning to the UK last week to fulfil his final duties as a royal before quitting the Firm. And sources say Harry has listened closely to the advice of his father who is helping to support his future plans. The insider said: “Harry is and always has been incredibly close to his father. And nothing that has happened in the last few months has changed that. Of course everybody, Prince Charles included, would rather that Harry and Meghan had remained as part of the Royal Family. Charles, in particular, felt that the work and causes Harry and Meghan were embarking on could be really served by remaining within the Royal household. But like any loving father, now Harry has made his decision Charles is keen to support him. “Since Harry came back he has seen his father and they have discussed what Harry wants to do in the future. Harry hugely respects his father’s opinion and has welcomed the advice he has given him.”

[From The Sun]

It sounds like Charles also wanted a touch of the Sussexes’ glamour one last time. But unlike Harry’s meetings with the Queen over the past week or so, Charles hasn’t been blasting his quiet meetings with Harry, at least not until now. I don’t know – I’ll always believe that Charles could have done a lot more to protect the Sussexes, but I also believe that Charles genuinely wanted them to stay.

As for dear old Liz, she said words ahead of Commonwealth Day and people are trying to make it sound like she was making an effort to recognize how important Meghan and Harry were for the ideals of diversity and inclusion. You can read her statement here. Too little, too late. She completely mishandled everything and no amount of church-strolling and commonwealth-specific statements will make up for it. Joke’s on Liz and Charles though – they’re stuck with Willileaks and Keen Kate now.