Prince William thinks it’s super-funny to joke about the Coronavirus

Yesterday, I linked to this Pajiba story about the Coronavirus and how Donald Trump is too stupid to do anything to protect people, and how he doesn’t even understand how vaccines work, nor does he understand the fact that there aren’t enough corona tests or substantive information. The point that Dustin made was that it’s more than likely that the coronavirus is already everywhere, but people don’t know they have it because Trump slashed CDC funding to build his fakakta wall. I bring all of this up because people are really and truly freaking out about the virus, the stock market is tanking and appointing Mother’s Husband as Corona Czar hasn’t helped. The death toll is in the thousands worldwide. Quarantines are happening. People are just scared. But Prince William thinks it’s all one big joke.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are taking advice on the Coronavirus threat, but will continue meeting people as usual, it emerged last night. William talked about the infection as he chatted to emergency workers at a reception hosted by Britain’s Ambassador to Ireland Robin Barnett in the 17th floor Gravity Bar at Dublin’s Guinness Storehouse.
He asked Joe Mooney, an advance paramedic with the National Ambulance Service: “I bet everyone’s like ‘I’ve got Coronavirus, I’m dying’, and you’re like ‘no, you’ve just got a cough’. Does it seem quite dramatic about Coronavirus at the moment? Is it being a little bit hyped up do you think in the media?” he asked.
“By the way, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are spreading Coronavirus!’” he grimaced in mock horror. “Sorry! We’re keeping an eye on that, so do tell us if we need to stop!”
The couple shook hands with dozens of people on the first day of their tour and are expected to continue to do so, based on advice they are being given. A royal source said last night the couple were following guidance from Public Health England and the Department of Health and that meant “business as usual” for now. “This is a discussion we have been having and everything we are doing should continue as usual,” said the source.
I have no idea what it’s like in Ireland, honestly, but the medical professionals here in America are pretty f–king freaked out about what’s going to happen in medical centers and hospitals once the virus really starts spreading, especially in urban areas (like New York, Chicago, or, you know, Dublin). I find it curious that we know about William’s “jokes” about the deadly virus, but we don’t know Joe Mooney’s reaction. Was it horror? I would be a tad horrified that Future King William thinks such a deadly international crisis is something to joke about.
What a dick. He’s insulated and protected from so much that goes on in the real world. Unrelated note- looks like someone in their mid-fifties.
Oh yes, this is the dude who finds racism “boring”.
Even royal privilege doesn’t protect you from illness.
His own children’s school was closed because of coronavirus fears and he still feels like it’s ok to joke about?
The barrier between him and reality also renders him incapable of having common sense.
What an uninformed boor he is.
his grandma was wearing gloves so she obviously understands it hits the elderly the hardest.
Low income workers who can’t afford to take time off/those who can’t afford health care/can’t access the medical resources are going to be hit the hardest and are going to be spreading this so people like William can pull pints and laugh. William is trash.
William can mock them like he mocked the people affected by a transit strike a few years back at Wimbledon. And everyone around him can laugh.
I haven’t forgotten that. All the people who took transit had to leave. He was mocking the poor.
Honestly, William is dull and uninteresting.
No one cares about him so even him saying this disgusting ‘joke’s has no effect on him.
Eh, i think the comments feel worse cause of people already disliking him. But yeah coronavirus is over “hyped”, its serious I’m not saying otherwise tho.
I might be misunderstanding the write up – and feel free to correct me if I’m wrong… but it seemed like the emergency worker made the joke? I don’t really see where William did anything horrible here.
This WAS what William said, right?
“He asked Joe Mooney, an advance paramedic with the National Ambulance Service: “I bet everyone’s like ‘I’ve got Coronavirus, I’m dying’, and you’re like ‘no, you’ve just got a cough’. Does it seem quite dramatic about Coronavirus at the moment? Is it being a little bit hyped up do you think in the media?” he asked.”
And I mean… that’s not wrong? I’ve seen people spreading SO much fake information about the virus, people are buying medical masks at a crazy rate and the media IS hyping it up and sensationalizing it quite a bit, and I don’t think it’s wrong to point that out. I suspect that IS a scenario that emergency workers have seen – people with a slight cold immediately jumping to conclusions.
The thing is – if adults and children ACTUALLY washed their hands, we wouldn’t have nearly the issues we do. The fact that you legitimately can’t trust grown people to wash their hands after using the washroom says a hell of a lot about society, and it’s truly complacency that is making illnesses spread SO rapidly.
But when people can’t be arsed to give a crap about regular influenza that DOES kill a ton of people every flu season… and as soon as they hear about a *new* virus they start going into complete panic mode, I think it’s fair to say that it is over-hyped. You 100% need to be on top of things, go the extra mile while sanitizing, and wash your hands more frequently… but that’s about where we are at the moment. Monitor, and take precautions, but whipping people into a panic isn’t going to help.
Of course he is. He thinks he’s funny and he’s surrounded by yes-men.
Can you imagine being part of his entourage? “Yes, your royal highness. Coronavirus. Very good sir. Indeed, sir. Hilarious, sir.” Like listening to the regent prince in Blackadder.
We are freaked about Coronavirus here in Ireland. We’ve just started confirming cases over the past few days. The Royal Visit is not getting a huge amount of coverage due to Coronavirus. I also can’t imagine that many people are rushing out to see them as a result. I thought the joke was in very poor taste. It’s like something Prince Philip would have said.
Their visit didn’t make any of the national papers front pages today either.
I guess there are more important things to report on these days.
What a clown. He is so irrelevant, tell me again what is the significance of these people doing charm offensives.
The is no significance to these people. The entire BRF is very quickly becoming irrelevant right along side Bill & Cathy.
His attempt at humour only highlights his ignorance. When I’ve read or heard remarks he’s made publicly, he always comes across as being low on brain cells and/or doesn’t put in the time and effort to do his homework.
I kinda went off on Chris Ship, KensingtonRoyal and the RoyalFamily on Twitter last night over this crap. This so irresponsible I can’t even talk. Also, Future Future King William needs to stop trying to be funny. He has never told a funny quip in his life. He needs to just stop.
I can’t imagine the media reaction if Harry or Meghan made a joke like that. Once again Willileaks gets away with anything.
William the Jackass strikes again!
I mean, I could’ve made that joke. I think I even have. But I’m not a public figure at an event.
People need to calm down. Hoarding hand sanitizer like the plague is back. Like Dustin Hoffman is about to break down their door in his Outbreak suit. I blame the media. During this flu season, 160 people have died in Germany so far but when I get a flu shot every fall, I get condescending looks like I’m falling for Big Pharma or something. This fool making fun of it isn’t helping either though.
Hand sanitizer is your best defense. Unless someone literally coughs in your face, the virus is spread through contaminated surfaces.
Washing your hands properly, following basic rules of hygiene, and employing common sense is your best defense.
Not true. This is not a bacterial infection. It’s a virus. Soap and water are your best defense. Many healthcare professionals have already explained this from a scientific point of view.
Right, Fran, you nailed it. Hand sanitizer is antibacterial, not antiviral — although still good to do to protect yourself AND OTHERS during this season. Washing hands with soap/common sense is still the best defense against COVID-19.
1. He’s a jack a$s
2. Corona virus is over hyped while the flu is dismissed; both mistakes that people make
3. that dress is horrid. really bad.
It’s so tone deaf and disrespectful and dismissive. If I’m reading the exchange right, he was the one who brought up coronavirus, right? So he didn’t have to even mention it, but he clearly had a joke in his head and went for it.
Hope he gets it.
I think it’s irresponsible to say it’s “overhyped” at this point. People need to be taking proper precautions to stay well and prepare to be stuck at home for a while if need be.
Everyone says “but they flu is far more deadly and we don’t freak out about that!” That’s because WE HAVE A VACCINE FOR THAT.
We have cases in the Pacific Northwest, including deaths. It’s not a joking matter. It’s freaking me out. How can someone joke about something so serious?
Once again, William remain severely out of touch with the reality outside his bubble! Not surprised!
This makes me look back to when he and his brother were young, severely priveledged and ignorant, and they both dressed in extremely offensive costumes (yall know the ones..for Harry atleast). I think about how much of a blessing that the media kept calling out and blasting Harry for his idiotic choices. Even though it was all done to protect the heir, it was still a blessing in disguise. Because his father 1st sent him to Africa for a few months, and then he joined the military! And both decisions lead him down a (very long) path of self reflection, growth, gaining empathy and maturity. And while he is still very priviledged, the Harry of today definitely knows how wrong it is to make such offensive jokes that Billy goat here can’t seem to stop himself from vomiting every chance he gets!
He’s gone from Normal Bill to Philip 2.0. Also, Kate’s dress is hideous.
What an ass. I’ll chalk this up to social awkwardness.
Hospital worker here
I do think the media is sensationalizing the situation and creating unnecessary panic. Like the flu, the most at-risk and hardest hit will be the elderly and immunocompromised. Us healthcare workers have been making lots of dark jokes amongst ourselves about it-but that’s just how we cope with the added stress of extra training and overtime and anxious patients. Prince William comes across as incredibly tone deaf and ignorant.
My place of work is taking it very seriously. The majority of staff have received training in the past week. All patients suspected of infection are put into isolation with 1:1 care. If the patient tests positive (no one yet), anyone who has been in contact goes into a two week quarantine irregardless of if they’re symptomatic or not.
My brother is just getting started as a doctor and they’ve been trained and prepared for some time at the state hospital he’s doing his pre-residency (about 8 months of being every doctor’s b!tch before choosing his residency) He’s said the same as you: it’s not as alarming but we’re taking it very seriously.
Well the elderly and immunocompromised deserve to be protected. It is all our responsibility to do our part. I’d rather have people panic than act chill about it. That way more people will wash their damn hands, use sanitizer, etc. This will help stop the spread.
My good friend who works in public health at a major hospital and has serious inside access says it’s honestly overblown and not any more dangerous than the flu would be to the elderly or those with compromised immune systems. Don’t sneeze on people, wash your hands a lot, wipe down seats on public transportation etc. Normal precautions.
I mean…He’s not wrong. My friends and I have all been saying the same thing about the media blowing things out of proportion.
Keira was right…he does look like a horse. I would add it is more like a horse’s lower appendage.
His mother was an attractive person.
She radiated kindness. He can’t be arsed to perform, lacking in all departments. I wonder what Rose saw in him…
My 68 year old parents just landed in the US. I am freaking out even though they travel with an enormous international health insurance.
We already have 1 case in Argentina – 43 year old male traveled from Milan, recognised the symptoms and checked into a clinic. He is quarantined.
What he meant I’d “I want people to congratulate me on my work ethic as see, I do not let something as trivial as a virus keep me from my important work. BTW I can also be funny and relatable. Please,peasants, stop using virus as excuse for not showing up. latrines must be cleaned. Thank you very much Future Future King. PS :what is up with Kate in green,huh?
“The barrier between him and reality” gives him 0 empathy for others. In this he’s like Trump, but polar opposite to his brother and late mother. He’s a total ass, like his grandfather Prince Philip. So of course he will inherit the throne. Sometimes the “best people” are really the worst people.
Him and Kate do this often. They make statements that probably sound funny/relatable/good in their heads and it just comes off as confusing at best and tone deaf at worst
Previous examples: Louis’ first words being Mary Berry, William being “bored” with racism, William not having enough time to see his kids. Sure I’m missing some more