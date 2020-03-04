Hilary Mantel on Duchess Meghan: ‘She was a smiling face in a dull institution’

In 2013, Booker Prize-winning historical novelist Hilary Mantel had some stuff to say about the Duchess of Cambridge. Mantel was trying to put Kate in a historical context, comparing her to consorts, queens and princesses past, and Mantel’s thought-provoking comments were as much about the press around Kate and the conversation around “the royal womb” as the comments were about Kate in particular. Mantel’s comments were a really big deal at the time, and even David Cameron (the then prime minister) chimed in. Mantel later said that she was not trying to slam Kate, but merely trying to point out where Kate fit in the historical royal narrative.
Currently, Mantel is promoting her latest novel, The Mirror and the Light, the last book in her trilogy, the first two of which were Wolf Hall and Bring Up the Bodies. She chatted with Harper’s Bazaar UK in an exclusive piece which was mostly about the book, but she was also asked about the Duchess of Sussex:
The author also reflects on the complex royal politics of our own era, particularly surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to step back from being ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family. “I’m pleased that it’s the marriage that’s surviving and the connection with the monarchy that has to go, because I think almost all of us would have bet that if she left, she’d have to leave alone,” she says. “I think that Meghan was too good to be true. She was a smiling face in a dull institution, she cheered the nation up no end, or at least men and women of good will. I do think abominable racism has been involved. People who say that’s got nothing to do with it – well, they need to check their privilege!”
Interesting. Granted, I do not need Mantel to say that racism was involved or that Meghan was a happy, hard-working face of an increasingly racist, colonialist, dull institution. I knew that already. What I will highlight is this: “I’m pleased that it’s the marriage that’s surviving and the connection with the monarchy that has to go, because I think almost all of us would have bet that if she left, she’d have to leave alone.” That’s it in a nutshell, isn’t it? That was the working theory the British press, the British establishment and the royal family used when smearing Meghan: their aim, their goal, was always to do enough to drive her out of the country, to make her leave Harry and the UK entirely. They did not count on Harry choosing her over them. They did not count on the marriage being strong enough to withstand their efforts. And in that, Harry has broken many historical patterns.
Love Mantel, she’s spot on and am eagerly awaiting her book’s release tomorrow
Me too, I’m giddy! The wait felt like forever. Now I really want to see a second part to the series with Mark Rylance whom I adore come together.
OMG yes!!! I’ve read filming should be going ahead soon so maybe an autumn/Xmas air date in the U.K.? absolutely love Mark Rylance too, I’ve seen him on stage and he’s just magnetic. My husband hates the mention Of thomas Cromwell after me going on and on about the last 2 books and series 😂
Me three, got my on order at Waterstones Trafalgar Square!
She’s a very smart and insightful lady. I loved Wolf Hall and Bring Up The Bodies. Her comments about Kate and her role were completely (wilfully?) misinterpreted at the time. I thought she was actually being quite sympathetic towards Kate when she made them.
Harry and Meghan vowed to forsake all others when they married. It’s part of the ceremony. That’s what marriage is, ultimately. For all the wailing about Harry abandoning his family, when he married Meghan (and now Archie) became his first family, ahead of the royals. He’s stuck by his family, as he promised to on his wedding day.
“They did not count on Harry choosing her over them.“ idk, standing on the outside looking in, they should’ve. It was obvious from the wedding (to me at least) that he would follow her to the moon. And the fact that, for like the thousandth time, he’s expressed desire to leave in the past. Choosing Meghan and Archie over a situation he’s hated for years should’ve been expected but I guess because these people would drop their loved ones in a hot second to maintain their royal ties, they projected that onto him. That 2016 statement should’ve been clue #1 that he’ll do what he can to protect her and of course now their child.
Strong agree. The obvious adoration these two have for each other has been a bright spot since their wedding. I wasn’t surprised in the least that he made the choice he did; anyone with eyes could have anticipated it.
You’re right S808! They should’ve, but they didn’t because they always underestimated him!
It was clear what a protective person he was in how he defended Kate when she was pregnant for the 1st time. And how he defended Camilla when the media went after her when she started dating his father (again).
He always stepped up for those joining his family when the media went after them. And yet, when the same thing happened to his wife and child (in a far worse way), not ONE of his family member stood up for them…or him!
The wedding and their first interview together. He flat out SAID IT. Lol. But yes for me seeing them together at the wedding and seeing how much Harry utterly adores his wife made it perfectly clear that his marriage and his partnership were the most important things to him. And once Archie came along? It was a done deal.
Harry warned everyone several times but no one listened, their loss.
Tears came to my eyes, but I’m pregnant.
Mantel was indeed spot on and I’m just so happy that their marriage survived. Looking forward to seeing them this week. Love wins!
Kate’s public image is Royal Barbie Doll but we’re not supposed to say it. Especially not as early as 2012. We got to see what happens to a woman who makes her living through her thoughts and words rather than her overbearing wealthy husband’s wishes, when she steps out of line.
Kate can have something of her own when it comes to childbirth and spending time with her parents. William gets control of everything else.
Meghan was being bullied and ostracized but again we’re not supposed to say it. We’re supposed to treat them like they’re misguided children and the BRF and the Establishment knows best.
This statement is perfect because it shows how much this was Harry’s decision along with his wife! Harry put his foot down against his toxic family and the toxic institution to protect the well being of his wife and child!
The RRs can try to spin it as Meghan manipulating Harry all they want, but it’s been clear that Harry was the leader and decision maker on how to best protect his loved ones!! It was his family he was going against, he knows how they tick better than anyone!
Go Harry and Megs! Shine bright and make the haters back in Britain weep and spew. Cannot wait for them to get going come April. The british press is going to try to rip them apart when they do. Wish them all the support, love & happiness. May the good people persevere.
Really looking forward to the new book! And her comments are spot on. She strikes me as a very insightful and empathetic person (probably why her books are so great!).
The RRs were pretty mad about her comments and basically accused her of seeking attention. Funny how they never say the same about those who attack Meghan.
I have the impression that the tabloids are behind the hate trolls on the instagram account of the Sussexes. They hired people to post this hateful stuff.
I share your sentiments Hilary.
Her comments were spot on. I love the part about the marriage surviving. That is definitely what is throwing everyone for a loop – they thought they could break Meghan and destroy the marriage, and that’s clearly not what happened.
It all boils down to the other royals not wanting to be overshadowed.
“I do not need Mantel to say that racism is involved…” @Kaiser, you may not but there are untold numbers of people out there who do. A lot of people are swallowing the malicious cr*p that Morgan, Wootton, Palmer and others are spreading about Meghan. It is as if they are determined to detail any attempt of the Sussexes to have a happy life and successful charity and turning people against them will further that. More people in the public eye need to stand up for the Sussexes, particularly those like Mantel who are not from the celebrity world.
…”derail”
As an Asian, I’d appreciate if more white people called it out as racism.
Shes right. Most wont say it but the abuse towards Meghan is because she outshines Kate and Harry outshines Will. Jealousy is strong in that family
Yep. Meghan came on board with a strong work ethic, enthusiasm and a genuine desire to help and that was frowned upon by the powers that be. They don’t like change and they don’t like to relinquish the spotlight to anyone else.
No pic of Hillary in her glorious red cape? Was looking forward to seeing it.
Mantel was right then and remains so now and the RRs are salty about it. She said Kate was basically a cipher for the media to ascribe roles and in 2013 the role was that of breeder. Since Kate rarely speaks the media was able to do what they want. Now she says that there was underlying racism in the coverage that fee want to admit and the RRs try to state that she’s saying this to sell her book. Even if that is true, what the hell do the RRs do all the time. They push twisted narratives to sell their papers.
Yup. That was the long game for the media and BRF. They were going to make Meghan miserable until she left. But two things complicated that plan. Her getting pregnant and Harry loving his wife more than he cares about being royal.
I dont know why they were surprised. Harry said it from the start and he meant it. That he and Meghan are a team and the most important thing to both of them is THEIR relationship. They were warned. But hubris and racism will make you do dumb things.
“But hubris and racism will make you do dumb things.”
This needs to be cross stitched and put on all the products.
And it was not Meghan who made the decision to leave and Harry choosing her over them. It was Harry who decided to leave and he took her out of the toxic atmosphere.
Harry has broken many historical patterns!
And Meghan left with their best asset!
