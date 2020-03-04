Duchess Kate pulls out an old Reiss coat from the archives for Ireland Day 2

Embed from Getty Images

Hurray, the Duchess of Cambridge decided to forgo the KEEN IN GREEN look for Day 2 of the Cambridges’ Irish tour. I sort of wonder if someone on Team Cambridge was like “you maybe did too much with the green on Day 1, did you bring any non-green looks?” Or maybe it was always planned this way. For today’s trip to Jigsaw, a national youth mental health charity, Kate brought out a very old classic: a Reiss coat she’s had for more than a decade. I actually remember when she was just plain old Kate Middleton and it was years before William proposed, and she wore this coat to one of William’s military events or Sandhurst events or something. I don’t mind the fact that she pulled something out of The Waity Years Archive, and this is a good coat, in general. I especially like the collar. And I’m grateful that she didn’t replace the black buttons with giant, fake-bejeweled buttons.

Kate paired the old coat with black jeans/jeggings, black boots and reportedly, a polka-dotted blouse. I’m also grateful that we weren’t gifted another giant headband, and Kate seemed to experiment with a sleeker, less curly/wavy hair look.

Meanwhile, it’s long been believed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will join the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Commonwealth Day next Monday, but it was just confirmed this week that it’s definitely going to happen. Commonwealth Day is basically the whole reason why the Queen “ordered” Harry and Meghan back to the UK, and while Will and Kate have never shown a lot of interest in Commonwealth activities, of course they’ll be keen to be there and try to hijack the headlines and start several new storylines. But… guess who won’t be in attendance at Westminster Abbey on Monday? Mummy’s favorite predator prince, His Royal Highness Prince Andrew, the Duke of York. He’ll just have to make sure to go to church with mummy the day before Commonwealth Day.

