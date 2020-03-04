Duchess Kate pulls out an old Reiss coat from the archives for Ireland Day 2

Hurray, the Duchess of Cambridge decided to forgo the KEEN IN GREEN look for Day 2 of the Cambridges’ Irish tour. I sort of wonder if someone on Team Cambridge was like “you maybe did too much with the green on Day 1, did you bring any non-green looks?” Or maybe it was always planned this way. For today’s trip to Jigsaw, a national youth mental health charity, Kate brought out a very old classic: a Reiss coat she’s had for more than a decade. I actually remember when she was just plain old Kate Middleton and it was years before William proposed, and she wore this coat to one of William’s military events or Sandhurst events or something. I don’t mind the fact that she pulled something out of The Waity Years Archive, and this is a good coat, in general. I especially like the collar. And I’m grateful that she didn’t replace the black buttons with giant, fake-bejeweled buttons.

Kate paired the old coat with black jeans/jeggings, black boots and reportedly, a polka-dotted blouse. I’m also grateful that we weren’t gifted another giant headband, and Kate seemed to experiment with a sleeker, less curly/wavy hair look.

Meanwhile, it’s long been believed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will join the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Commonwealth Day next Monday, but it was just confirmed this week that it’s definitely going to happen. Commonwealth Day is basically the whole reason why the Queen “ordered” Harry and Meghan back to the UK, and while Will and Kate have never shown a lot of interest in Commonwealth activities, of course they’ll be keen to be there and try to hijack the headlines and start several new storylines. But… guess who won’t be in attendance at Westminster Abbey on Monday? Mummy’s favorite predator prince, His Royal Highness Prince Andrew, the Duke of York. He’ll just have to make sure to go to church with mummy the day before Commonwealth Day.

6 Responses to “Duchess Kate pulls out an old Reiss coat from the archives for Ireland Day 2”

  1. truthSF says:
    March 4, 2020 at 8:03 am

    That coat dress with those tights are a no-go for me! It’s giving me a medieval vibe!😬

    One thing Kate always had going for her were her athletic legs. Now even that looks like it’s withering away due to her weight loss!

    Reply
  2. Lisa says:
    March 4, 2020 at 8:05 am

    Kate looks nice. I am relieved the green theme was given a break.

    Reply
  3. Cidy says:
    March 4, 2020 at 8:07 am

    I like her hair SO MUCH better like this. Kind of a long bob look almost, bangs pinned to the side she doesnt have a ton of hair flying in her face. Honestly this is a really good look for her. It eliminates the chaos of her usual look. Also she didnt add something weird on it or in her hair that throws the entire thing off! Her hair plus the coat plus the boots is a good look.

    Reply
  4. MMC says:
    March 4, 2020 at 8:08 am

    She looks lovely. Her hair looks especially nice.

    Reply
  5. Cee says:
    March 4, 2020 at 8:09 am

    Wish she would wear trousers instead of jeggings. This outfit would look much better and professional.

    Reply
  6. Seraphina says:
    March 4, 2020 at 8:11 am

    Either she’s getting photoshopped or Botox is back in her life. She has a more youthful look to her face. It looks fuller.

    Reply

