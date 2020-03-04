January Jones: ‘I don’t deprive myself of anything, there’s no diet or strict set of rules’

January Jones covers the March issue of Shape. I’ve always gone back and forth on January, and I’m currently in the “she’s actually kind of cool” camp. Her work in Mad Men was stellar, and she’s good at Instagram and nowadays, she lives a pretty quiet life with her eight-year-old son Xander. January seems to be promoting her charitable work in this interview, which made me go to her IMDB to see if she’s actually working as an actress these days…she was in the series The Politician last year, and this year she’s in a Netflix series called Spinning Out, which is about ice-skaters. Huh. Anyway, you can read her Shape interview here, and here are some highlights:

Period pants: “Public opinion doesn’t matter to me. Yesterday I went to a birthday party with my son, and I wore humongous red sweatpants because I had my period. My sister said, ‘Are you actually wearing those out?’ I thought about it for a moment, but I still wore them. Who cares? They’re my period pants!”

What she did instead of training for X-Men: “It’s not that I wasn’t active. As kids, my two sisters were runners, I played tennis, and we all swam. But on a regular basis I wouldn’t work out, ever. Even when I was filming X-Men and they had trainers for all of us, I would lie and say I was exercising in my hotel room, when actually I was watching Friends and having full tea service.”

Being a single mom: “Being a mother is definitely the best. And then there’s balancing motherhood with the other thing I love, which is my work. Some days obviously are easier than others, but I feel as if I’m able to do both fairly well.”

Private Pilates classes: “After I had my son, Xander, I wanted to feel strong because my body had changed so much. As he got bigger and I was hauling around a 20- or 30-pound toddler, my lower back gave out and I saw my shoulders starting to curl and hunch. I wanted to do something for my posture and core strength. Two or three years ago I started doing barre classes, and after that I took regular private Pilates lessons. Then a friend told me about Lagree Pilates. I’ve been doing it two to four times a week for the past year now, and I’ve gained weight because I’ve put on muscle. I’ve gone up a size in clothes, but I feel like I look better naked.

She doesn’t diet: “I don’t deprive myself of anything. If I want something—steak, a bagel—I’ll eat it. There’s no diet or strict set of rules. Last winter, I started drinking celery juice every day, and I’ve seen amazing results in my energy, digestion, and skin and how I sleep. I have that in the morning, then I take my vitamins and drink coffee. I don’t get hungry until around 10 a.m., but since I usually do Lagree at 9:30, I’ll make myself eat a banana beforehand so I don’t get too shaky. Then I have a MacroBar afterward and eat lunch around 11:30—usually salad, soup, or a sandwich.

She’s very organized: “I’m a very organized person. I feel sane and calm when I know everything is in its place. I always have a list for the day. When I get to check something off, it’s the best thing ever. At work, when they say action, I can become someone else and be crazy and messy and erratic, and that feels amazing and therapeutic. But at home, the domestic aspect of my life is very important to feeling balanced. I love doing laundry.