January Jones: ‘I don’t deprive myself of anything, there’s no diet or strict set of rules’

January Jones covers the March issue of Shape. I’ve always gone back and forth on January, and I’m currently in the “she’s actually kind of cool” camp. Her work in Mad Men was stellar, and she’s good at Instagram and nowadays, she lives a pretty quiet life with her eight-year-old son Xander. January seems to be promoting her charitable work in this interview, which made me go to her IMDB to see if she’s actually working as an actress these days…she was in the series The Politician last year, and this year she’s in a Netflix series called Spinning Out, which is about ice-skaters. Huh. Anyway, you can read her Shape interview here, and here are some highlights:
Period pants: “Public opinion doesn’t matter to me. Yesterday I went to a birthday party with my son, and I wore humongous red sweatpants because I had my period. My sister said, ‘Are you actually wearing those out?’ I thought about it for a moment, but I still wore them. Who cares? They’re my period pants!”
What she did instead of training for X-Men: “It’s not that I wasn’t active. As kids, my two sisters were runners, I played tennis, and we all swam. But on a regular basis I wouldn’t work out, ever. Even when I was filming X-Men and they had trainers for all of us, I would lie and say I was exercising in my hotel room, when actually I was watching Friends and having full tea service.”
Being a single mom: “Being a mother is definitely the best. And then there’s balancing motherhood with the other thing I love, which is my work. Some days obviously are easier than others, but I feel as if I’m able to do both fairly well.”
Private Pilates classes: “After I had my son, Xander, I wanted to feel strong because my body had changed so much. As he got bigger and I was hauling around a 20- or 30-pound toddler, my lower back gave out and I saw my shoulders starting to curl and hunch. I wanted to do something for my posture and core strength. Two or three years ago I started doing barre classes, and after that I took regular private Pilates lessons. Then a friend told me about Lagree Pilates. I’ve been doing it two to four times a week for the past year now, and I’ve gained weight because I’ve put on muscle. I’ve gone up a size in clothes, but I feel like I look better naked.
She doesn’t diet: “I don’t deprive myself of anything. If I want something—steak, a bagel—I’ll eat it. There’s no diet or strict set of rules. Last winter, I started drinking celery juice every day, and I’ve seen amazing results in my energy, digestion, and skin and how I sleep. I have that in the morning, then I take my vitamins and drink coffee. I don’t get hungry until around 10 a.m., but since I usually do Lagree at 9:30, I’ll make myself eat a banana beforehand so I don’t get too shaky. Then I have a MacroBar afterward and eat lunch around 11:30—usually salad, soup, or a sandwich.
She’s very organized: “I’m a very organized person. I feel sane and calm when I know everything is in its place. I always have a list for the day. When I get to check something off, it’s the best thing ever. At work, when they say action, I can become someone else and be crazy and messy and erratic, and that feels amazing and therapeutic. But at home, the domestic aspect of my life is very important to feeling balanced. I love doing laundry.
I’m a checklist kind of person, but I’m next-level in that I can just get that dopamine hit of “checking something off my list” without even writing anything down. Just the reward of knowing that I just completed one of my “tasks” is enough. And honestly, her non-diet doesn’t sound too crazy. It sounds like she’s found a workout she likes, so she does it a lot and she eats mostly healthy food when she’s hungry. I might have to try celery juice too.
I actually like her. She was great as Betty Draper and seems to live a quite life as a single mother without getting in our faces. She is raising her son alone and is a working mom but she dies not make that a big deal or a PR strategy going around asking for praise. I am with her on not overdoing it, I sometimes wear my sweatpants to kid’s runs too and won’t get dolled up or put any make up anytime I go out. Is the celery juice a real deal? Might try it out too
I’m with her with those period pants!
Good for her for being able to lie about exercising and still be a size employable in Hollywood.
And some of us just can’t have everything they want. For me, just psychologically, moderation is a lot harder than abstinence.
There is a difference between “everything you want” and true moderation though. Suggesting everything you want is kind of the mentality of bingeing if you ask me? And that is not healthy for sure! Trust me, I come from a background of a severe eating disorder (anorexia – in all of my 20s and even in my early 30s). I am 50 now and completely recovered from that. And it did take me a long time to get “normal” again about food and not associate things as bad or good and just listen to my body again. I think a lot of us are not even capable of that anymore. We eat for a lot of other reasons, emotional triggers, or stress, etc. But yes, true moderation is just listening to your body’s cues and hungers. And, sure, once in awhile it is fine to indulge, as she said in a steak or dessert or whatever. But if you concentrate on healthy eating and get some exercise and treat your body with respect most of the time – you should be fine. And the other thing for me, is to not to cut out huge food groups. All in this no carb, or no protein (like plant based diets)…etc. I am sure they work for some people and don’t come after me please haha! But trust me, I spent almost a decade starving myself by cutting out major food groups and it completely wasted and devastated my body, causing me to lose my period, lose bone density and I almost was not able to have children. That is not healthy.
Anyway, I could relate to what she said about the moderate, healthy eating. Much more so than some celebrities/people promoting diets which are much more restrictive and cutting out major food groups. Just my humble opinion
For me it’s the opposite. I can relate to someone like Carrie Underwood much more than to someone who says just listen to your body. I find it much harder to eat just a piece of chocolate than no chocolate at all. We’re all different and that moderation and intuitive eating mantra is not for everyone.
Well, we are all different. She does what works for her.
I tried Pilates a few weeks ago and I was soooo bored after 30min. I sweat easily , but it was the first time in a class I was actually cold. I prefer yoga or really intensive class. I had so much hopes for Pilates since a lot of celebrities seem to like it
I mix Pilates into a cardio workout for that reason. I’ll do a half hour run, a half hour of Pilates while I’m warmed up and sweating, then I’ll get on a stationary bike for a half hour, then do Pilates as a cool down. I can’t do it as the workout in and of itself. No way. Not enough.
I have to have written lists even to clean house and that feeling of checking something off my list is the best and checking off the last thing? Woo! It makes me so happy I sometimes do a happy dance. I’ve always liked January Jones for her work in Mad Men but never really followed her private life. Now I love her a little.
I also do Lagree Pilates. Best decision I ever made. It’s tough but low impact. It truly saved me after fibroid removal surgery and ivf. I’ve never felt stronger.
She seems to have phased out of her homewrecker phase and her thing with Will Forte seemed like a good thing for her. She’s not the best actress in the world – I think the story always made Betty into a much more interesting character than JJ’s acting (can you think of a major Betty ‘speech’? especially in comparison to Joan or Peggy) but the light comedy thing seems to be working out for her.
Celery juice is disgusting. But I hate celery so that might color my perception.
She has definitely become cooler in my book too, that’s for sure. I follow her on IG and her posts are a fun mix of glam shots, several throwbacks (her captions make me laugh a lot) and the very occasional ad.
I N T U I T I V E E A T I N G
If you are interested, please Google it and let it free you from any sort of Diet or Rules. Your body and mind know whats the best for you anyway, so allow them to guide you, not some rules you have a hard time applying on all the time.