Duchess Kate slipped into something more comfortable for a trip to an Irish farm

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Ireland on day 2 of their visit

This is just a quickie because the Duchess of Cambridge varied her outfit for some additional (scheduled) events on Day 2 of the Cambridges’ Ireland tour. After Kate removed her 13-year-old Reiss coat, she revealed a black-and-white polka-dotted blouse. She really has a thing for polka dots, doesn’t she? She has a lot of polka-dotted pieces. I’ve always theorized that she thinks polka dots are “fabric buttons.” She just loves buttons so much. And as always, I have to point out that no one mentions the fact that Kate removed her coat once she was inside. They used to claim it was some kind of “protocol” where Kate HAD to sit inside with her coat on constantly.

After the morning events, William and Kate visited an Irish farm and Kate merely changed a few items – gone were the black boots and she changed into her old Penelope Chilvers boots, which (like the Reiss coat) are from the Waity Years. She also changed the Reiss coat and went with this muddy-colored coat which internet people think is Dubarry. It looks like a few of her other “outdoorsy” jackets, so this might be a repeat too.

Also: if you’re missing the Keen In Green looks, just know that Kate has decided to do a more subtle tribute to the host country today – mini hooped earrings with shamrock charms from Daniella Draper. Apparently, they retail for £385.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty, Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

7 Responses to “Duchess Kate slipped into something more comfortable for a trip to an Irish farm”

  1. FC says:
    March 4, 2020 at 11:02 am

    That lead photo looks like an ad for couples therapy.

    Reply
  2. Becks1 says:
    March 4, 2020 at 11:04 am

    LOL, I read the headline of this post and thought to myself, Chilvers boots and a brown or army green field jacket with a blouse! (couldn’t decide if she would wear a blue sweater over the blouse or not.) So, nailed it in one, ha.

    I like the polka dot blouse that was under the Reiss coat, but why did she change it for the visit to the farm? with the field coat over it, it wouldn’t get dirty or anything. That just seems like an unnecessary step.

    Anyway = her hair looks SO much better today. Maybe she got a fresh blow out this morning? Yesterday it looked….not the best. And today it looks fresh and simple and modern!

    Reply
  3. emmy says:
    March 4, 2020 at 11:05 am

    She looks so cute in casual clothes. That’s all I got.

    Reply
  4. Lightpurple says:
    March 4, 2020 at 11:12 am

    What’s the print on the farm visit blouse?

    Reply
  5. bros says:
    March 4, 2020 at 11:13 am

    I’m ready for those boots to be retired.

    Reply
  6. Nic919 says:
    March 4, 2020 at 11:14 am

    Fabric buttons…. 🤣🤣

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment