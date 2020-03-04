Duchess Kate slipped into something more comfortable for a trip to an Irish farm

This is just a quickie because the Duchess of Cambridge varied her outfit for some additional (scheduled) events on Day 2 of the Cambridges’ Ireland tour. After Kate removed her 13-year-old Reiss coat, she revealed a black-and-white polka-dotted blouse. She really has a thing for polka dots, doesn’t she? She has a lot of polka-dotted pieces. I’ve always theorized that she thinks polka dots are “fabric buttons.” She just loves buttons so much. And as always, I have to point out that no one mentions the fact that Kate removed her coat once she was inside. They used to claim it was some kind of “protocol” where Kate HAD to sit inside with her coat on constantly.

After the morning events, William and Kate visited an Irish farm and Kate merely changed a few items – gone were the black boots and she changed into her old Penelope Chilvers boots, which (like the Reiss coat) are from the Waity Years. She also changed the Reiss coat and went with this muddy-colored coat which internet people think is Dubarry. It looks like a few of her other “outdoorsy” jackets, so this might be a repeat too.

Also: if you’re missing the Keen In Green looks, just know that Kate has decided to do a more subtle tribute to the host country today – mini hooped earrings with shamrock charms from Daniella Draper. Apparently, they retail for £385.

