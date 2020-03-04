Carrie Underwood counts calories and tracks macros: ‘I love rules’



Carrie Underwood is promoting her new fitness and diet book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life. It came out yesterday and is currently number one on Amazon for Exercise and Fitness. That makes sense, Carrie is very fit but I suspect a lot of that is diet and sheer willpower. She’s covering the new issue of Women’s Health. They toned down her makeup and she looks so much different. Carrie told them about her diet, which is vegetarian and involves calorie counting and a specific ratio of carbs and protein, and about her fitness routine. She runs five miles outside or on a treadmill and does weight bearing circuits, with a focus on her legs. Her new book includes a workout plan in conjunction with her trainer, and she considers exercise her stress relief. It doesn’t sound like she does anything like yoga or meditation. Here’s some of that interview.

She lost weight after winning Idol

She started reading labels, counting calories, and logging time on the elliptical. At first, she felt good. “I was sleeping better, and I had more energy for our grueling schedule,” she says. So she decided to take it further. If this is working, she reasoned, wouldn’t it be better to exercise even more and eat a little less? Some days, she consumed as few as 800 calories. Her periods of restriction were almost always followed by overindulging. “I would ‘fall off the wagon,’ then feel terrible and repeat the cycle.” Her newfound energy levels were also starting to dip. “Your body is screaming out, I need more calories, I need more carbs!” she says. When I ask if she feels she was suffering from disordered eating, Carrie pauses, then says thoughtfully, “I really would not call it that.” Instead, she feels she just lacked the knowledge to create parameters that worked for her. So what does Carrie’s current version of healthy look like? It’s structured, but in a way that allows her to enjoy the occasional slice of cake. “I love rules,” says Carrie. “This is how I feel good about myself, and this is how I operate.” On that note, she tracks calories and macros (the amount of protein, carbs, and fat she consumes daily) on the app MyFitnessPal. Her happy place: 45 percent carbs, 30 percent fat, and 25 percent protein. Working out is her relaxation

“If I can work out seven days a week—which doesn’t happen, but if I can—I’m going to,” she says. “Because the next week, I might get two days.” On if she does anything else to maintain balance

“That’s a part of my personality I need to be better with. I’d love to sit in a bubble bath, but that’s not going to happen. My self-care is my gym time, and that’s a stress reliever for me.”

I’m somewhat like this with my diet, although I don’t pay enough attention to macros. I also track my calories using MyFitnessPal and a food scale and I’ll reign it in when I overindulge. Weight loss is math and I see it like budgeting. It’s not for everyone, but it works for me and is how I lost weight and have kept it off for years. I like knowing the numbers and I also like to have parameters. I agree that when you know the rules you can follow them. I’ve never gone down to 800 calories a day though and good for her for recognizing how unhealthy that was. After hearing her scoff at taking a bath though, I wonder if she needs to focus on relaxation more. You need downtime and self care after kicking your own butt at the gym.

