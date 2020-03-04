Princess Beatrice will get a contessa title in Italy when she marries Edoardo

I had completely forgotten about this story, but I find it even more relevant now, more than three years after the fact. Do you remember in December 2016, there was SO much conversation about how Prince Andrew was trying to convince his mother that no matter who his daughters married, those men definitely needed a title? The suggestion was that a man marrying a “blood princess” should at least be given an earldom for their trouble. It was part of the narrative that Andrew would often go behind Charles’ back and sweet-talk his mother into sh-t. In any case, it didn’t work for Princess Eugenie – she married Jack Brooksbank and no one knows if the Queen even offered him a title (I don’t think she did). But what about Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi? Will he get a title? Turns out, he already has one. Which means Beatrice will become a contessa??
She’s already royalty, but Princess Beatrice will soon add more titles to her name. Queen Elizabeth‘s granddaughter will marry Italian financier Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on May 29, and she’s gaining more than a husband and a stepson. Because Edoardo descends from Italian aristocracy, Princess Beatrice will be an Italian “Contessa” and “Nobile Donna,” or noble woman, following their wedding.
Edoardo’s father is Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, and as his oldest son, Edoardo will inherit the family’s ancestral seat, the 18th century Villa Mapelli Mozzi palace in northern Italy.
“Edoardo is the only male descendent taking the family into the next generation,” the groom-to-be’s father told The Daily Mail. “He is a count — his wife will be a countess automatically and any of their children will be counts or nobile donna.”
Alessandro added that Edoardo, 36, and Beatrice, 31, are “very suited to each other.”
“I’ve never seen him so happy,” the proud dad said.
This reminds me of two things simultaneously: one, on Downton Abbey, Lady Edith fell in love with some rando and through the right sequence of events, the rando inherited a title and a vast estate and Edith became the daughter who “married well” (and not to some distant cousin either). The second thing it reminds me of is Pippa Middleton and Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews, and how James’ family basically bought a random title as a two-for-one deal with a Scottish estate. So Pippa gets a “title” at some point too. Anyway, I didn’t actually know that Beatrice would end up a contessa and Nobile Donna, so that’s interesting. Again… what’s going on with Edo? I feel like… there really hasn’t been enough examination of his background and personality.
“Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews” is still one of my favorite nicknames to come from this site.
I apparently missed that his father was a count. I knew they were well to do, but I didn’t realize she would get a title for marrying him. That’s interesting.
I could have a wrong instinct here, but I weirdly get a decent vibe with this relationship. I don’t think he’s super out of her league or anything, and they seem happy together. Hopefully they are.
I hope that when Bea & Edo marry they move to that beautiful Northern Italy estate and get away from the toxic BRF. I wish Bea & Edo all the luck in the world and look forward to the special TV program that I am sure some Yank television network will do on their wedding.
If British TV isn’t interested in their wedding why would American TV care? Unless it’s to bring in the Andy/FBI angle which I’m sure Bea would not want. Good luck to Bea though, hopefully the press will let her enjoy her marriage in peace.
I sincerely think Beatrice could be quite happy living life as a contessa in an 18th century Italian villa. It would give her some distance from Pedodad and the British tabloids and she wouldn’t have to keep pretending to have a job.
“ Again… what’s going on with Edo? I feel like… there really hasn’t been enough examination of his background and personality.”
Cause no one cares.
He’s rather a ridiculously good-looking man.
This is just so dumb. Like really really dumb. These silly people get to feel self-important because they have some made up title attached to their name. They should consider building their self-worth and self-esteem through their actions not these meaningless showy fake accolades.
It kinda seems like you care about their titles at least as much as they too lol
Do these people shite diamonds too? Ugh!
Edo’s title isn’t real. The Italian government got rid of all the titles when they ousted the monarchy. Italian aristocracts use their titles socially which is sad. Clinging to a past where it actually meant something. There are a bunch of other “aristocrats” in the rest of continental Europe who do this too. They are the only ones that care, but they still marry amongst themselves like it matters. I’d prefer to just buy a Scottish estate that came with a title. At least then it’s a legal title, even if all it means is that you own that particular estate.
Is his title legal? The only reason I ask that because BP don’t use it in any of the statements. If his title was legal, wouldn’t they use it?