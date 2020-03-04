Duchess Kate wore The Vampire’s Wife for a trip to the Guinness Storehouse

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did a costume change on Tuesday for the second phase of their royal tour, Day 1. Obviously, they had to do some kind of photo-op with Guinness, so here they are at the Gravity Bar at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin. Kate was once again keen in green, or Keen & Green, or performatively GREEN. Bless her heart! While this ensemble did not involve giant bespoke, bejeweled buttons (for no reason), it did involve shiny, cheap-looking fabric and ruffles at the sleeve and hem. The dress is by The Vampire’s Wife. It reminds me (strongly) of the shiny green dresses Princess Beatrice wore to several weddings and events last year.
Kate and William “met locals from the worlds of the creative arts, sports, business and charity” at a party hosted by the British ambassador to Ireland (Robin Barnett). Previously, William and Kate’s office made a big deal about how this was “the first post-Brexit visit” by royals, but so far, it just seems like they’re badly mimicking the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ mini-tour of Ireland in 2018. Kate even tried to show human affection briefly and she put her hand on William’s arm as they posed for photos. He looked like he was completely ignoring her.
Of course they also stopped in to see Irish president Michael D. Higgins at their official residence in Dublin, Áras an Uachtaráin. While there, they also met the Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar and his partner. That was their first stop off the plane, which meant that all of the government officials saw Kate in her full green-on-green-on-green glory, all of it mismatched. I cannot get over the clashing greens, nor can I get over the giant bejeweled buttons (even on the cuff, look), nor can I get over this bonkers Alessandra Rich dress. It’s all just a mess! (Oh f–k I just saw that the Rich dress has BUTTONS too, omfg).
Oh go away you two ) stuck in traffic yesterday because of them and today again argghhhhh
I think Kate may have recently had bad work done on her eyes. Her face seems different beyond the usual botox freeze and fillers.
-Her eyes are definitely different. I think she got the haircut to distract. That or she’s pregnant again.
Nah she’s just tired from having to actually work.
Having to compete with Meg’s work ethic must be like to worst thing to happen to her.
Oof, that one photo of Billiam looking directly into the camera.
Sir, no one told you to make eye contact with us 😳
*Guffaws* 😂😂😂
Someone on the other thread said the leprechaun cosplay is patronizing and I agree. Ok, you’re in IRELAND – we get it. Can’t you pay respect to your hosts without dressing like grasshopper pie?
I agree, she looks very stupid. That outfit yesterday didn’t even match. If she comes to the US, will she wear a red white and blue cowboy outfit? Guarantee she’d wear some janky too-tight jeggings
Tom an Lorenzo wrote leprechaun and I loved it.
Fashion fails for Kate here. The green theme is too much; the day dress is matronly and the evening dress looks like Christmas tinsel. Even meeting the Taoiesch’s dogs were straight out of the Sussexes’ playbook. Is anyone coming out for the Cambridges?
LOL! I was just thinking that someone decided to make a dress out of leftover green Christmas wrapping! She looks ridiculous. And clashes terribly with what Willie the Dick is wearing. HaHaHa
The president brings the dogs out to meet everyone, I don’t really think it’s something the Cambridges had much control over.
They’re the President Michael D Higgin’s dogs, not a fan of Kate and William but the dogs come out to meet everyone that comes to the Áras, they’re at every event and garden party held there.
She added buttons to the Rich dress to match the buttons on her coat. I know its a running joke on here, but she seriously must adore buttons.
The second green dress wouldn’t be so bad if it weren’t her second green dress of the day. Like the green arrival outfit – theme dressing, sure, but its Kate and its Ireland, so its expected. But then to change into another one! And the ruffles really are bad and the dress looks cheap, no clue how much it actually cost.
I also get that there are certain things the royals are going to do when they visit Ireland, so I don’t want to be all “they are just copying harry and Meghan” but there is one picture of will and kate walking with the president and his wife and its clearly meant to be a copy of the shot of Harry and Meghan walking with them – Kate and the PM’s wife are touching (arms linked maybe?) and we rarely see that from Kate with other people, so it definitely stands out.
It’s apparently a standard dress cut for them – the “festival” dress – and it runs about $800-1000 from the look of it. Not totally awful where they’re concerned, but still way too much for that dress to look so chintzy. It’s a beautiful color, but the metallic thread just does not do it any favors.
(The sad thing is they have several of the same dress in different variations of green – one of which was velvet and looked very pretty.)
The Vampire’s Wife is Nick Cave’s wife’s label.
He is gonna be even more depressed now.
Y does William look…50 years old in that sitting down picture. Wowza.
Oh, that headband… Worth another look, but it’s still as bad as yesterday. She looks great in green (Keen notwithstanding), but these styles are hideous. Bully Bill just always looks like a prat.
That sparkly green dress is one of my FAVORITE colors. Not a huge fan of the sleeves, but that color is just soooo pretty.
I like the green coat a lot (I know she doesn’t need more of them) and I don’t even fully hate the buttons. I just wish they were … scaled down slightly, maybe? Or drop the ones at the sleeves for something smaller or more sleek.
Leo Varadkar brought out a green tie, like William did, so I’m not going to say a lot about theme dressing. They all do it to some degree at this point.
Oh man I didn’t even notice the buttons on the sleeves!!! She really cant help herself can she? You know that coco chanel saying….before you leave the house look at yourself in the mirror and remove one accessory? I feel like with Kate, she looks at herself in the mirror and then always has to add more buttons.
These looks are so bad.
I don´t hate this evening dress. I actually like it, and it looks good on her frame. Green is a good color on her.
She looks so dated. A French woman needs to kidnap her and give her a Parisian make-under.
Another hideous matronly dress. Earlier commentator said it looked like christmas tinsel and I agree. Such a pretty color wasted on a bad dress.
Vampire’s Wife is a brand by the wife of Nick Cave. She started it as way to cope with the death of their teenage son. It is indeed quite popular among celebrities and while it is not my taste, it has it’s own quirky noir vibe. Check out her instagram.
To bad the noir vibe is totally lost on Keen Katie, what with the headband and all. She’s probably never heard of Nick Cave. Ha!
Who cares about the royals? Bród was the star of the show once again.
Hmmm, another new ugly frock. Will the “taxpayers” be upset about the cost. Inquiring minds want to know.🤔
Not a fan of Kates dresses so far. She has done much better. It looks like they are phoning it in. Has Willy had some hair work done? It looks like he has a bit more. It doesn’t help his personality.
That dress was awful and that ridiculous coconut bra didn’t help either, it looked cheap although it wasn’t. And the green was too much. Serious question, what was the purpose of this trip except drinking Guinness?
Avoiding Harry & Meghan.
🤣🤣🤣🤣,
I saw this on Instagram last night and I was howling with laughter over this dress. It is SO bad. This might possibly be the worst look she has ever, ever worn. It immediately reminded me of Bea’s shiny green monstrosity, which I consider to be one of the worst royal looks of all time, and this dress looks even worse than that one. What is this woman thinking?? She’s a walking Andes Mint wrapper!!
LOL! So mint tea for breakfast then.
I misread the headline. I thought Kate WAS the Vampire’s Wife. That’s what happens before you have morning coffee.
All I can say is that Kate is now cosplaying Beatrice with this horrible fashion.
OMG, me too. 😂
This woman is so baffling to me, I don’t understand. She has access to the very best, the best clothes, designers, fabrics, stylists, everything. She has a great figure, not unlike models, she’s tall and thin, with small breasts and little hip definition… And that’s how she choose to dress???!!!
Ugh! So much bright, shiny, green on green on green! And this dress is almost an exact identical to the one that one of the York sisters wore! So besides the obvious M & H cosplay, we also have Kate copying her cousin in-law!
Sadly for these 2, a local reporter mentioned how half of the media will be leaving Ireland today to go back to the U.K to cover Harry and Meghan’s engagement. I know a reporter recently mentioned that Will was worried about H&M stealing his spotlight!
Obviously her assistants googled “what are the colors of the Irish flag?”. Yesterday, a green coat. Today, the Fail has a pic of her in a white coat. Which means tomorrow we should all expect an orange coat.
Where were all these high fashion minded commenters when Meghan wore 4 shades of mismatched brown to her last royal appearance? Since we’re all here making a hue & cry about matchy-matchiness; just a reminder that that wasn’t a good look either.
Tinsel….
Does he have more hair in the middle of his head – or did he just stop shaving it off? Wasn’t it completely clean up there for a while? And weren’t there recent stories about HARRY having hair “work” done? Hmmmm.