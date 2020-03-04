Duchess Kate wore The Vampire’s Wife for a trip to the Guinness Storehouse

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did a costume change on Tuesday for the second phase of their royal tour, Day 1. Obviously, they had to do some kind of photo-op with Guinness, so here they are at the Gravity Bar at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin. Kate was once again keen in green, or Keen & Green, or performatively GREEN. Bless her heart! While this ensemble did not involve giant bespoke, bejeweled buttons (for no reason), it did involve shiny, cheap-looking fabric and ruffles at the sleeve and hem. The dress is by The Vampire’s Wife. It reminds me (strongly) of the shiny green dresses Princess Beatrice wore to several weddings and events last year.

Kate and William “met locals from the worlds of the creative arts, sports, business and charity” at a party hosted by the British ambassador to Ireland (Robin Barnett). Previously, William and Kate’s office made a big deal about how this was “the first post-Brexit visit” by royals, but so far, it just seems like they’re badly mimicking the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ mini-tour of Ireland in 2018. Kate even tried to show human affection briefly and she put her hand on William’s arm as they posed for photos. He looked like he was completely ignoring her.

Of course they also stopped in to see Irish president Michael D. Higgins at their official residence in Dublin, Áras an Uachtaráin. While there, they also met the Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar and his partner. That was their first stop off the plane, which meant that all of the government officials saw Kate in her full green-on-green-on-green glory, all of it mismatched. I cannot get over the clashing greens, nor can I get over the giant bejeweled buttons (even on the cuff, look), nor can I get over this bonkers Alessandra Rich dress. It’s all just a mess! (Oh f–k I just saw that the Rich dress has BUTTONS too, omfg).

