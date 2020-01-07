Princess Beatrice’s wedding probably won’t get any kind of live TV coverage

Before Christmas, we heard the gossip that Princess Beatrice had quietly set the date for her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. It still hasn’t been announced, as of yet, but we should be hearing something official soon, and the gossip is that the wedding will be in early June. We’ve been hearing for months that Beatrice wouldn’t be “allowed” to have a splashy, fancy wedding like her sister or her cousins. Which seems unfair, but also… smart, because Beatrice’s father is a rapist who used her as an alibi. But here’s something I wasn’t expecting: the media won’t show any kind of live coverage of the wedding?

The BBC will not be showing full live coverage of Princess Beatrice’s royal wedding, it was revealed today. ITV also refused to say whether it will televise the marriage – with royal experts suggesting that after the Prince Andrew controversy it could even be held privately. The BBC said it will not offer extended live footage and will instead offer ‘news coverage of the wedding across our services’, rather than a live link replacing normal programming. Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank was broadcast by ITV in 2018 and pulled in three million viewers. Princess Beatrice will marry Italian property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi later this year. Buckingham Palace has yet to confirm the wedding date and venue but it is expected to be in late May or early June so it does not clash with Royal Ascot. ITV refused to comment on the coverage for Beatrice’s nuptials ‘until our teams are fully back in place next week’, according to The Mirror. St George’s Chapel in Windsor has been tipped for the ceremony. Under normal circumstances, the national broadcaster is offered the rights to a royal occasion for free. However, the BBC’s controversial Newsnight interview with Prince Andrew over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal may have affected its decision.

[From The Daily Mail]

My opinion: this defeats the whole purpose of *having* a royal family. The majority of people only really pay attention to royals for the fashion and for the pomp of weddings and big national events. Having a “blood princess” marry in relative privacy might make people wonder what they’re paying for, you know? That being said, I feel like all of this is suspiciously worded, like the BBC and ITV are being blamed for not offering full coverage, when really it’s the royal family saying that there won’t be a live television feed. Or maybe the media and royals are in agreement that no one should waste the effort on Beatrice. Which, again, is sad.