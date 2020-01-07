Princess Beatrice’s wedding probably won’t get any kind of live TV coverage

Before Christmas, we heard the gossip that Princess Beatrice had quietly set the date for her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. It still hasn’t been announced, as of yet, but we should be hearing something official soon, and the gossip is that the wedding will be in early June. We’ve been hearing for months that Beatrice wouldn’t be “allowed” to have a splashy, fancy wedding like her sister or her cousins. Which seems unfair, but also… smart, because Beatrice’s father is a rapist who used her as an alibi. But here’s something I wasn’t expecting: the media won’t show any kind of live coverage of the wedding?
The BBC will not be showing full live coverage of Princess Beatrice’s royal wedding, it was revealed today. ITV also refused to say whether it will televise the marriage – with royal experts suggesting that after the Prince Andrew controversy it could even be held privately. The BBC said it will not offer extended live footage and will instead offer ‘news coverage of the wedding across our services’, rather than a live link replacing normal programming.
Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank was broadcast by ITV in 2018 and pulled in three million viewers. Princess Beatrice will marry Italian property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi later this year. Buckingham Palace has yet to confirm the wedding date and venue but it is expected to be in late May or early June so it does not clash with Royal Ascot. ITV refused to comment on the coverage for Beatrice’s nuptials ‘until our teams are fully back in place next week’, according to The Mirror.
St George’s Chapel in Windsor has been tipped for the ceremony. Under normal circumstances, the national broadcaster is offered the rights to a royal occasion for free. However, the BBC’s controversial Newsnight interview with Prince Andrew over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal may have affected its decision.
My opinion: this defeats the whole purpose of *having* a royal family. The majority of people only really pay attention to royals for the fashion and for the pomp of weddings and big national events. Having a “blood princess” marry in relative privacy might make people wonder what they’re paying for, you know? That being said, I feel like all of this is suspiciously worded, like the BBC and ITV are being blamed for not offering full coverage, when really it’s the royal family saying that there won’t be a live television feed. Or maybe the media and royals are in agreement that no one should waste the effort on Beatrice. Which, again, is sad.
Maybe the royal family will live stream the event?
Poor Bea…. she literally keeps getting the short end of the stack and sadly it’s always down to her parents. Sadder still soon the honour of letting her down will go to Edo.
I am think a low key wedding is for the best.
Oh, it totally defeats the pupose. Good. We don’t need these spoiled brats anymore. All they do is waste money, commit foul crimes, and stop on brown and poor people.
I certainly hope the BRF is behind this. I love seeing these idiots shoot themselves in the foot.
If Bea really wants press she can have some photographing the arrivals but that’s it.
Yorks get some publicity and people get to talk about the fashions. Win win
There was no real reason for ITV to broadcast Eugenie’s wedding. Most people don’t know the difference between her and her sister and only because Andy and Sarah placed some pressure did any of this happen this way. Eugenie’s wedding should have been on the same level as Zara, another non working royal who is a granddaughter of the Queen. Now with the public knowing without question that Andy is simply a horrible person, things are awkward for Beatrice, but her marriage isn’t that important to most people. This was always about Andy’s ego and his power has been cut off, at least in the real world.
I’m afraid that this is one of those situations where no matter what they do, they’re going to look bad to someone. I feel for Beatrice, but if Andrew hadn’t forced a big public wedding for Eugenie, a private wedding wouldn’t feel like such punishment in this case.
You’re right, what exactly are people paying for? They pay for the Royals lifestyle, they’ll still have to pay extra for the wedding and security and yet probably won’t get to see much of it… not that anyone is probably all that interested anyway. They all want the money and they all want to live privately whilst doing as little work as possible. The Royals are an epic waste of tax payers funds.
Wouldn’t it be terrible if when faced with a choice, we keep the Royals and lose the NHS?