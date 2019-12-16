Princess Beatrice will announce her June wedding just after New Year’s?

For weeks, we’ve been hearing different things about Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s wedding planning, or rather, their lack of wedding planning. The story I believed was that Beatrice did have a lot of ideas about when and where her wedding should be, but she kept getting shut down by the Queen, and she was told she couldn’t announce anything until after her father’s awful bulls–t wasn’t making headlines, and she also had to wait until after the election. So here we are… the British election is over (and the results were awful) and Andrew has been sufficiently sidelined. Allegedly, Beatrice will announce her wedding date in early January, and the wedding date will be in early June. From the Daily Mail’s Talk of the Town column:
After a tough few weeks for Princess Beatrice, I gather there is at last some happy news for the young Royal as the Queen has finally agreed to let her announce a wedding date – albeit one that doesn’t interrupt Royal Ascot. Her Majesty says that Beatrice and her fiance Edo Mapelli Mozzi can reveal details about their big day in the New Year. I’m told we can expect the ceremony to be in early June, as the racing-obsessed Monarch has stipulated the date must not interrupt her favourite meeting, which next year starts on June 16.
A source close to the couple said: ‘Bea and Edo will finally announce their wedding date in the second week of January. The date has been described as “early summer”, just before the summer social season kicks off.’
However, it appears that securing a venue is proving to be problematic. The happy couple had told select friends last month that The Guards’ Chapel, St James’s Park, had made their final shortlist but now it seems that the venue is no longer under consideration. Prince Andrew’s position as an honorary Colonel of the Grenadier Guards would have pushed Bea to the front of the queue to marry at the venue, which has a long waiting list. Generally, only current serving members of the military and their direct descendants can marry at the site, though exceptions can be made for civilians who are very well known to the church.
For this reason, the chapel was deemed to be a perfect choice – exclusive yet not traditionally Royal, and striking just the right note at a time when the Yorks’ prominence within the Royal Family is in flux. However, the chapel, which played host to the wedding of Camilla and Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973, looks to be off the cards.
My source says: ‘Only three weeks ago, friends were expecting to watch Bea walk down the aisle at The Guards Chapel, but that location is now looking unlikely. Poor Beatrice – this wedding seems impossible to cement. At least she’s got a date at last, and has found a window to announce it, once the opening of Parliament, Christmas and New Year are over.’
I looked at the 2020 calendar and my guess is that her wedding will be on June 6th, a Saturday. Only direct heirs (like William) get to have a royal wedding on a weekday, and everybody else is encouraged to just have their weddings on a Saturday. June 6th would also make sense not just because of Royal Ascot, but because Trooping the Colour is scheduled for June 13th next year, which would be the following weekend. June 6th is practically the only date that makes any sense. It will also be the 76th anniversary of D-Day!
I think its funny that there is such an emphasis on “when” Bea can announce the date. Like we are hearing rumors that they will announce the date in a few weeks….do people really care that much?
I mean I know we do, lol, but this is a gossip site. Would the announcement of her wedding day be such a big deal in the UK that it has to be timed like this?
That’s something that always makes me wonder with the royal family.
There’s always this big to-do about announcing the date. I assume they run it by the queen first? I have no idea. But it always just seemed like a silly tradition to have to wait to ‘announce’ when everyone involved probably already knows what’s going on. Can’t step on someone else’s toes, you have to announce your own happy news when it’s most convenient for everyone else. So silly.
I’ll be surprised if there is a wedding. Her fiance seems like the type who really loves some good connections and most of Beatrice/ Andrew’s have probably dried up. My guess is that they wait until after Christmas to release a statement about how they will not be getting married, but will remain good friends.
Bizarrely I think the wedding will go ahead and then Edo will do a half arsed job of being a husband, cheat for a few years and finally bail. In the meantime he will have secured a grand-child to the future sitting monarch as heir, whilst Andy will be consigned to the annals of history.
He’s already done the suspect timing baby daddy thing once. And at that level of society, image is EVERYTHING, so doing the dirty on Bea won’t phase him. This one is a rotter through and through.
It’s win win for Edo. It’s Bea who will be left with a miserable legacy that will leave her open to constant media derision on a daily basis in the same vein as Princess Margaret.
Yeah I can see this happening – he’ll cheat once she has had a baby. He has cheating, social climbing douche written all over him and she has previous for showing how bad her picker is.
Finally, she’s wearing an attractive outfit! I like the red velvet ensemble…the belt and shoes are very sassy!
I still want one of them to bail, cause I just don’t have a good feeling about this match, but if they do make it down the aisle I hope things work out for them.
I kind of feel sad for her… This is suppose to be a happy time. Even when the wedding comes people will still giving them the side eye.
I think they’ll make it down the aisle, but I’ve always said that. I mean, hey, maybe they won’t. But I’d be surprised if they made it through to this point and didn’t make it to the actual aisle.
The rush is ridiculous. If something major happened in my family at all the last thing I would want would be the stress of a wedding. Let alone it being in the public eye and then considering what her father actually did too. I know she shouldn’t have to put her life on hold, but she should wait until 2021. Bonus points if Edo is still around then too!
For some ppl the stress of the wedding is nothing in comparison to the stress of feeling like you’re the last spinster on this planet))
It being on the anniversary of D Day is unlikely, imo. The royals always attend D Day commemorations, and someone usually goes to Normandy. I doubt this is the date.