Princess Beatrice will announce her June wedding just after New Year’s?

For weeks, we’ve been hearing different things about Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s wedding planning, or rather, their lack of wedding planning. The story I believed was that Beatrice did have a lot of ideas about when and where her wedding should be, but she kept getting shut down by the Queen, and she was told she couldn’t announce anything until after her father’s awful bulls–t wasn’t making headlines, and she also had to wait until after the election. So here we are… the British election is over (and the results were awful) and Andrew has been sufficiently sidelined. Allegedly, Beatrice will announce her wedding date in early January, and the wedding date will be in early June. From the Daily Mail’s Talk of the Town column:

After a tough few weeks for Princess Beatrice, I gather there is at last some happy news for the young Royal as the Queen has finally agreed to let her announce a wedding date – albeit one that doesn’t interrupt Royal Ascot. Her Majesty says that Beatrice and her fiance Edo Mapelli Mozzi can reveal details about their big day in the New Year. I’m told we can expect the ceremony to be in early June, as the racing-obsessed Monarch has stipulated the date must not interrupt her favourite meeting, which next year starts on June 16.

A source close to the couple said: ‘Bea and Edo will finally announce their wedding date in the second week of January. The date has been described as “early summer”, just before the summer social season kicks off.’

However, it appears that securing a venue is proving to be problematic. The happy couple had told select friends last month that The Guards’ Chapel, St James’s Park, had made their final shortlist but now it seems that the venue is no longer under consideration. Prince Andrew’s position as an honorary Colonel of the Grenadier Guards would have pushed Bea to the front of the queue to marry at the venue, which has a long waiting list. Generally, only current serving members of the military and their direct descendants can marry at the site, though exceptions can be made for civilians who are very well known to the church.

For this reason, the chapel was deemed to be a perfect choice – exclusive yet not traditionally Royal, and striking just the right note at a time when the Yorks’ prominence within the Royal Family is in flux. However, the chapel, which played host to the wedding of Camilla and Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973, looks to be off the cards.

My source says: ‘Only three weeks ago, friends were expecting to watch Bea walk down the aisle at The Guards Chapel, but that location is now looking unlikely. Poor Beatrice – this wedding seems impossible to cement. At least she’s got a date at last, and has found a window to announce it, once the opening of Parliament, Christmas and New Year are over.’