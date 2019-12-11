Princess Beatrice hasn’t even set the wedding date, everyone is ‘concerned’

Princess Beatrice’s wedding planning is a wreck! Which is no surprise, considering Beatrice had been waiting to announce the wedding date for months, waiting hopelessly for the stories about Prince Andrew to die down. We’ve heard that the Queen told Beatrice that she can’t announce the date until after the British election (which is tomorrow). Will Beatrice announce this the date next week? Well, according to Entertainment Tonight’s source, Beatrice doesn’t even have a wedding date and everybody’s worried about Bea.

While this is supposed to be the happiest time of her life, Princess Beatrice’s wedding planning, unfortunately, seems to be overshadowed by the scandal surrounding her father, Prince Andrew, and his affiliation with convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein. Beatrice got engaged to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi earlier this year, but a source close to the 31-year-old princess tells ET that she has yet to set a wedding date, despite reports that she’ll wed in 2020. In regard to her 59-year-old father, the source says “the family is very disappointed in the situation” involving Prince Andrew, adding that he has “embarrassed the family.” “Everyone right now is concerned about Bea,” the source says. “Poor Bea. She deserves to have the wedding she wants and the public is going to go nuts [because of her father].” Over the weekend, numerous media outlets reported that Beatrice canceled her scheduled engagement party at Chiltern Firehouse in London on Dec. 18, due to fears the paparazzi will swarm her father. A rep for Buckingham Palace would not confirm these reports, telling ET, “This would be a private matter and we would not comment on it.”

[From Entertainment Tonight]

A lot of people – myself included – have suggested that Beatrice just take this entire thing out of the royal family’s hands, that she and Edoardo should just go to Italy and get married. Edo’s parents own some big, beautiful Italian property and they even rent it out for weddings anyway. So… do that. But she probably won’t. Because all Beatrice has is her royal title and royal connection, and – I’m being harsh, I know – I think Edo is sticking around because of those royal connections too. Why run off to Italy to get married if the whole point is that Edo and Beatrice want a “royal wedding” at Windsor Castle? So… that’s why everything sucks for Beatrice now. And honestly, I’m shocked that Edo hasn’t cut and run.