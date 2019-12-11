Princess Beatrice hasn’t even set the wedding date, everyone is ‘concerned’

Princess Beatrice’s wedding planning is a wreck! Which is no surprise, considering Beatrice had been waiting to announce the wedding date for months, waiting hopelessly for the stories about Prince Andrew to die down. We’ve heard that the Queen told Beatrice that she can’t announce the date until after the British election (which is tomorrow). Will Beatrice announce this the date next week? Well, according to Entertainment Tonight’s source, Beatrice doesn’t even have a wedding date and everybody’s worried about Bea.
While this is supposed to be the happiest time of her life, Princess Beatrice’s wedding planning, unfortunately, seems to be overshadowed by the scandal surrounding her father, Prince Andrew, and his affiliation with convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein. Beatrice got engaged to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi earlier this year, but a source close to the 31-year-old princess tells ET that she has yet to set a wedding date, despite reports that she’ll wed in 2020.
In regard to her 59-year-old father, the source says “the family is very disappointed in the situation” involving Prince Andrew, adding that he has “embarrassed the family.”
“Everyone right now is concerned about Bea,” the source says. “Poor Bea. She deserves to have the wedding she wants and the public is going to go nuts [because of her father].”
Over the weekend, numerous media outlets reported that Beatrice canceled her scheduled engagement party at Chiltern Firehouse in London on Dec. 18, due to fears the paparazzi will swarm her father. A rep for Buckingham Palace would not confirm these reports, telling ET, “This would be a private matter and we would not comment on it.”
A lot of people – myself included – have suggested that Beatrice just take this entire thing out of the royal family’s hands, that she and Edoardo should just go to Italy and get married. Edo’s parents own some big, beautiful Italian property and they even rent it out for weddings anyway. So… do that. But she probably won’t. Because all Beatrice has is her royal title and royal connection, and – I’m being harsh, I know – I think Edo is sticking around because of those royal connections too. Why run off to Italy to get married if the whole point is that Edo and Beatrice want a “royal wedding” at Windsor Castle? So… that’s why everything sucks for Beatrice now. And honestly, I’m shocked that Edo hasn’t cut and run.
Damn Bea has bad luck in the romance/love department. I know it’s not the end all be all, but she’s the last older grandchild of the Queen to get married, her last boyfriend she dated for 10 years broke up with her and got married and became a father within like 2 years of them splitting up, and her dad… well…
She should just elope and have a very nice honeymoon but you’re right, royalty is all she knows.
Yeah that wedding ain’t happening – he’s going to bail.
He may still cut and run. And I don’t know why she “deserves” to have the wedding she wants. Wake up Princess! Time to become a real person and live in reality. It could be fun! Why, it even sounds like the plot for a British rom-com!
Time for ALL the royals to wake up, smell the coffee and go away and live in the real world. As a Canadian we support ALL the royals with our tax money which is sickening in itself.
IMHO, Beatrice deserves whatever her sister got wedding wise or an equivalent. Beatrice is in know way responsible for her mother and father’s shady and/or criminal behavior.
Admittedly, this is awful to say, but I’ve been thinking it since their roll out…
He is way out of her league as far as facial attractiveness goes. There must be ulterior motives on his part. Perhaps he’s not as wealthy as he claims.
Yeah, it is awful to say.
They are only now embarrassed by the situation? Not when Epstein was at her 18th Bday party? Or when he was convicted years ago and Andrew was seen walking in the park with him? They are only embarrassed because it’s a bigger story now. Why are they concerned about this wedding and not the fact that he sexually abused one and maybe more young girls?
Does Bea actually want a big splashy royal wedding?
Or is that what her pedo dad and freeloader mum want but they’re just covering it up by saying it’s what Bea wants so they don’t look like jerks?
For the life of me, I can’t tell the difference between her and her sister in many photos. Weird.
I’m going to get laughed out of Dodge for this, but what if they actually love each other? It would suck trying to plan the start of your life together around the legal/moral issues surrounding your indefensibly gross parents.
Of course it would suck less in an Italian villa.
I hear the Pizza Express in Woking is open for bookings if Windsor don’t work out.
LOL!
If they go to Italy her grandparents won’t attend. Andrew will be there no matter what. Should she never get married because of her father?
I still say a UK wedding. Windsor. No carriage ride. No tv special. Just have press for arrivals/ departures and the standard released photos: 1 of couple, one of bridal party (children), 1 with parents, siblings, baby/ex, grandparents to drown out Andrews presence in the photo. It’s her only British royal tiara event in her lifetime, would be a shame to give it all up because her dad is the worst.