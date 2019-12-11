Lizzo clapped back at the people hating on her ‘thong dress’ at the Lakers game

Sunday night, Lizzo and some of her friends went to the Lakers vs. Timberwolves game in LA. Lizzo lived in Minnesota for years, so I assume she’s a Timberwolves fan. That’s not why she was trending on Twitter for much of Sunday night and all of Monday. She was trending because of what she wore to the game: fishnets, a thong and an oversized t-shirt that worked as a dress. Or, it would have worked as a dress except that someone – ?? – cut a big hole in the back of the t-shirt so Lizzo’s ass was literally hanging out. She was seated courtside, so whenever she stood up, everyone behind her got an eyeful. And then at one point, she got up and twerked so everyone could see.
I did not write about this on Monday because A) I honestly don’t care, B) I’ve been feeling like there’s a growing backlash against Lizzo and people yelled at me for mentioning that feeling, C) I think it’s possible to hold a lot of contradictory opinions all at once. Like, yes, Lizzo has the right to do whatever she wants with her body and if she wants her ass out, so be it. And yes, so much of the commentary and criticism lodged against her was sizeist – it wasn’t that people thought it was gross that any woman’s ass was hanging out, it was specifically about Lizzo and her size. That being said, if a slender lady had worn that, of course it would have been a big deal too. The commentary would have been different though.
Anyway, the whole thing was a stunt to get people talking about her because (I suspect) Lizzo does not realize that she’s perhaps a tad overexposed (in every sense) at the moment. So Lizzo got the reaction she was looking for, so she got to “clap back” at all her haters with a video on her Instagram Live:
The singer, 31, responded to those trolling her outfit in an Instagram Live video Monday, quipping “your criticism has no effect on me.”
“Who I am and the essence of me and the things that I choose to do as a grown-ass woman can inspire you to do the same. You don’t have to be like me. You need to be like you. And never ever let somebody stop you or shame you from being yourself,” she began the clip. She went on to continue that her for her, being bold isn’t something new.
“Like, this is who I’ve always been. Now everyone’s looking at it and your criticism can just remain your criticism…Negative criticism has no stake in my life, no control over my life, over my emotions. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, I’m surrounded by love.” Lizzo clapped back that just because she’s famous, she has no intention of changing her ways. “I don’t ever want to censor myself…I’m not going to quiet myself. I’m not going to shrink myself because somebody thinks that I’m not sexy to them. It doesn’t really matter what goes on on the internet, nothing really breaks my joy. I’m a really solid, grounded person, and I know that I’m shocking because you’ve never seen — in a long time — a body like mine doing whatever it wants to do and dressing the way that it dresses and moving the way that it moves.”
“I just wanna spread that love and also spread these cheeks,” she laughed. “And you know what, if you really don’t like my ass, you can kiss it. ‘Cause kissing it makes it go away, I promise,” she said, blowing a kiss to the camera.
*deep sigh* It is what it is. Everyone involved in this discussion is doing what they want to do. Lizzo’s critics are yelling and body-shaming because that’s what makes them happy. Lizzo’s defenders are using this as a rare moment of body-positivity for bigger girls. And Lizzo was happy being a stunt queen and getting all of these headlines. Make no mistake – she loves the fact that she got to do that IG Live thing. That’s the whole reason for the stunt.
#PressPlay: #Lizzo started to make headlines for the outfit choice she decided to wear at last night’s Lakers game. Some people weren’t here for her choice of clothing. Nonetheless, she could care less about what critics have to say about the way she decides to show her body.
Yeah I support her right to be herself, her body is beautiful and sizeists can stfu. But also… the dress was tacky and I don’t want to see *anyones* a$$ in a thong at a basketball game, full stop. Thin or curvy, professional model or singer or regular person- no one. I didn’t hate the dress because of her body or because she’s a woman- I hated it because it’s tacky and frankly indecent for a public space where everyone else is just trying to watch a game.
this, 100%.
My issue is the outfit looks cheap.
Lizzo should have worn a better looking outfit.
Plus I hope her seat was covered because I would hate to have a bare ass on a seat.
Yes, please cover the seat!
Yes the seat! Like ewwwww
I feel Lizzo is playing up stereotypes for mainstream acceptance. Mainstream America prefers Black women big & “sassy”. It’s frustrating because it keeps Black women in this box.
I don’t begrudge Lizzo getting her coin. I just think she’s getting that coin precisely because she’s leaning into the stereotypes.
I agree 100% with you Kaiser. Like the comment above, I dont want to see any bare booties when I’m at a basketball game, no matter the size but Lizzo should be able to wear what she wants! I mean? Contradicting thoughts are what happens in instances like this.
I don’t know if I would want to sit my bare bottom on those gross seats though…
I have some conflicting opinions on Lizzo too, the thing with the song writing credits and her attack on a critic weren’t good. I’m never sure how I feel about discussions like these about clothes, bodies and such. Personally I’m a prude, but I think it might be good for society as a whole to learn how to deal with naked bodies in all sizes, to stop objectifying our bodies and be more accepting or tolerant towards dress and out bodies. And for that you need provocateurs like Lizzo, maybe like Miley Cyrus and Kim K.
@wilma, I love this comment and resonate hard. Thanks for putting my feelings into words!
A lot of the arguments I read about was the fact that this was at a basketball game with kids a total family sporting event. She wasn’t on stage there is a time and place for everything and what she wore can’t be compared to the cheerleaders.
I don’t want my little kid gawping at a bare bottom at a sporting event. It could be the most aesthetically pleasing bottom mankind has ever laid eyes on, but no, thank you. Pick an appropriate occasion if you’re into true self expression, maybe a night out at a hot new club opening or anything grown up centric. This just comes off as attention seeking and I agree that she did it just for the clap back opportunity.
I’m with the others. I love Lizzo and everything she about. I love her music, I love her message. She seems like a really cool girl. I’m all about beauty in all shapes and colors. I just don’t want to see anyone’s ass hanging out at an NBA game. It’s her body and her right to do whatever she wants with it, I’d find it distracting from anyone if I’m sitting next to them with the buns on full display.
Well… I followed her music before she became famous and she was not always like she is now. It’s off putting that she put her talent second to these stunts the minute she garners some fame. The fame monster strikes again. She looks like a damn fool.
Nevermind that it’s attention grabbing unhygienic nonsense. What bothers me is that she’s an artist who can choose better platforms to spread her message (award shows, music videos, magazine spreads) but chooses to do it in a public space AS WELL where people (fans or not) do not have to option to ignore her. I mean there’s children, families trying to enjoy sports. Famous or not that indecent behaviour should NEVER fall under body positivity or empowerment.
If anything her constant need for attention is diluting her message the more she insists on doing it. Her music achieved her goals so much better but she’s too scared I suppose to fall in anonymity to consider just being a good artist/performer. Too bad.