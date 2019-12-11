“Gwyneth Paltrow is such a bad actress in this G-Label commercial” links
  • December 11, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Gwyneth Paltrow’s “G-Label” has a Christmas commercial and it’s just as stupid as you would expect, but at least she gives herself a vibrator. [Dlisted]
Daisy Ridley wore a white cape, which is sort of perfect. [Just Jared]
Lainey on the Golden Globes snubs. [LaineyGossip]
Storm Reid wore formal Bermuda shorts? Nope. [Go Fug Yourself]
Donald Trump’s campaign thinks he’s Thanos. [Pajiba]
Do people want IHOP pancakes to go? [Jezebel]
Boris Johnson hid in a fridge to avoid Piers Morgan. [Towleroad]
The 25 best films of 2019. [OMG Blog]
The New England Patriots were caught cheating again, whoopsie. [The Blemish]

BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party

8 Responses to ““Gwyneth Paltrow is such a bad actress in this G-Label commercial” links”

  1. Case says:
    December 11, 2019 at 12:36 pm

    She’s a bad actress in most things.

  2. Wellsie says:
    December 11, 2019 at 12:44 pm

    I don’t hate it.

    • CL says:
      December 11, 2019 at 1:27 pm

      if you’re talking about the Goop ad, I found it hilarious, and not in a mean way. Obviously it’s meant to be tongue in cheek.

  3. Tiffany says:
    December 11, 2019 at 12:45 pm

    I don’t mind Storm’s look. I think that she should not have worn to jacket. That to me was the overkill.

    And as someone who loves to partake in IHOP, yes, yes I do.

  4. Angela82 says:
    December 11, 2019 at 1:02 pm

    I refuse to support IHOP either way b/c they donate to the orange gremlin.

  5. Bunny says:
    December 11, 2019 at 1:22 pm

    OMG! Something I can actually speak to: I was in IHOP after early Black Friday shopping, and asked our waiter as we were paying, about to-go orders after seeing delivery people (Door Dash, Uber Eats, etc) pop in and out repeatedly as we ate.

    He said that yes, they get tons of delivery orders 24/7. He held up a thick pile of receipts at the register and said that those were the to-go orders from his shift. Dozens of orders at least.

    I was sort of surprised, but shrugged and thanked him. I don’t want pancakes to go, but different stroke, I guess.

  6. Lala11_7 says:
    December 11, 2019 at 1:43 pm

    I thought the commercial was PERFECTLY on-brand for Gwinnie….And that she was PERFECT in it! LOL!!!!

