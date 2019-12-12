Zendaya wants to study the law ‘just to be able to read my own contracts’

Zendaya covers the December issue of Allure. I wondered why, because she doesn’t have a lot of stuff out currently, but I think she’s promoting her Tommy Hilfiger collaboration. Which is cool! Zendaya usually gives a good interview – she’s young (23) and earnest and self-aware. She’s not looking to beef with other people, and she gives a sh-t about the world around her. She talks about police brutality, recognizing the women of color who came before her in the fashion industry, and a lot more – you can read her full interview here. Some highlights:

What she wishes her fans understood about her: “I think my fans pretty much understand me. They know I don’t leave my house, they know that I’m lazy, they know that I’m pretty open but also pretty private. I think we have, in a weird way, a pretty close relationship. My fans get me for sure.”

Her Tommy x Zendaya collaboration has plus sizes: “That was my thing — I’m not going to make clothes my sister or my niece or any of the women in my family can’t wear. A lot of the clothes were for tall people too. For my mom, this is the first time that she can wear pants and not get them altered — she’s six feet four.”

On pay equity: “I don’t have enough information. I just started reading my own damn contracts not that long ago, so I don’t know. I have to be more aware and know a little bit more to even figure out what [the root issue is] and how to fix it. I think it’s about accountability for sure.”

What Hollywood needs more of: Coming-of-age stories with black leads that “can be funny and can be about their awkward moments, and puberty, and all that stuff,” she says. See also: sci-fi with a black lead. “A little girl who can, I don’t know, control the weather, or can talk to aliens. Just some fun sh-t.”

On the killing of black men and boys by the police: “It [felt like they] happened back to back to back. I just started crying. My dad had gone out to get some food, and I was immediately like, ‘Where is he? Is he okay?’ I’m worried about my dad. My dad is a 60-something-year-old man, and I’m worried about my dad. And then I started thinking about my brothers, and I’m just like, What can I do? How do I stop this? I’m terrified.”

What she really wants to do next: “[I'd study] law or something, not to practice, just to be able to read my own contracts,” she says. And certainly camera work: “I’ve become obsessed with cinematography because of Euphoria. I definitely want to learn more about that,” she says. And possibly fresh ink: “I love tattoos. But I don’t want any,” Zendaya says. After a beat, she offers one exception. “Hunter and I want to get ‘rules’ tattooed on our [inner] lip. So we might do that.”