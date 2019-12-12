Zendaya wants to study the law ‘just to be able to read my own contracts’

Zendaya covers the December issue of Allure. I wondered why, because she doesn’t have a lot of stuff out currently, but I think she’s promoting her Tommy Hilfiger collaboration. Which is cool! Zendaya usually gives a good interview – she’s young (23) and earnest and self-aware. She’s not looking to beef with other people, and she gives a sh-t about the world around her. She talks about police brutality, recognizing the women of color who came before her in the fashion industry, and a lot more – you can read her full interview here. Some highlights:
What she wishes her fans understood about her: “I think my fans pretty much understand me. They know I don’t leave my house, they know that I’m lazy, they know that I’m pretty open but also pretty private. I think we have, in a weird way, a pretty close relationship. My fans get me for sure.”
Her Tommy x Zendaya collaboration has plus sizes: “That was my thing — I’m not going to make clothes my sister or my niece or any of the women in my family can’t wear. A lot of the clothes were for tall people too. For my mom, this is the first time that she can wear pants and not get them altered — she’s six feet four.”
On pay equity: “I don’t have enough information. I just started reading my own damn contracts not that long ago, so I don’t know. I have to be more aware and know a little bit more to even figure out what [the root issue is] and how to fix it. I think it’s about accountability for sure.”
What Hollywood needs more of: Coming-of-age stories with black leads that “can be funny and can be about their awkward moments, and puberty, and all that stuff,” she says. See also: sci-fi with a black lead. “A little girl who can, I don’t know, control the weather, or can talk to aliens. Just some fun sh-t.”
On the killing of black men and boys by the police: “It [felt like they] happened back to back to back. I just started crying. My dad had gone out to get some food, and I was immediately like, ‘Where is he? Is he okay?’ I’m worried about my dad. My dad is a 60-something-year-old man, and I’m worried about my dad. And then I started thinking about my brothers, and I’m just like, What can I do? How do I stop this? I’m terrified.”
What she really wants to do next: “[I'd study] law or something, not to practice, just to be able to read my own contracts,” she says. And certainly camera work: “I’ve become obsessed with cinematography because of Euphoria. I definitely want to learn more about that,” she says. And possibly fresh ink: “I love tattoos. But I don’t want any,” Zendaya says. After a beat, she offers one exception. “Hunter and I want to get ‘rules’ tattooed on our [inner] lip. So we might do that.”
I like the moment where she talks about pay equity and admits that she doesn’t know enough about the issue to really discuss it. That wasn’t a demure from a seasoned actress trying to avoid saying something which would get her labeled “difficult” by the men in charge. That was Zendaya saying she truly didn’t know enough about the issue and she didn’t want to speak about it until she had more info. I was a lot older than her when I realized that was an option, you know? You don’t have to bluff your way through conversations, and there’s strength in saying “I really don’t know enough about it.” As for what she says about the men and boys killed by the police… we don’t talk enough about the collective trauma the African-American community has dealt with for decades and centuries. People are truly living with PTSD because of the racist, white supremacist structures in American society.
Paul McCartney gave a fortune to his old school, the Liverpool Institute. Part of the deal is, every student studying music or the arts must take business classes — for that very reason.
To be able to understand the basics of a contract/deal.
Very wise, Because when you’re a student that’s the last thing you want to think about. And while it’s not the same as law school — it gives you the basics you need not to get screwed. And also how to look for the right reps to handle your deals. Cause the wrong agent or lawyer is as bad as a bad contract.
Good for her.
Good for her! Zendaya seems to have come out of the Disney child tv star machine…relatively unscathed. She comes off as a thoughtful, down to earth person that would be easy to chill with. Kudos to her parents.