Felicity Huffman’s younger daughter Georgia got into Vassar, will attend next year

In retrospect, I’m sort of mad at myself for not applying to any all-girls colleges. It just seemed like the antithesis of what I wanted for my college experience, to be surrounded by all women. But, as I said, in retrospect, that might have been a cool experience to have. Graduates of the “Seven Sister” schools – Mount Holyoke, Vassar, Wellesley, Smith, Radcliffe, Bryn Mawr and Barnard – seem to do cool things with their lives. Now it seems like one “celebrity child” is getting a happy ending at one of those Seven Sister colleges following her parents’ college-admissions scheme. Felicity Huffman’s younger daughter, Georgia Macy, will attend Vassar next year.

Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy‘s younger daughter is apparently going to college, the old-fashioned way. Georgia Macy, 17, recently updated her Instagram account to say she’ll be heading to Vassar College — just a couple of months after her mom was released from prison for her role in the massive college admissions scandal. The former “Desperate Housewives” star spent 11 days behind bars for paying a $15,000 bribe to boost the SAT scores of her older daughter, 19-year-old Sophia Macy. Prosecutors said she made similar arrangements for Georgia, but didn’t follow through. Sophia graduated from the Los Angeles High School of the Arts in June, but her post-high school plans aren’t clear. Her father said in a letter to the judge in Huffman’s case that Sophia, an aspiring actress, had been given a shot to audition at a school that “ironically doesn’t require SAT scores” — but that the offer was rescinded amid the scandal. It seems her sister will be heading to Poughkeepsie as part of Vassar’s class of 2024. On top of updating her profile, Georgia posted a story on her Instagram with Vassar’s logo, according to TMZ.

[From Page Six]

That’s pretty awesome for Georgia and I hope she’s allowed to go to Vassar and thrive on her own merits, without her mom breathing down her neck and trying to “help.” I wonder if Georgia’s Vassar application was one of the reasons why Felicity pleaded guilty and took the plea deal too – she wanted to save both daughters’ chances to attend college. But only Georgia has gotten in anywhere. While Sophia’s audition offer was rescinded in the wake of Operation Varsity Blues, I wonder if she’s applying anywhere else nowadays?

