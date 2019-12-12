Hayden Panettiere returns to Twitter with shaved hair, did she dump abusive boyfriend?

Channeling my inner #Kirby #Scream4 Thanks to my boys @anthonyleonard ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NE6sRYzDJ4
— Hayden Panettiere (@haydenpanettier) December 11, 2019
I can write badass in the text to this story without affecting the ads I’m pretty sure, but I think it triggers something when it’s in the title, which is why I censored it. Anyway we’ve been so worried about Hayden Panettiere since she’s been in a relationship with an abusive POS named Brian Hickerson. She started dating him in the summer of 2018, there are so many incidents of the cops being called to the home when he’s abused her, and she took him back a few times, even after a judge issued a protective order against him on Hayden’s behalf. This is typical in abusive relationships, it’s a cycle of abuse and Hayden was clearly stuck in it and may have legitimately feared for her life. Some of the details on the police reports of her injuries were horrific. The good news is that earlier this week Hayden shared the photo above and said she was channeling her Scream 4 character, Kirby. It’s very typical of women to get a different haircut or color coming out of a breakup and it’s a good sign that Hayden is posting again. She’s so pretty with that short haircut it really highlights her features! Here’s a photo of her back in 2011 when she did Scream 4 and there are more below.
You know whose haircut this reminds me of? Gina Rodriguez when she was filming that crazy complicated scifi movie with Natalie Portman, Annihilation. (I know that a lot of critics liked and appreciated that film, but I hated it apart from Gina’s excellent performance and I find Gina so problematic.) I’m so happy to see Hayden back on Twitter. She doesn’t have an Instagram account that’s public but she’s been on Twitter in the past with her activism for ocean animals. It’s really cool that she’s adopted that cause and cares deeply about it. I want her to be happy, I’d like to see her working again, and it looks like she’s coming out the other side now. I also hope that she’s sober. I know that’s not everyone’s issue, but it was mine and when I see women drinking a lot like Hayden was I worry about them. Getting sober can change your life so much for the better. So can dumping a horrible a-hole who tries to control your life and manipulate you.
Hayden in 2011 circa Scream 4:
photos credit: WENN and via Twitter
I also hope she’s sober. She’s been in the game a long time (back when she was underage and partying with Paris). I do hope she can find a life happy joyous and free and connecting with her daughter.
Wow I hope you’re right but honestly? It feels like wishful thinking. Most recently she was photographed travelling with him and seemed in the “I am a mature woman more than capable of making my own decisions” stage from her comments. I’m going to need a lot more evidence to have any optimism for her.
I’m going to totally date myself here, lmao, but I remember watching her as a little girl way back when I watched Guiding Light. In fact I think I quit soaps around the time she was supposed to be very very young. I’m glad she’s doing better, hopefully. I know she’s been in the entertainment industry forever, but there are times I don’t think it suits certain celebrities, and she is one. I can’t put a finger on an exact reason, but it has something to do with the ins and outs of self actualization. I think she’d surpass her potential without cameras.
She looks like a different person. She’s very pretty. I also hope she’s doing well and kicked the Briamscum to the kerb.