Hayden Panettiere’s friends worry she still sees boyfriend despite protection order



About a week ago, we heard that a judge had issued a protection order against Brian Hickerson, Hayden Panettiere’s boyfriend, ordering him to stay away from her following a domestic violence incident in their home on May 2nd. Brian was charged at that court hearing with felony domestic violence. US Magazine, which has had exclusives about Hayden in the past, claims that her friends are worried that she’s still seeing Brian in violation of that court order.

“It’s disturbing to family and friends that Hayden and Brian may not be following the court order,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “There is not one single person out there who isn’t concerned about Hayden. What Brian did to Hayden is unacceptable behavior, and it’s not to be tolerated.” Those closest to the 29-year-old actress are unsure whether the two are seeing each other but know how severe the consequences could be if the couple ignore the terms. “Violating the court order puts both of them in jeopardy. They could both get in serious trouble,” the insider says. “Hayden’s friends and family are giving her space because she is going through a lot. They are being supportive as much as they can and as much as Hayden is willing to take it all in.” “It’s going to take her some time to realize this is all for the best and to protect not just Hayden but other people. If it’s not Hayden, it will be someone else,” the source tells Us. “Everyone hopes she’s following the rules. Her friends check in with her. But when she wants privacy, no one can do anything.” According to the insider, the aspiring actor is not living with [Hayden] at the moment.

[From US Magazine]

At least they’re not living together, but as I said in the last post about Hayden, abuse is insidious and hard to escape. She may legitimately fear for her safety if she tries to leave or cut him off entirely. She may also think that it will be ok and that she can manage everything. We heard earlier this year, also from US Magazine, that Hayden’s four year-old daughter, Kaya, has been living with Kaya’s father, Wladimir Klitschko, and his family in Ukraine. That sounds like the best situation for the girl. I hope that Hayden can find a way to get out of this relationship. I’m really worried about her.