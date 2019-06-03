Hayden Panettiere’s friends worry she still sees boyfriend despite protection order

About a week ago, we heard that a judge had issued a protection order against Brian Hickerson, Hayden Panettiere’s boyfriend, ordering him to stay away from her following a domestic violence incident in their home on May 2nd. Brian was charged at that court hearing with felony domestic violence. US Magazine, which has had exclusives about Hayden in the past, claims that her friends are worried that she’s still seeing Brian in violation of that court order.
“It’s disturbing to family and friends that Hayden and Brian may not be following the court order,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “There is not one single person out there who isn’t concerned about Hayden. What Brian did to Hayden is unacceptable behavior, and it’s not to be tolerated.”
Those closest to the 29-year-old actress are unsure whether the two are seeing each other but know how severe the consequences could be if the couple ignore the terms. “Violating the court order puts both of them in jeopardy. They could both get in serious trouble,” the insider says. “Hayden’s friends and family are giving her space because she is going through a lot. They are being supportive as much as they can and as much as Hayden is willing to take it all in.”
“It’s going to take her some time to realize this is all for the best and to protect not just Hayden but other people. If it’s not Hayden, it will be someone else,” the source tells Us. “Everyone hopes she’s following the rules. Her friends check in with her. But when she wants privacy, no one can do anything.”
According to the insider, the aspiring actor is not living with [Hayden] at the moment.
At least they’re not living together, but as I said in the last post about Hayden, abuse is insidious and hard to escape. She may legitimately fear for her safety if she tries to leave or cut him off entirely. She may also think that it will be ok and that she can manage everything. We heard earlier this year, also from US Magazine, that Hayden’s four year-old daughter, Kaya, has been living with Kaya’s father, Wladimir Klitschko, and his family in Ukraine. That sounds like the best situation for the girl. I hope that Hayden can find a way to get out of this relationship. I’m really worried about her.
Her situation right now makes me incredibly sad. I hope she can get through this, not only for her sake but for her daughter’s as well.
Yes, I do, too. It’s so hard to break away from that particular toxic situation, though. Its energy and its hold on you come from a terrible pattern of fear and relief, rejection and acceptance, isolation and belonging. It would be hard to describe how those patterns take hold of you, make you dependent on your abuser and grateful for the briefest episodes of peace and affection. It really is a form of Stockholm syndrome–identifying with your captor, feeling flooded with relief and gratitude that suddenly he’s embracing you, not hurting you, “loving” you. He is both good cop and bad cop, all in one.
I hope she gets help and stays away from him, he’s a nasty human being who will never change.
‘Aspiring actor’ says it all about him, he’s a user and abuser who think he can get a career out of this. Muppet.
I dont recognise her!
She didn’t have a stable home life IIRC. Her dad was abusive to her mother, and her mother was a classic state parent. Then she had a baby and seriously struggled with her mental health. There are also reports of lots and lots of drinking. She’s just not in the space where she should be having any romantic relationship, and I worry she doesn’t see how bad this guy is. I hope she figures it out soon and gets herself safe.
On top of that she was a child actress and probably carries all the scars that come along with that. She was much less famous than Lindsay/Hillary/etc but she came up around the same time, and while she was in movies not TV were still seeing some of the results of being brought up in the industry.
I honestly have no idea why any parent would sign their little ones up for this kind of life, knowing what happens to the majority of child actors when they grow up. Between her abusive home life growing up and the Hollywood machine, Hayden’s present makes a lot of sense. It’s sad but unsurprising.
Took your 4 yr back to Ukraine is just something I can’t get past.
The four year old’s dad is by all accounts a great father. And he’s not struggling the way Hayden is right now. It’s better for the child to be with him.
Wladimir Klitschko is a calm, nice, intelligent, stable and wealthy man. The kid is in good hands.
I think this is the best choice she has done. Keeping a 4 years old in a situation like that would be crazy.
I work with underserved and at risk families as my job in social services. I applaud her for relinquishing custody of her daughter to the stabilized environment her husband’s family is able to provide. I hope the best for Hayden and want her to be in a place where she could be a part of her daughters life, but having witnessed so many parents who were struggling with personal issues and watching their children suffer along through that, is not the best for either party. Her daughter is much better off where she is. Many parents can’t make this decision, especially mom’s, and I want to give Hayden credit where it is due. Hoping she can remove herself from this toxic place and move towards better things.