Hayden Panettiere’s boyfriend charged with domestic violence, ordered to stay away

Hayden Panettiere’s boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, appeared in an LA court yesterday morning where he was charged for felony domestic violence for a May 2nd incident in which the two of them fought. According to TMZ, cops determined that Brian started the fight and there were visible marks on Hayden’s body. At yesterday’s hearing, the judge placed a prosecutor-ordered protective order on Brian prohibiting him from contacting her, coming within 100 feet of her or owning firearms. Here’s more on that:
Hayden Panettiere’s boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, has been charged with felony domestic violence following a past alleged incident between the pair, Us Weekly can confirm.
Hickerson, 30, appeared in a Los Angeles courthouse on Thursday, May 23, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges. A judge granted a prosecutor-requested protective order, which states that Hickerson cannot come within 100 yards of Panettiere, 29, or contact her via phone, email, or any other third party. He also cannot own firearms.
According to the prosecutor, Hickerson “hit [Panettiere] on the face, causing her to get dizzy” during an altercation on May 2 in Hollywood. The noise alerted one of the duo’s neighbors, who then called 911. When police got to the scene, Hickerson allegedly told them that the sound came from the television. Hickerson was subsequently arrested for domestic violence.
Radar Online has the detail from court that “the District Attorney claimed there were other unreported incidents of domestic violence in the relationship.” It doesn’t look like Hayden and Brian broke up after that awful fight because they were seen out together May 15th. I hope that Brian either stays away from Hayden or that he’s arrested and gets more charges if he doesn’t comply. Sources tell People Magazine that Hayden isn’t likely to leave on her own. Their source says that “Hayden knows Brian has a bad temper and can be controlling, but there is an extreme attraction to it. And despite warnings from family and friends, the relationship seems solid. Those close to Hayden are more worried than ever about this and his temper. But Hayden is taken with him. She thinks he is what she needs in her life now.” I know some people will bash her but the cycle of abuse is insidious and hard to escape. This might not even be true, she might want out but not know how to leave or Brian might be the one blabbing to People.
Wow. This is sad. I hope she has the support from her family and friends and is able to leave him before he does more damage. Is she still on that Nashville show? She had a pretty promising career at a time and while she hasn’t quite gone the Lindsay Lohan route, I thought she’d fare better. I remember her ex has custody of her daughter and that’s a good thing if that’s the case. Can’t have a child in this environment.
“I hope she has the support from her family and friends…”
Friends maybe, but years ago while she was on Heroes her father was arrested for hitting her mother. Hayden and her mother blamed the cops for blowing things out of proportion. So…yeah, that’s the family.
“Is she still on that Nashville show?”
No, that ended last year. She isn’t working, hasn’t worked in over a year, and has nothing in development. Sadly as I said in another thread, this will get worse before it gets better. There’s no silver linings here.
This makes me feel very sad, I really feel like I’m rooting for Hayden.
I’m so glad her daughter is with her father and doesn’t have to witness this going on. Hayden will eventually get out, it takes an average of 7 attempts to leave an abusive relationship. I’d put money on a guess that her boyfriend has some dirt on her and uses it as leverage to keep her with him, something like “I’ll give pictures and texts of you doing _______ to the tabloids/your ex and ruin your life and custody arrangement… if you ever leave me”. Or he’s turned this mess into a star crossed lovers, us against the world type of thing. A combination of both wouldn’t be surprising either. Get out now Hayden!
Hayden is someone with all the resources in the world and still is in a bad position.
Just shows domestic violence happens to everyone.
This is terrible. She’s being abused, has little contact with her child, and from the looks of her she’s been drinking a lot. She has the kind of face that just shows it, I’m sadly familiar with it in my own family.
What happened to her to cause her to be so self destructive? I don’t know details but I’ve heard her family is unstable also. It’s hard to watch. I hope she can turn it around somehow. But she can’t even get it together for her child… so… it looks pretty bleak.
I think we shouldn’t forget that, considering her child, it seems that it was her own decision and agency. She had a problem with addiction(s?) and she gave the primary custody to the father. To be fair, even before they split, the rumors were that she isn’t the primary caregiver of her daughter. While it is commendable that she recognized her problems, let’s not put all the blame on hr circumstances on her toxic and abusive partner. She obviously had some problems prior to him and so I hope that she kicks him AND deals with her problems in order to get the full healthy life she deserves.
A toxic relationship is never SOLID! Whoever wrote that needs a reality check.
I hope he does stay away. It’d the only way she’ll walk away alive. I wish her strength (and therapy!)