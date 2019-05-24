Elizabeth Warren didn’t like the finale of Game of Thrones either

Embed from Getty Images

We haven’t been covering political stories lately, which we talked about in this week’s Gossip with Celebitchy podcast. It’s not some walk-back of our political views, it’s just that I (personally) go through phases where I really just can’t engage with politics out of a sense of self-care. Once the (redacted) Mueller Report came out and it was clear that everything was a sh-tshow and Bob Mueller wasn’t going to save us, I needed to tap out for a month or two. Yes, this did happen to coincide with the start of the tennis clay season. WHAT’S YOUR POINT.

Anyway, I have been paying attention to some political stories here and there, like the fact that Senator Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign seems to be chugging along rather well. Better than I expected six months ago, to be honest. You can tell it’s getting better because her new motto, “I Have A Plan For That,” is catching on. You can also tell that Warren is getting more heat because of dumbf–k articles like this:

While teaching, Elizabeth Warren worked on more than 50 legal matters, charging as much as $675 an hour https://t.co/50q3aRk0VY — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 23, 2019

Can you believe the audacity of a *checks notes* Harvard professor who also charged clients for her expert legal advice? Can you believe that she *checks notes again* paid her taxes on all of her income WHILE BEING A WOMAN? IMPEACH!

But the real reason why I wanted to talk about Liz Warren is this: in addition to being the #1 fan of HBO’s Ballers (true story), she is also a Game of Thrones stan who likes to talk about the show’s political messages. Sen. Warren seemed to be a fan of Daenerys a while back, and… well, Senator Warren isn’t happy with the finale:

She was asked about Bran Stark becoming King Bran the Broken, and Warren said: “Bran is like the least engaged of all the people there, and we had all this great character development, and he’s kind of like the one who’s never been a part of any part of it.” She was also asked about the (lack of) character development for Dany and whether she related to it and she quipped, “Nobody’s rewriting my character. I’ll take care of them.” Rewriting the final season of GoT? Liz Warren has a plan for that!

