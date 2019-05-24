Julian Assange facing 18 count indictment for violating the Espionage Act

In April of this year, Julian Assange was suddenly expelled from Ecuador’s embassy in London and taken into custody by British authorities. I say “suddenly,” but it was a long time coming – Assange was given asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy in 2012, and they hated him and wanted him out for years. It’s believed that Ecuador reached some kind of deal with British authorities, and the British government reached a deal with the American government. That was always the endgame – American authorities wanted to prosecute Assange in some way for publishing the Dept. of Defense and Dept. of State material Chelsea Manning hacked and gave to Assange in 2010.
In 2010, Assange published the material without redactions on Wikileaks. The threat to Assange was always as a “publisher” of material, although there was a theory going around that he might have actively helped Manning with the hack. It’s also worth noting that when Wikileaks did the initial document dump, the New York Times, the Guardian, Le Monde and Der Spiegel also published information (some of it partially redacted) from the dump, in coordination with Assange and Wikileaks. Well… the endgame is fully here for Assange. American federal prosecutors have indicted him under the Espionage Act.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was charged Thursday with violating the Espionage Act by seeking out classified information, an escalation of the Trump administration’s pursuit of leakers that could have major First Amendment repercussions for news organizations. An 18-count federal indictment alleges that Assange worked with a former Army intelligence analyst to obtain and disseminate secret documents — actions similar to reporting work at many traditional news organizations. The U.S. government, though, sought to distinguish the anti-secrecy advocate from a reporter.
“Julian Assange is no journalist,” said John Demers, the assistant attorney general for national security. He said Assange had engaged in “explicit solicitation of classified information.”
Press freedom advocates said the distinction being drawn by prosecutors offers little protection for journalists. Noted media lawyer Floyd Abrams said that Assange may be a “singularly unattractive defendant in a lot of ways” but added that the indictment “does raise deeply threatening First Amendment issues for journalists who cover national defense, intelligence activities, and alike.”
Bruce Brown, executive director of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, said in a statement that the indictment was “a dire threat to journalists.”
The new indictment expands on a conspiracy charge previously brought against Assange over his interactions with Chelsea Manning, the former Army intelligence analyst who shared hundreds of thousands of classified war logs and diplomatic papers with WikiLeaks.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m very concerned about the Espionage Act being used in this way and I can fully see how this case could set a dangerous precedent for the First Amendment, press freedom and literally any journalist covering American wars, the Pentagon or American military. That being said, so many chickens are coming home to roost with this one. The whole reason why Assange was so anti-Hillary Clinton is because he thought if Clinton was elected, he would be prosecuted in this way using the Espionage Act. That’s one of the ways in which he justified cozying up to Russian operatives and allowing Wikileaks to be weaponized as a tool to get Trump elected. So basically, Assange was a big reason why Trump got elected and now the Trump administration’s Justice Department is going to prosecute Assange to a crazy degree AND use Assange to wage war on the free press. Maybe Assange was always a fascist, I don’t know. But he certainly made his bed.
Sweden really should get him first, tbh. I would hope our government hands him over to Sweden first, but ehh.
On a lighter note, I thought he was wearing a Hand of the King pin on his shoulder.
When Wikileaks first came out, I thought it was a good thing–a way to force the government to be transparent. But what made me uncomfortable was the indiscriminate way they dumped information, so that active military personnel in sensitive operations were exposed and endangered.
I don’t see this as analogous to attacks on the press, because the press, as far as I know, hasn’t gone after and leaked classified information the way Asange did.
the slippery slope…
This douche deserves the book being thrown at him. However, I’m terrified about overreach w/regards to the espionage act. The Trump admin. is going crazy, and yesterday, Trump ordered AG Barr to declassify all the material related to the “spying” Hillary’s campaign committed against his campaign. I put spying in quotes cause it’s nonsense. But Lord knows we don’t need Assange creating precedence for Trump to use to try and lock Hillary up in time for 2020. Which I guarantee he really wants to do. This stuff with Assange is no coincidence.
I don’t like that so many people are framing this as a first amendment issue. This accused rapist helped steal documents from the government and then published them online. He is accused of consipiring with Chelsea Manning to break passwords and steal top secret documents. Hacking is not protected under the first amendment. This is a federal crime and it is being treated as such.
He is not a publisher of a legit source of news. He isn’t a hero or a whistleblower. What he did was unethical and against what journalism is about. He is a racist, sexist, POS thief who is finally getting what he deserves for the lives he ruined in pursuit of “transparency”. Anyone who is trying to victimize that racist piece of garbage needs to check themselves. They also need to go check on Reality Winner.
I am so glad more people are seeing him and Greenwald for the mediocre and partisan hacks that they really are.
Him being an accused rapist, racist, or sexist has nothing to do with whether he should be prosecuted. We prosecute actions, not character. He published documents that showed the horrific things that our government did. The fact that your more concerned about hacking than the actual information that came out is alarming. How else would this information come out? The government was just going to hand it over? The government was holding innocent people in Guantanamo Bay for years w/o charges? You really think the government was gonna leak that willingly? If hacking needed to be done to exposed the human rights abuses done to accrual people, so be it. That is what you call a whistleblower
I don’t understand how the content of what he exposed is being overlooked. We are talking about war crimes and human rights violations… i guess all that shouldn’t be seen as important because he exposed the DNC, Which was also being shady as hell and holds a ton of responsibility for getting trump elected.
Exposing our governments war crimes and abuses isn’t treasonous, its patriotism.
Assange was never a journalist, and evidence to prove this is going to come out. Wikileaks is also going down, because they are now exposed as a subsidiary of the Russian armed forces that exists to destroy western liberal democracies. Media organizations are going to have to come to terms with their own complicity in publishing stolen, weaponized material that was targeted to steal elections. These are all illegal actions and may even end up being considered acts of war.
I wonder if he will ever be held accountable for the sexual assaults?
Lock his ass up!